Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Spotless Group Holdings Ltd    SPO   AU000000SPO4

SPOTLESS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD

(SPO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/27
1.65 AUD   -1.49%
07:30pSPOTLESS : Change in substantial holding
PU
01/13SPOTLESS : MCG and Spotless on a good wicket freeing hens from cages
PU
2018SPOTLESS : funds to keep students safe online
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Spotless : Change in substantial holding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/27/2019 | 07:30pm EDT

George Cairoli faxfinderl

(1/14) 03/27/2019 11:17:40 AM -0400

Fax

... ...

ti 03/27/2019 11:16:35 AM -0400

Suble t: Form 604 - Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder

'Im ASX Market Announcements Office Rom: George Cairoli

0

Coltrane Asset Management

Am)kInher. 901161293470005

INmhen

pho ell"nh.m

phon.Ak./bic 2122596042

Ellib

gcairoli@coltraneam. com

R/= 13

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Hi all,

Please see attached for the Form 604 from Coltrane.

Thank you.

If you ri=l v,clthlsl= in ,rrororwould lito c*-cul, pla- i

.sm,1

George Cairoli faxfinderl

(2/14) 03/27/2019 11:18:04 AM -0400

PI 1/18 1/4201

Form 604

Corporalion, Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of Intore of subetantlal holder

IR Corip.., N=n chalno

.pol-' Gloup Hold'hil Ul

ACNINUN

184229 M2

1, D- l ellulloliI*/ le-[1)

CoRrini M=* FLA LP. (Colvm,) ind each othi p,rnon diocrlied Inaed* 6 below

(Coltn Grol®)

ACPUARSN (If •polo•bla)

Thn I m oh=m In thl

hol-on

-sh 42010

H.*MO."

1*1 04 1017

™prwall n.m-

114/4/MY

1 R.'00 me p'.IM val"g....

mu. Mnfert.. -0ed I *r vo/" Ir-m h -9./1 orv N ".=/ I-"hy'hm-*..M-. ./-4./.dal-u-=t".*.1............i.4........Int...Ie.

Iarlllli! l'I I la| 'Ir

Cll• Of IICIZION (4)

pi//04/ /11/k'

p.,"01'.Ills vo -- M

p.malia V=

W POAW(®

upto 110,Illa,ser

UP 10 10.0496'

1*16 128.317,06'

Up to 11.84%• pi"lly'll.Im &096.nd

11*96)

.Cal ,m.4..01-oung=!•nt,Em,.-...cn..10-m.map-*M...eou-p,-I

..h,/.O.*s.

...=./..4-0*0""AM.."7.....

m."=-In.»78.0M,---

( 0416 1 llill'I Illd Iqllil& Collmill * pl11 I I4ll I ili Ilb Ila,P, *1*q h Ilil= to IIAIIile Ipall•= lui I&

Co.-Ill.0....

oup.......

dth.=mn=.t. r .4...

Im...o.m=.H...me .ve

Iihi,/ ht.I.di Inqs dilq IA hInlIgnu= Ililli•••alf= ¢1-96 *SPal*it•*Iuld

Dipl,Wl,WIGolll,Ii

a•ah--IM.I.111496 Th,liall,1/ 0..0 0

.Spo---0-m .IUIC---*el-ps,ar,ca loipi,la lqIi.,diliII, IiclinIdlictlo WIP-m*1/Iliitmal -

h.W.-UA.1

0,1 *laz

1 Ch ,1, h r,lams -

P,hda" 10=# dip 4 ofdip h hi*inoi •ili,#Id W=*dh =Ell/« hallum al,0*81 liwill,la,I11*1ll

colllpill,lohmno,dilgl OllI#Illilll holdiI Il# 4/:/ to g a ,ub /Il/ h-Wnallltoth allil,Illl, m,=Iglaa,:

DI" 4 Pl,lon v/'ll Nibal. 1 4=p®

Con.ir...lion

alls * rainh0r

glyln•Ir,1-,1

0=clill

to m» m

-d

P.illit.,1-

.2/./.0

of Ilh a,In* IqdlY mi#i B *IM Colli"I

Fl. 71»ao 110,1 by m,pool, p//* Of

A--.0*..*m.-#0.

Co"Qi.af,189.*Im..finvi...hs,-11(w

,800(8)ef ,Co cr mA.:001 (C"m/.

..I.'pool,m

-pre ou*

0 *lll/ Nmall

*1 fl I thI gllil

=ild dlha Iqdy IAqi Ill,INI lo Coli=I 'mu'h'//m/"'B X".m"*-0,/p

4 :r< Vk --d..2-d InA,=SI, A

CaR,W» Group ./.--*-in.

