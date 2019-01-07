Log in
2017SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP : annual earnings release
Sprague Resources LP : February NYMEX Natural Gas Futures Contracts Closed at $3.044 on Friday, January 4th

01/07/2019 | 09:34am EST
Friday, January 4th saw the front-month NYMEX Natural Gas Futures Contracts open at $3.026, eight cents above Thursday's closing price of $2.945. Prices sank lower as trading began, finding support near $2.980 through 10:20AM. Declining to the intraday low of $2.917 as the bearish storage report hit the wire, the contract then mounted a steady ascent to cross midday near $2.990. Defying above-average, short-term weather forecasts, momentum carried prices to the intraday high of $3.049 before closing higher on Friday at $3.044.

The EIA Natural Gas Storage Report published on Friday showed a 20 BCF withdrawal from storage for the week ended December 28th - below the market estimate of 35 BCF. Total working gas in storage was reported as 2,705 BCF; 14.3% below this time last year and 17.2% below the five-year average.

This morning in Globex, WTI Crude was up $1.08; Natural Gas was down nine cents; Heating Oil was up four cents; and Gasoline was up three cents.

New York and New England basis values were higher for all seasons. Additionally, cash prices were higher in New York and New England.
Natural Gas Glossary
Natural Gas Supplier
For access to Sprague's full Natural Gas Market Watch Report including commentary not posted here, please send your request to natgas@spragueenergy.com or call 1-855-466-2842.

This market update is provided for information purposes only and is not intended as advice on any transaction nor is it a solicitation to buy or sell commodities. Sprague makes no representations or warranties with respect to the contents of such news, including, without limitation, its accuracy and completeness, and Sprague shall not be responsible for the consequence of reliance upon any opinions, statements, projections and analyses presented herein or for any omission or error in fact. This document may not be reproduced or redistributed, in whole or in part, without the prior written permission of Sprague.

Disclaimer

Sprague Resources LP published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 14:33:08 UTC
