Spotless : Change in substantial holding

18J#I mol

* IMPORTANT NOTE On 23 M=ch 2017, 30 Mardt 2017 3 Aprll 2017 and 8 May 2017, Coltrmo mmo"ziged to ASX ubstantal holder

notioe, which cE!,cloeed thit Coltrace bid a rolovsrd intere undersection 608(8) ofthe Corporatioi Act In Spottem

Ilires the mlbject of calb-Iettled equity swaps (hip) on t basis t!* counispartles to the Swips bid confirmed that they would be able 4 upon requed. convert the coonomic postuon hoid indcr the Sw,ps to physical ordlri,zy

Ihires by oloelng out Coltrine'i polittoo ind physically deliveiing to Coltrtne a number ofSpotle" shares equivalect

to the nunbi to ch the Swaps retate (Swip Share,1

Stnce the date ofCoinnes 11* substintial notice on 8 May 2017,40 number of Swip Shires subject afthe Swaps

I.kg"..dby d l.st 194

Thoopenticm of £08(8) meam thi Coltrane id its as,oci,M' pottng p,ove in Spotiess at my p ticular time

49-wk on the relevant 17-ell, in 53*12= Ih,res 1,1,1 by the r,MIntsparties to the Swaps.

On 23 Jurie 2017, Morgan St,nley & Co. LLC/Morgan Stintey & Co Irle,natioml plopublioly oonfirmed thtta

Morgm Stintey group coinparly holds thow Swip Shares subject ofthe,vaps to whjch they are pity I a he*to

the Sw pi, and thetr ints,tion to mak thot 9*ap Shires available to Cottrnne upcm the unwinding ofthem Swif

Ooldmt:1 800 a Ca /Ooldrn:n Sicils Irit:Inalional have not publicly made such a staternont

However, the swap countsparties Ere not oblig®d under the terns ofthe equlty tw,ps ir at Izw to hold Swap Shum at

allt[Im Indeed, thecoUIMPUaln.ye hbuy,/cil orloin sp *less /.="maddyb.Lt.,hloh maymo nlhat

the simp goude,partim rn,or not bo Eho resl*crod holder of Swip Shares, md may not nwintain it all timm a ret,vatt

bgont in Swip Slize&