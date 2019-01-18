Log in
Spotify to Launch Music Player for Cars -FT

01/18/2019 | 06:18pm EST

-- Spotify Technology SA plans to launch a music device for cars later this year, marking its first hardware product, the Financial Times reported Friday.

-- The music player is expected to cost about $100, according to the FT. It will sync to car stereos via Bluetooth and include preset buttons for Spotify playlists, the FT reported, citing people briefed on the plans.

-- Spotify is working with electronics manufacturer Flex on the device, the FT reported.

https://www.ft.com/content/bcc9b71a-1b33-11e9-b93e-f4351a53f1c3

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FLEX LTD 2.26% 8.14 Delayed Quote.4.60%
FLEX LTD 3.18% 7.13 Delayed Quote.4.54%
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA 0.31% 133.66 Delayed Quote.17.40%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 5 267 M
EBIT 2018 -158 M
Net income 2018 -544 M
Finance 2018 1 717 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 3,63x
EV / Sales 2019 2,82x
Capitalization 20 828 M
