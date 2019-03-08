Spotify Technology : Announces Expansion of Strategic Partnership with Samsung

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) today announced the next step in its strategic relationship with Samsung Electronics by providing users with frictionless access to Spotify on Samsung mobile devices1. In addition, new Spotify consumers in the U.S. with select Samsung Galaxy mobile devices, including the just-launched Galaxy S10, may qualify for six months of free Spotify Premium, redeemable in app2. Starting on March 8, Spotify also will be pre-installed on millions of new Samsung mobile devices globally.

Spotify has been deeply integrated with Bixby, Samsung’s intelligence platform, designed to work across Samsung’s ecosystem of devices, Spotify also enhances the Bixby Home screen by providing Spotify content and recommendations tailored for each listener.

“We were very excited to be named Samsung’s go-to music streaming service several months ago and today’s news will only ensure a more seamless Spotify listening experience across devices for listeners around the world,” said Sten Garmark, VP of Consumer Products, Spotify. “This partnership makes it easy for Samsung mobile users to access their favorite music and podcasts on Spotify, wherever they are and however they choose to listen.”

“Our goal is to deliver the best possible mobile experience to our consumers, and Spotify is the ideal music partner to help us make that vision a reality,” said Patricio Paucar, VP of Marketing, Samsung Electronics America. “Whether they’re listening to the latest hit albums or checking out their favorite playlist, we’re giving eligible Galaxy S10 users access to an amazing six month Spotify Premium offer.”

As previously announced in August 2018, Spotify became Samsung’s go-to music service provider. Spotify will continue to support Samsung devices this year to enable Samsung and Spotify users to discover and enjoy music in new ways.

1 Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e, S10 5G, Galaxy Fold and select Galaxy A series devices; may vary by region and carrier.

2 Customers can confirm eligibility via following link: spotify.com/us/legal/samsung-new-6-months-free-trial-terms-and-conditions/

