SPOTLESS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD

SPOTLESS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD

(SPO)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/27
1.71 AUD   +1.79%
06/24SPOTLESS : applies for ASX Delisting
PU
04/18SPOTLESS : to feed fans and local industry in North Queensland
PU
03/27SPOTLESS : Change in substantial holding
PU
News 
News

Spotless : Removal from Official List

08/29/2019 | 08:51pm EDT

Market Announcement

30 August 2019

Spotless Group Holdings Limited (ASX: SPO) - Removal from Official List

Description

Spotless Group Holdings Limited ('SPO') will be removed from the Official List of ASX Limited at the close of trading today, Friday, 30 August 2019, in accordance with Listing Rule 17.11 after security holders resolved to remove SPO from the Official List

Issued by

Jon Chow

Adviser, Listings Compliance (Melbourne)

30 August 2019

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

Disclaimer

Spotless Group Holdings Limited published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 00:50:04 UTC
