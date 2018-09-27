Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Spotify Technology SA    SPOT   LU1778762911

SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA (SPOT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Spotify Technology S.A. : to Announce Financial Results for Third Quarter 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2018 | 08:33pm CEST

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) will post its third quarter 2018 financial results and letter to shareholders on Thursday, November 1, 2018 before market open.

The company will hold a question and answer session to discuss third quarter 2018 financial results at 8:00am Eastern Time. A live webcast will be accessible at investors.spotify.com and a recording of the webcast will be available following the session.

Questions from investors may be submitted in advance to ir@spotify.com.

About Spotify Technology S.A.

Spotify is the largest global music streaming subscription service with 180 million Monthly Active Users and 83 million Premium Subscribers. With a presence in 65 countries and territories, and more than 35 million tracks, it has transformed the way people access and enjoy music.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA
08:33pSPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A. : to Announce Financial Results for Third Quarter 2018
BU
12:49pTencent Music, bound for U.S. IPO, profits from social savvy
RE
09/25Spotify, Deezer and others call for stronger EU action against U.S. rivals
RE
09/24Sirius XM to buy Pandora in $3.5 billion streaming push
RE
09/19China's Tencent Music seeks $2 billion in U.S. IPO - sources
RE
09/17TODAY'S RESEARCH REPORTS ON TRENDING : Spotify Technology and iQIYI
AC
09/11SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY : Chief Financial Officer to Present at the Goldman Sachs 27t..
BU
08/31MTN Uganda bets on music streaming as voice business slows
RE
08/22APPLE : to gain unconditional EU approval for Shazam buy - sources
RE
08/22APPLE TO GAIN UNCONDITIONAL EU APPRO : sources
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/258 Key Issues Hedge Funds Are Ignoring About Spotify 
09/25SPOTIFY : Why Apple Music Is The Direct Cause Of Their Downfall 
09/25GENE MUNSTER : Apple Music converting users 2.5x faster than Spotify 
09/24SPOTIFY : A Sirius Threat? 
09/24Spotify's Future Looks More Like Amazon Than Netflix 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 6 126 M
EBIT 2018 -297 M
Net income 2018 -772 M
Finance 2018 1 723 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 4,86x
EV / Sales 2019 3,74x
Capitalization 31 521 M
Chart SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA
Duration : Period :
Spotify Technology SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 211 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Ek Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Barry W. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer
Stig Gustav Victor Söderström Chief Research & Development Officer
Martin Lorentzon Director
Cristina Stenbeck Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA0.00%31 521
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD-19.08%398 497
NETFLIX88.16%160 871
NASPERS LIMITED-9.26%97 282
IQIYI INC0.00%18 808
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP72.14%17 782
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.