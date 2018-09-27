Spotify Technology S.A. : to Announce Financial Results for Third Quarter 2018

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) will post its third quarter 2018
financial results and letter to shareholders on Thursday, November 1,
2018 before market open.
The company will hold a question and answer session to discuss third
quarter 2018 financial results at 8:00am Eastern Time. A live webcast
will be accessible at investors.spotify.com
and a recording of the webcast will be available following the session.
Questions from investors may be submitted in advance to ir@spotify.com.
About Spotify Technology S.A.
Spotify is the largest global music streaming subscription service with
180 million Monthly Active Users and 83 million Premium Subscribers.
With a presence in 65 countries and territories, and more than 35
million tracks, it has transformed the way people access and enjoy music.
