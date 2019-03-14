Sprague Resources LP 2018 Form 10-K Now Available

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., March 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprague Resources LP (“Sprague”) (NYSE: SRLP) has filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 14, 2019.



A copy of this Annual Report may be viewed and downloaded from the Investor Relations section of the Partnerships website at https://investors.spragueenergy.com. Unitholders may request a copy of the Partnership’s complete audited financial statements free of charge upon request by calling toll-free 1.800.225.1560 or request using the Document Request section of Sprague’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.spragueenergy.com/document-request.

About Sprague Resources LP

Sprague Resources LP is engaged in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas. The company also provides storage and handling services for a broad range of materials. More information concerning Sprague can be found at www.spragueenergy.com.

Investor Contact:

Susan Kelly Trahan

+1 800.226.1560

investorrelations@spragueenergy.com



