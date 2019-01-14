Log in
SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP (SRLP)

SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP (SRLP)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/14 09:51:51 am
18.8 USD   +0.27%
2017SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP : annual earnings release
Sprague Resources LP : February NYMEX Natural Gas Futures Contracts Closed at $3.099 on Friday, January 11th

01/14/2019 | 09:14am EST

January 14, 2019

Friday, January 11th saw the front-month NYMEX Natural Gas Futures Contracts open at $3.023, roughly five cents above Thursday's closing price of $2.969. Recording an intraday low of $3.014 soon after markets opened, the contract floated along the $3.035 level through midday. Possibly encouraged by the colder weather moving into the Northeast, prices rose steadily into the afternoon to tally a two-week intraday high of $3.116. February closed higher on Friday at $3.099.

This morning in Globex, WTI Crude was down 69 cents; Natural Gas was up 29 cents; Heating Oil was up slightly; and Gasoline was down two cents.
Natural Gas Glossary
Natural Gas Supplier
For access to Sprague's full Natural Gas Market Watch Report including commentary not posted here, please send your request to natgas@spragueenergy.com or call 1-855-466-2842.

This market update is provided for information purposes only and is not intended as advice on any transaction nor is it a solicitation to buy or sell commodities. Sprague makes no representations or warranties with respect to the contents of such news, including, without limitation, its accuracy and completeness, and Sprague shall not be responsible for the consequence of reliance upon any opinions, statements, projections and analyses presented herein or for any omission or error in fact. This document may not be reproduced or redistributed, in whole or in part, without the prior written permission of Sprague.

Disclaimer

Sprague Resources LP published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 14:13:03 UTC
