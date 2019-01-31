Spotlight Capital Holdings Announces Rim Ryderz Patented New Skateboard Wheels

Los Angeles, CA, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Spotlight Capital Holdings Inc. (OTC.PK: SLCH) proudly announces that its new partner Rim Ryderz, the innovative skateboard company, has developed a patented core system for its skateboard wheels. The look is amazing and so is the ride. Rim Ryderz’ s wheels are 70mm. made with a 78A urethane for durability and engineered to lock into place with a key, making it easy to interchange rims on the fly. The design was created with an inner bearing housing function that pushes away from the rim and equalizes the pressure from the rider amongst wheels allowing for a stable and smooth skateboard ride. The President of Rim Ryderz, Mr. Longino, who created the design of the new patented wheels, wanted this company to customize skateboards down to the rims, which differentiates this company from its competitors. After years of multiple designs, years of research and development, Rim Ryderz has earned its unique place in the skateboard industry, by creating high performance boards and wheels that the consumer can swap out as the mood hits.



This Company has evolved from years of R&D, which will benefit the consumers of skateboards. When a person purchases a board from Rim Ryderz, the consumer will be able to choose a kit style to create his or her own custom look to the board and the wheels, for a high performing and attractive skateboard that will reflect the purchaser’s unique style. There is nothing like this on the market. Rim Ryderz boards and wheels are currently in production and will be available in 15 different designs; this product will be available in retail outlets soon. Spotlight Capital Holdings, Inc. is excited to be in business with a company that will be a leader in the skateboard industry and a very profitable addition to the Spotlight family and its shareholders.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release may contain "forward-looking" statements. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward looking-statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include such factors as uncertainty of consumer demand for the Company's products, as well as additional risks and uncertainties that are identified and described in Company's SEC reports. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. The Company does not undertake, and it specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, events, or circumstances after the date of such statements.





Source: Spotlight Capital Holdings, Inc. 601 South Figueroa Street, Suite 4050 Los Angeles, CA 90017 info@spotlightcapitalholdings,com