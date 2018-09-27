Spotify Technology S.A. : to Announce Financial Results for Third Quarter 2018

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) will post its third quarter 2018 financial results and letter to shareholders on Thursday, November 1, 2018 before market open.

The company will hold a question and answer session to discuss third quarter 2018 financial results at 8:00am Eastern Time. A live webcast will be accessible at investors.spotify.com and a recording of the webcast will be available following the session.

Questions from investors may be submitted in advance to ir@spotify.com.

Spotify is the largest global music streaming subscription service with 180 million Monthly Active Users and 83 million Premium Subscribers. With a presence in 65 countries and territories, and more than 35 million tracks, it has transformed the way people access and enjoy music.