Oile/llo, M h Ilil Il# Coliiii h= a r-/mionth...th"-4-1

8-*.,81.d

8.-c d

8- d/'al'd

Ai,=n B

A-mue B

Am=n B

8- dic'* m. -chld

Sl -ohid

Arr-mn B

Arr-u, B

1/ran B

lizilme_i

George Cairoli faxfinderl

(3/14) 03/27/2019 11:18:49 AM -0400

0 ema 18.-:001

P,immi of lohrili,#14 WIW deli miblt, Iho- In val, Iic"1:* dlirth,chge n m limils:

Hollal MI#

..Mho rof

-m

NI- ofrally=t Inillt

ms,*,rof

Ii

(6)

p./.O/m /08

hold/(8)

Mo 8 8, Commr

AL"trila S,m,mIS

Mpl

UNI.""f

CO ir/p

h-/*Mlim

8///// I ///0 / hm a

did WI,Iill/ ind,r

8000(0) 0,m• Coip.1.10'.

Ad 2001 (Cth) Colrim *

ttli.Inioh,Ia *-d

41,11*In an ml bilith

- mil coillill.Ily -

".#m.,01,-1»

ly

R P "All/21.10

C V Wmld

Il/ I

KeyInm ofIll

m-e de,ated Mman

A

Callir= hIS Smlinld, I r

-Fip..m0-no•o

Gal/n- 8,0* h.•

IZI",1 Wieit ijndic

160 *-Ck=*bls

Act 2001 ®*4 W-

'odd /1/In a /2/1/¥R

88*Or

an..04"In.

30,728»rWA

Golili,Im Elid= h= a

r-,= h,h,mt O,1 thi

Omli Of m qlolilon lo

bed,1-d upon,0*10•

Ke,11,1, 0"Imih-

*10 ICIL* I•pl I

de,9100 h ne- 19 A

Coll'.0'vi.

Mo ,-

CO

W'**I"* ind,

Al** Searmas

I.=dmi

m.m-,p

4,poila,-Ad on el

LInliGr

bill, Iltly ladl cllnligi

Com.a

Callmi, QI#

Rlil,"I'llill'/1'lf

*80) of th,

eum*-Acton..

a.6- 8/.=*'011"

U.891Jer

01*'lly N--

3471838,NR

0'*Illymi-

Mills.En,"-1

George Cairoli faxfinderl

(4/14) 03/27/2019 11:19:25 AM -0400

18J#I mol

* IMPORTANT NOTE On 23 M=ch 2017, 30 Mardt 2017 3 Aprll 2017 and 8 May 2017, Coltrmo mmo"ziged to ASX ubstantal holder

notioe, which cE!,cloeed thit Coltrace bid a rolovsrd intere undersection 608(8) ofthe Corporatioi Act In Spottem

Ilires the mlbject of calb-Iettled equity swaps (hip) on t

basis t!* counispartles to the Swips bid confirmed

that they would be able 4 upon requed. convert the coonomic postuon hoid indcr the Sw,ps to physical ordlri,zy

Ihires by oloelng out Coltrine'i polittoo ind physically deliveiing to Coltrtne a number ofSpotle" shares equivalect

to the nunbi to ch the Swaps retate (Swip Share,1

Stnce the date ofCoinnes 11* substintial notice on 8 May 2017,40 number of Swip Shires subject afthe Swaps

I.kg"..dby d l.st 194

Thoopenticm of £08(8) meam thi Coltrane id its as,oci,M' pottng p,ove in Spotiess at my p ticular time

49-wk on the relevant 17-ell, in 53*12= Ih,res 1,1,1 by the r,MIntsparties to the Swaps.

On 23 Jurie 2017, Morgan St,nley & Co. LLC/Morgan Stintey & Co Irle,natioml plopublioly oonfirmed thtta

Morgm Stintey group coinparly holds thow Swip Shares subject ofthe,vaps to whjch they are pity I a he*to

the Sw pi, and thetr ints,tion to mak thot 9*ap Shires available to Cottrnne upcm the unwinding ofthem Swif

Ooldmt:1 800 a Ca /Ooldrn:n Sicils Irit:Inalional have not publicly made such a staternont

However, the swap countsparties Ere not oblig®d under the terns ofthe equlty tw,ps ir at Izw to hold Swap Shum at

allt[Im Indeed, thecoUIMPUaln.ye hbuy,/cil orloin sp *less /.="maddyb.Lt.,hloh maymo nlhat

the simp goude,partim rn,or not bo Eho resl*crod holder of Swip Shares, md may not nwintain

it all timm a ret,vatt

bgont in Swip Slize&

As a rem:14 depending on whoths the swip courispirty hal a relevant lotore* in Bpotlets st•res ©*valent

to tbo

botal m•nbe, ofSwap Stsm, Coltrsne may not mail•min at all *Irrw• a releval* Int,rest In Spo • 0", equiv•6*.* to

the numbs of Spolle= shares the bject ofthe 83¥«ps.

