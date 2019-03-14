Log in
Sprague Resources LP 2018 Form 10-K Now Available

03/14/2019

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., March 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprague Resources LP (“Sprague”) (NYSE: SRLP) has filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 14, 2019.

A copy of this Annual Report may be viewed and downloaded from the Investor Relations section of the Partnerships website at https://investors.spragueenergy.com. Unitholders may request a copy of the Partnership’s complete audited financial statements free of charge upon request by calling toll-free 1.800.225.1560 or request using the Document Request section of Sprague’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.spragueenergy.com/document-request.

About Sprague Resources LP
Sprague Resources LP is engaged in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas. The company also provides storage and handling services for a broad range of materials. More information concerning Sprague can be found at www.spragueenergy.com.

Investor Contact:
Susan Kelly Trahan
+1 800.226.1560
investorrelations@spragueenergy.com

 

sprague.jpg


Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 791 M
EBIT 2018 88,8 M
Net income 2018 44,0 M
Finance 2018 125 M
Yield 2018 17,8%
P/E ratio 2018 7,28
P/E ratio 2019 8,99
EV / Sales 2018 0,06x
EV / Sales 2019 0,08x
Capitalization 339 M
Managers
NameTitle
David C. Glendon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael D. Milligan Chairman
Gary A. Rinaldi Chief Operating Officer, CFO, Director & Senior VP
Ben J. Hennelly Director
Robert B. Evans Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP15.46%339
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION18.36%341 791
BP10.45%145 116
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES20.16%122 619
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP16.63%105 194
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.17.18%53 184
