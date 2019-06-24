25 June 2019

Spotless applies for ASX Delisting

Spotless Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SPO) (Spotless) has today submitted a formal application for the removal of Spotless from the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) official list (Official List) pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 17.11 (Delisting) and has released the Notice of Meeting of Spotless shareholders (Shareholders) being convened to consider, and if thought fit, to approve the Delisting.

Reasons for delisting from the ASX

The Spotless Board considers the Delisting to be in the best interests of Spotless and its Shareholders for the reasons summarised below:

Costs: The continued listing of Spotless requires Spotless to incur considerable corporate and administrative costs, including listing fees. Spotless is seeking to minimise its expenditure and would cease incurring such costs if it is removed from the Official List. The Board of Spotless has determined that the costs of remaining listed on the ASX outweigh any benefits of listing for Spotless.

Further information in relation to the above reasons are set out in section 1.2 of the Explanatory Statement to the Notice of General Meeting attached to this announcement as Annexure A.

Both Downer EDI Limited (Downer) and Spotless made prominent disclosures during the 2017 takeover offer by Downer (through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Downer EDI Services Pty Ltd) for Spotless that, if Downer was to take control of Spotless, it was likely that Spotless would apply to remove itself from the Official List, including for the reasons set out above.

Delisting process

Spotless has received in-principle advice from ASX that it would be likely to remove the Company from the official list, on a date to be determined by ASX in consultation with the Company, subject to compliance with the following conditions:

the Company's removal from the official list of ASX is approved by a special resolution of ordinary shareholders of the Company;