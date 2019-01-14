Sprague Resources LP : February NYMEX Natural Gas Futures Contracts Closed at $3.099 on Friday, January 11th

January 14, 2019

th saw the front-month NYMEX Natural Gas Futures Contracts open at $3.023, roughly five cents above Thursday's closing price of $2.969. Recording an intraday low of $3.014 soon after markets opened, the contract floated along the $3.035 level through midday. Possibly encouraged by the colder weather moving into the Northeast, prices rose steadily into the afternoon to tally a two-week intraday high of $3.116. February closed higher on Friday at $3.099. Friday, January 11saw the front-month NYMEX Natural Gas Futures Contracts open at $3.023, roughly five cents above Thursday's closing price of $2.969. Recording an intraday low of $3.014 soon after markets opened, the contract floated along the $3.035 level through midday. Possibly encouraged by the colder weather moving into the Northeast, prices rose steadily into the afternoon to tally a two-week intraday high of $3.116. February closed higher on Friday at $3.099. This morning in Globex, WTI Crude was down 69 cents; Natural Gas was up 29 cents; Heating Oil was up slightly; and Gasoline was down two cents.

