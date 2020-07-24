Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Sprague Resources LP    SRLP

SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP

(SRLP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sprague Resources LP Announces Cash Distribution for the Second Quarter of 2020 and Earnings Conference Call Schedule

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/24/2020 | 06:01am EDT

Sprague announces a cash distribution of $0.6675 per unit

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprague Resources LP (“Sprague”) (NYSE: SRLP) announced today that the Board of Directors of its general partner, Sprague Resources GP LLC (the “General Partner”), declared a cash distribution of $0.6675 per unit ($2.67 per unit on an annualized basis) for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and is equal to distributions in each quarter since the second quarter of 2019.  Sprague also announced that Sprague Resources Holdings LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Axel Johnson Inc. and the owner of Sprague’s General Partner will receive cash, in respect of the incentive distribution rights payable in connection with the distribution for the second quarter of 2020.

The announced distribution will be paid on Monday, August 10, 2020, to unitholders of record as of the close of business on August 4, 2020.

Unaudited Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Earnings Conference Call

Sprague will release its second quarter 2020 unaudited financial results before the opening of trading on the NYSE on Thursday, August 6, 2020 and will host a conference call that day at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results.  Those interested in hearing the discussion can access the call by dialing (866) 516-2130, and using participation code 4867387.  International callers may join by dialing (678) 509-7612.  Participants can dial in up to 30 minutes prior to the start of the call. The conference call may also be accessed live by webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3bfzrfts. This link is also available on the "Investor Relations-Calendar of Events" page of Sprague's website at www.spragueenergy.com and will be archived on our website for one year.  Certain non-GAAP financial information included in the earnings call will be available at the time of the call on the "Investor Relations – Featured Documents" section of Sprague’s website https://investors.spragueenergy.com

Qualified Notice
This release is intended to be a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b). Brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100.0%) of Sprague’s distributions to non-U.S. investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, Sprague’s distributions to non-U.S. investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate.

About Sprague Resources LP
Sprague Resources LP is engaged in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas. The company also provides storage and handling services for a broad range of materials. More information concerning Sprague can be found at www.spragueenergy.com

Investor Contact:
Paul Scoff
+1 800.225.1560
investorrelations@spragueenergy.com 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP
06:01aSprague Resources LP Announces Cash Distribution for the Second Quarter of 20..
GL
06/04SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
06/04Sprague Resources Announces Withdrawal of Proposal to Acquire All of its Outs..
GL
05/21SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP : 1Q 2020 Non-GAAP Quarterly Supplement
PU
05/21SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a..
AQ
05/21Sprague Resources LP Announces Signing of $1.18 Billion Senior Secured Amende..
GL
05/07SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
05/07SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
05/07SPRAGUE RESOURCES : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/07Sprague Resources LP Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 856 M - -
Net income 2020 52,6 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,30x
Yield 2020 16,6%
Capitalization 369 M 369 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,13x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 18,5%
Chart SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP
Duration : Period :
Sprague Resources LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 16,10 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David C. Glendon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael D. Milligan Chairman
Burton S. Russell Vice President-Operations
David C. Long Chief Financial Officer
Joseph S. Smith Vice President-IT & Corporate Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP-4.85%369
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-37.37%184 773
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD35.91%174 701
BP PLC-36.43%76 901
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-26.44%66 343
NESTE OYJ33.53%36 853
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group