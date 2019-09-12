Log in
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA

(SPOT)
  Report  
Spotify Technology : Head of FP&A, Treasury, and Investor Relations to Present at the Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Communacopia Conference

0
09/12/2019 | 05:28pm EDT

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) announced today that Paul Vogel, Vice President and Head of FP&A (Financial Planning & Analysis), Treasury and Investor Relations at Spotify, will participate in the Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Communacopia Conference on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Mr. Vogel is scheduled to appear at 8:50 AM Eastern Time.

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the Spotify Investor Relations website at http://investors.spotify.com.

About Spotify Technology S.A.
Spotify transformed music listening forever when we launched in 2008. Our mission is to unlock the potential of human creativity by giving a million creative artists the opportunity to live off their art and billions of fans the opportunity to enjoy and be inspired by these creators. Everything we do is driven by our love for music.

Discover, manage, and share over 50 million tracks for free, or upgrade to Spotify Premium to access exclusive features including offline mode, improved sound quality, Spotify Connect and ad-free listening.

Today, we are the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service with a community of more than 232 million users, including 108 million Spotify Premium subscribers, across 79 markets.

For more information, images, or to contact the press team, please head over to our press page at https://newsroom.spotify.com/.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 6 795 M
EBIT 2019 -127 M
Net income 2019 -314 M
Finance 2019 1 616 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -68,3x
P/E ratio 2020 -125x
EV / Sales2019 2,93x
EV / Sales2020 2,36x
Capitalization 21 544 M
Technical analysis trends SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 152,02  €
Last Close Price 119,86  €
Spread / Highest target 73,4%
Spread / Average Target 26,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Ek Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Barry W. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer
Stig Gustav Victor Söderström Chief Research & Development Officer
Martin Lorentzon Director
Cristina Stenbeck Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA16.30%23 726
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD10.93%419 239
NETFLIX7.70%126 215
NASPERS LIMITED-10.00%72 239
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP - ADR3.56%22 385
COSTAR GROUP INC71.85%20 878
