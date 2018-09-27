Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Sprague Resources LP    SRLP

SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP (SRLP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Sprague Resources LP Announces Resignation of Director Robert B. Evans

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2018 | 01:06am CEST

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprague Resources LP (“Sprague” or the “Partnership”) (NYSE: SRLP) announced today that Robert B. Evans notified Sprague Resources GP LLC, the Partnership’s general partner (the “General Partner”), of his decision to resign from the board of directors effective as of October 1, 2018. “I have enjoyed my time as a director with Sprague and working with the board and management on many projects as the company has advanced from its IPO to today,” remarked Mr. Evans. Mr. Evans has been a member of the board of the General Partner since Sprague’s initial public offering in October 2013 and currently serves as Chairman of the Conflicts Committee and is a member of the Audit Committee.

“I would like to thank Bobby for serving on the board of the General Partner since Sprague’s IPO and for being an integral part of Sprague’s growth over the last five years,” said Dave Glendon, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Sprague has certainly benefited from Bobby’s substantial industry insight and experience and we wish him well in his future endeavors.”

About Sprague Resources LP
Sprague Resources LP is engaged in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas. The Partnership also provides storage and handling services for a broad range of materials. More information concerning Sprague can be found at www.spragueenergy.com

Investor Contact:
Susan Kelly Trahan
+1 800.225.1560
investorrelations@spragueenergy.com

sprague.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP
01:06aSprague Resources LP Announces Resignation of Director Robert B. Evans
GL
09/26SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP : October NYMEX Natural Gas Futures Contracts Closed at $3...
PU
09/26SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP : The API reported an unexpected 2.9 million barrel build i..
PU
09/25SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP : Global producers met in Algiers over the weekend but no c..
PU
09/25SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP : October NYMEX Natural Gas Futures Contracts Closed at $3...
PU
09/24SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP : October NYMEX Natural Gas Futures Contracts Closed at $2...
PU
09/24SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP : OPEC and its allies met on Sunday to discuss production i..
PU
09/21SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP : Prices continue to be caught in a tug-of-war between supp..
PU
09/20SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP : Announces Chief Financial Officer Retirement and Appointm..
AQ
09/20SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP : October NYMEX Natural Gas Futures Contracts Closed at $2...
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/19Sprague Resources CFO Rinaldi to retire 
08/27Brokers Tag 90 Champions, Contenders & Challengers As Wall St. Dividend Stars.. 
08/12Midstream Rally Secured 
08/09Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) CEO David Glendon on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings C.. 
08/08Sprague Resources misses by $0.15, beats on revenue 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 911 M
EBIT 2018 103 M
Net income 2018 49,8 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 9,79%
P/E ratio 2018 7,72
P/E ratio 2019 12,78
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,16x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,15x
Capitalization 626 M
Chart SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP
Duration : Period :
Sprague Resources LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 28,0 $
Spread / Average Target 1,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David C. Glendon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael D. Milligan Chairman
Gary A. Rinaldi Chief Operating Officer, CFO, Director & Senior VP
Ben J. Hennelly Director
Robert B. Evans Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP11.57%626
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION3.42%366 225
BP12.24%154 378
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP12.23%120 326
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES33.65%107 374
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.8.75%63 037
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.