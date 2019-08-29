Spotless : Removal from Official List

Market Announcement
30 August 2019
Spotless Group Holdings Limited (ASX: SPO) - Removal from Official List
Description
Spotless Group Holdings Limited ('SPO') will be removed from the Official List of ASX Limited at the close of trading today, Friday, 30 August 2019, in accordance with Listing Rule 17.11 after security holders resolved to remove SPO from the Official List
