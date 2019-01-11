Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/11 10:43:02 am
19.585 USD   +0.64%
2017SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP : annual earnings release
Sprague Resources LP : February NYMEX Natural Gas Futures Contracts Closed at $2.969 on Thursday, January 10th

01/11/2019 | 10:09am EST

January 11, 2019

Thursday, January 10th saw the front-month NYMEX Natural Gas Futures Contracts open at $3.080, nearly ten cents above Wednesday's closing price of $2.984. Marking the intraday high of $3.082 as markets opened, prices soon moved lower, finding support near $3.030 by 9:30AM. Trading sideways in the hour leading up to the EIA storage report, the contract spiked as high as $3.066 as the report was published. Trending lower over the balance of the session, February closed lower on Thursday at $2.969.

The EIA Natural Gas Storage Report published on Thursday showed a 91 BCF withdrawal from storage for the week ended January 4th - above the market estimate of 80 BCF. This withdrawal includes a reclassification of 4 BCF from working gas to base gas. Total working gas in storage was reported as 2,614 BCF; 7.2% below this time last year and 15.1% below the five-year average.

This morning in Globex, WTI Crude was down 32 cents; Natural Gas was up eight cents; Heating Oil was down one cent; and Gasoline was down one cent.
Natural Gas Glossary
Natural Gas Supplier
For access to Sprague's full Natural Gas Market Watch Report including commentary not posted here, please send your request to natgas@spragueenergy.com or call 1-855-466-2842.

This market update is provided for information purposes only and is not intended as advice on any transaction nor is it a solicitation to buy or sell commodities. Sprague makes no representations or warranties with respect to the contents of such news, including, without limitation, its accuracy and completeness, and Sprague shall not be responsible for the consequence of reliance upon any opinions, statements, projections and analyses presented herein or for any omission or error in fact. This document may not be reproduced or redistributed, in whole or in part, without the prior written permission of Sprague.

Disclaimer

Sprague Resources LP published this content on 11 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 15:08:03 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 820 M
EBIT 2018 99,7 M
Net income 2018 53,0 M
Finance 2018 125 M
Yield 2018 13,8%
P/E ratio 2018 7,66
P/E ratio 2019 10,11
EV / Sales 2018 0,08x
EV / Sales 2019 0,11x
Capitalization 442 M
Technical analysis trends SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 25,0 $
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David C. Glendon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael D. Milligan Chairman
Gary A. Rinaldi Chief Operating Officer, CFO, Director & Senior VP
Ben J. Hennelly Director
Robert B. Evans Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP34.30%443
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION6.20%306 612
BP6.26%134 762
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES-1.23%99 829
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP4.95%95 007
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.6.58%48 860