The equity dinges In

Iwap counte,lartles :re not oblt,ed under the terina offhe equity swips their relcnnt Intse* in Spotlms *res, cr wbotbor or not thoy ue the

to inform Coltkno of any such residid holds of mch,h=res.

™smems 0/ Collii"to may notbecomeawim ofany tonsretevmt inizie,li in Spd"a• es until ith

advisod of

to the retivi:* inter=: ofthe cour*sparties in Spotless Ihics. As mich, Coltri,0 may not bo

obliscd to announce aNatte ofohan/ of Iritrreets of 2*intlit holder in re,poct ofmoh 01 ng. uitil it becomes

swar© ofany Arther Inform.

*300 ==ning the relevant

interest. of N.mt"Partici ait It ,6,0, not presently kncnv M

py chan- to the M , " -Y A · ' , · - ,i releM,ant Inierests In Swlicss.

& Cil.//0....-9/i//0/1

The Per,onsaho I,Ils- hoki

hinil bloomi -OIII,1 <4 I"Ilimin lo vol Ili"I

0 In

cl N

ld to I= c imar

Illoil/ ar #mi

cf, crimel-* Ai nEkn of thilr Ilioillion m) *4 me n IR,lo,I:

1010: NI• •5•lf-,flitildi-l,Ii,mlfirrd-hifdllili,Ililliimlhiil,/iw

.n.#AC AMSNOf•PPIC•bl•)

C m, NNt **LP. Comm, M,0 Illillol,Ill,1 Halllgl, U

H....21/"*U

ColliI Dom,Illa FiA LP.

C=m, 00*hore Fund, LP.

Coh. GP. LLC

W, al I,oolilon

h..d"m<.*m-..00....=mil.....4

I=*40.-.-0 1 . .//

GP dmi ....1 ../4--.. 00.7..I- i h= ..

c,p,o:*cor* 10» h"a-n=Hr-r.dch h Im hm...14 I 00-01..0 Ollalflalll M ilhl Illmllnlitl inigi-m iiBdili COIIUII .--h.....c pl.=oi Co-».th,80/mm*,rofboth

C.M.. GP, LLC md Co me Amt M..in.* Hilk'/ Ud, INI el hold,rof*®®cm =,-81/ b¥ th8 W../1.IN'.mo.n Dalrl,10 F=- P.* - in -,oilili d Colim= bll,1,1 1 b ,"11, comnoncon/*Co-*Imde,p-10Jb m. 0-leria

Iiidt of t* oadiol ofIl liwiilmilit M019= I dilallld abli/) Clhhore Flds, RK - m mloo of Cd,=I blom=i It uldor com n ollard ith Callnil limd,Ip-lial boN Ihl =livill ma I.#th cor 14-1-*...=mdIK-d.p)0...Im-/0...M..Rr LP.-mi....00...

hai,iii Il li Ind,rcommon coral Ill Collliil Oam'•Sp lalidgi bi4 Inl =limiw= a Imm 4h 00,•01 ofth• Ii, vial,"Irt MI=0 = .00*-)

Mli-'=10'635-1

George Cairoli faxfinderl

(5/14) 03/27/2019 11:20:21 AM -0400

"0,01 18'*2001

T Ila...

,I 0»1,0/= BITId In ll Im m

-*'gat

Cc-» Amt 44 LP.

Comar. A./.AiliMER ROW#A Ld.

W.E...p NIX'U

Comil,il Dorn=to Fund, LP.

Colbir» Ofhhor, Fi d, LP.

0¢SollAN,Ii Cm = hy, GInd C,WInK¥1-1108

Oill! 1 9108

8680*Avaan Cll,liu BIW, Gluid Ciplill KY1-1108

84 84 18N.Z. C=nma Bly, *nd C¥11=1 KY!.1108 C/"Im I.Ii/1/

280 WIr St lec N//Yori NY 10010

UWWSPetleC

Nes York. NY 10018

94 Sol Ailme

CI,1=,1, Biy, G,na CaK!-1KYI-1108

CIWIlIn Ill

81gnature

phinm

I..=15«

amp.* CFO

0" 27/ 03

/ 2019

(1)

0

p.'49.

.h-eamild=.....val....4.In., .(Ie.'corpor-1 00**d.

