Nyse  >  Sprague Resources LP    SRLP

SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP (SRLP)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/11 12:13:01 pm
19.555 USD   +0.49%
2017SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP : annual earnings release
Sprague Resources LP : Coen Energy now part of Sprague's website!

01/11/2019 | 11:19am EST
We've made another step in bringing Coen Energy (Coen)into the Sprague family.

Coen offerings are now included on spragueenergy.com, meaning our customers can access all of Sprague's services in one place!

Most significantly, coenenergy.com now redirects to a welcome page for customers within Sprague's site. The page shows our service map and a list of offerings, including the newly added frac fueling and home heat in the PA area. These services are also accessible through our standard site navigation, which we've detailed out below.

First, prospective PA home heating customers can input their zip code in Sprague's homepage zip code lookup. They will find that we can deliver heating oil directly to their home in certain parts of PA.

Frac fueling services & standard commercial delivered fuel information for PA can be found off of the Delivered Fuels page. We have a tab, services button, and landing page dedicated to frac fuel!

We have also made small adjustments to other modules on the site to make the experience for Coen customers better than ever. Check out the FAQs, product pages, and more to see if you can spot them.

We are excited to continue to transition Coen's brand and help draw customers in the PA area to our website.

Thank you to Steve Demaine in IT and Samantha Allen in Marketing for their work on incorporating Coen's business units into Sprague's existing website!

Disclaimer

Sprague Resources LP published this content on 11 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 16:18:04 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 820 M
EBIT 2018 99,7 M
Net income 2018 53,0 M
Finance 2018 125 M
Yield 2018 13,8%
P/E ratio 2018 7,66
P/E ratio 2019 10,11
EV / Sales 2018 0,08x
EV / Sales 2019 0,11x
Capitalization 442 M
Chart SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP
Duration : Period :
Sprague Resources LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 25,0 $
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David C. Glendon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael D. Milligan Chairman
Gary A. Rinaldi Chief Operating Officer, CFO, Director & Senior VP
Ben J. Hennelly Director
Robert B. Evans Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP34.30%443
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION6.20%306 612
BP6.26%134 762
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES-1.23%99 829
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP4.95%95 007
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.6.58%48 860
