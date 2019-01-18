Spotify to Launch Music Player for Cars -FT

-- Spotify Technology SA plans to launch a music device for cars later this year, marking its first hardware product, the Financial Times reported Friday.

-- The music player is expected to cost about $100, according to the FT. It will sync to car stereos via Bluetooth and include preset buttons for Spotify playlists, the FT reported, citing people briefed on the plans.

-- Spotify is working with electronics manufacturer Flex on the device, the FT reported.

https://www.ft.com/content/bcc9b71a-1b33-11e9-b93e-f4351a53f1c3