.11,1:.be-fom Nalll,vi.

*WI.lia,oupdpelom

Al= Ii/Will»/meqi*, u ,11=.mahhad,dhm=

¤h'oup,-I.

9--4-*......ma-hipof

.....4..zms,mq

...mum..4...bm..

r=n= Iid all,IN= of,nombii, il WIW *ell Il /19:,0 6 oflu bm.

8,l t. dm¥ l al 'llio-Ir In lid li oflhe Calloi*orm M 20 .

0)8= the d/llon al '1,1,4*l,1 I r,t h, log:mi= 000 ma 6718(7) 0fthi Corpoi-, Act 2001.

(4) T)» v*, ah,rmd I compii¥ conililil

clill ia/llm dh lad Ill lip=ll *Ills.

(5)Tha p ,c,IN v*§ di*lid by il»*I val= In l» bodycorpor* oranmam*led ly 100.

(6)MI.* i

(,)In,ds, dagll,m,Il *hidiviallitma•,bicauid•*lchlhichiphilidl,*i,tooo"

,4 NIA*lal,167180),00= a

4 I¥

mIN of sly doamlltill

alttlm rma d *raillit iesmer# md a tilmert ly me /IllIgM, R• Ind looli dalli

=*,ct. aoh,m,= -m, m t ,00=

-*ra. toose.8 -a.t-n,r¢

mr-- cor** ac,»fr, cr -amert

.roll....v..C',..vo/r£130'/Ilor

polloi#'

.Vion/'."In*.40..MI'..."0'.Of."1"/U

0")/79./..I/9.lana'U'.poll'/lap

- Il*Ij

m.1:* lo Itioh thi lll,wit WI,I ll,Ii- MIMIW *i,) lii pl,*1*- -,1.1I

lo dilch thi,FI.Ilaill

Se, Ihi ds on d'Ill"IXIgiemmr h =dli 9 4th, Colpoillom Ac: 2001.

(7)

(8)

-=m mor»,mdall=,#tivp,Imn,wn#,ama

- -,tiaoill,d

D *almloollicd,mlorirm#In"lig=id,1

on to

hii, ari,Iy, *0- Iillid b imili In 41 * I In,001*lial. D il mt Illl,led . i#, binlm I 01,idlia,/

I l m k•110

lippll*V or nt of l oot* W. 011* Inlit M MI,Nd al liy b=* pild on Wi atml,uhat=,1,l hold, or h Ii,Mil

..00,-4-=/0.0-palme"to

...onsom t=nmerek

rAr=h-=*i

-

mo Iubs ,11 hol- * 1/,Il,Imalli,11,l"I thl kil, Oflo pium" (,g. Wmi r,1/=*W=* /,Ii hicm= ofm Mion)

'1*1104.

M eli a-* li Ipvrolilile, al thi /,101 =Ioolilion Ind Il *Ii,li In IW =,ocl/10,1 Iinci thi Id al*=*W

hok nola

M_Imlat«35_1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Spotless Group Holdings Limited published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 23:29:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SPOTLESS GROUP HOLDINGS LT
07:30pSPOTLESS : Change in substantial holding
PU
01/13SPOTLESS : MCG and Spotless on a good wicket freeing hens from cages
PU
2018SPOTLESS : funds to keep students safe online
PU
2018SPOTLESS : AE Smith recognised for achievements in sustainability at the MCC Fac..
PU
2018SPOTLESS : Results of 2018 AGM
PU
2018SPOTLESS : Annual General Meeting - Chairman's Address
PU
2018SPOTLESS : awarded 40-year asset services contract for student residences at the..
PU
2018SPOTLESS : New innovation precinct Melbourne Connect launched
PU
2018SPOTLESS : Notice of Annual General Meeting 2018
PU
2018SPOTLESS : Ballarat Energy Storage System consortium delivers Victorian Governme..
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 3 016 M
EBIT 2019 165 M
Net income 2019 87,0 M
Debt 2019 646 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 20,94
P/E ratio 2020 20,94
EV / Sales 2019 0,83x
EV / Sales 2020 0,78x
Capitalization 1 846 M
Chart SPOTLESS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Spotless Group Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter John Tompkins Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
John Scott Humphrey Chairman
Paul Mahoney Chief Financial Officer
Julian Fogarty General Manager-Brand, Innovation & Technology
Simon McKeon Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPOTLESS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD-1.18%1 312
WORLDPAY INC43.99%34 193
CINTAS CORPORATION18.69%20 921
LG CORP--.--%11 820
EDENRED27.03%11 010
TELEPERFORMANCE16.05%10 548
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.