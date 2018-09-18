Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Sprague Resources LP    SRLP

SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP (SRLP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Sprague Resources LP Announces Chief Financial Officer Retirement and Appointment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2018 | 10:51pm CEST

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprague Resources LP (“Sprague” or the “Partnership”) (NYSE: SRLP) announced today that Gary A. Rinaldi will be retiring from his position as Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of its General Partner, a position he has held with Sprague since July 2011 and with our predecessor since April 2003.  Mr. Rinaldi will remain with Sprague until December 31, 2018 to assist with the transition of his responsibilities.  “I would like to thank Gary for being an exceptional partner in leading Sprague over the past 15 years,” said David Glendon, President and Chief Executive Officer.  Mr. Glendon added, “Since Gary’s arrival in 2003, the company’s growth and expansion in our capabilities has been remarkable, and Gary’s imprint can be found on virtually every facet of the organization.  In addition to directly overseeing many areas of the business, he has been pivotal in our acquisition strategy and successful execution.  Gary’s tireless work ethic, and commitment to Sprague and its people, position us to build on his success for many years to come.  On behalf of everyone at Sprague, as well as our board of directors, we would like to thank Gary for his valued service and dedication and we wish him the best in his well-deserved retirement.”

Sprague also announced that Mr. David Long will replace Mr. Rinaldi as Chief Financial Officer of its General Partner.  Mr. Long will join Sprague on December 3, 2018 and will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer on January 1, 2019.  The General Partner does not intend to appoint a successor Chief Operating Officer; President and CEO David Glendon will assume the responsibilities of the COO role.

Mr. Long is currently Senior Vice President with Kinetico Incorporated (“Kinetico”), a subsidiary of our Sponsor, Axel Johnson, Inc.  In June 2013, Mr. Long assumed responsibility for Kinetico’s marketing, sales and business development activity in North America.  From February 2008 through June 2013, Mr. Long served as Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer of Kinetico where he led the finance and accounting organization.  Prior to Kinetico, from 1998 through 2008, Mr. Long held a variety of roles at Sprague’s Predecessor, most recently as Managing Director of Sales, Refined Products.  Mr. Long holds a Master of Finance degree from Boston College and a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Maine.  “David’s broad experience, strong leadership skills, knowledge of Sprague, and strategic capabilities make him well suited for his new position and I am delighted to welcome him back to Sprague,” said Mr. Glendon.   

About Sprague Resources LP
Sprague Resources LP is engaged in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas. The Partnership also provides storage and handling services for a broad range of materials. More information concerning Sprague can be found at www.spragueenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains statements, including with respect to our intentions not to appoint a successor as Chief Operating Officer that are forward-looking in nature. Sprague's future actions and actual results may differ materially from those described or contemplated in the forward-looking statements. The Partnership's actual results are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those found in the Partnership's reports filed with the SEC, including the information under the heading 'Risk Factors' in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, which information is incorporated herein by reference. 

Investor Contact:
Susan Kelly Trahan
+1 800.225.1560
investorrelations@spragueenergy.com

sprague.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP
10:57pSPRAGUE RESOURCES LP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
10:51pSprague Resources LP Announces Chief Financial Officer Retirement and Appoint..
GL
03:13pSPRAGUE RESOURCES LP : October NYMEX Natural Gas Futures Contracts Closed at $2...
PU
02:08pSPRAGUE RESOURCES LP : The oil market erased some of Friday's gains but held its..
PU
09/17SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP : October NYMEX Natural Gas Futures Contracts Closed at $2...
PU
09/17SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP : The product markets ended the session in negative territo..
PU
09/14SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP : October NYMEX Natural Gas Futures Contracts Closed at $2...
PU
09/14SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP : IEA stated that world oil demand will surpass 100 million..
PU
09/13SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP : October NYMEX Natural Gas Futures Contracts Closed at $2...
PU
09/13SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP : EIA report showed a 5.3 million barrel draw in U.S. crude..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/27Brokers Tag 90 Champions, Contenders & Challengers As Wall St. Dividend Stars.. 
08/12Midstream Rally Secured 
08/09Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) CEO David Glendon on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings C.. 
08/08Sprague Resources misses by $0.15, beats on revenue 
07/3034 DIVIDEND INCREASES : July 23-27, 2018 (Part 2: Non-Financials) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 896 M
EBIT 2018 103 M
Net income 2018 49,8 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 10,1%
P/E ratio 2018 7,51
P/E ratio 2019 12,44
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,16x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,15x
Capitalization 609 M
Chart SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP
Duration : Period :
Sprague Resources LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 27,7 $
Spread / Average Target 3,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David C. Glendon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael D. Milligan Chairman
Gary A. Rinaldi Chief Operating Officer, CFO, Director & Senior VP
Ben J. Hennelly Director
Robert B. Evans Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP10.74%609
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-0.86%353 142
BP4.97%143 185
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP9.46%118 017
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES33.03%107 220
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.7.84%62 081
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.