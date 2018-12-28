Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 12/28 04:01:51 pm
14.815 USD   +2.17%
2017SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP : annual earnings release
Sprague Resources LP : February NYMEX Natural Gas Futures Contracts Closed at $3.546 on Thursday, December 27th

12/28/2018 | 03:40pm CET

December 28, 2018

Thursday, December 27th saw the front-month NYMEX Natural Gas Futures Contracts open at $3.587, roughly four cents above Wednesday's closing price of $3.543. Slipping lower to mark the intraday low of $3.441 by 9:50AM, the contract rallied over the balance of the day to reach an intraday high of $3.666 at 2:10PM, settling higher at $3.642. The more heavily traded February contract posted similar activity to tally an intraday high of $3.554 at 2:20PM, closing higher on Thursday at $3.546.

The EIA Natural Gas Storage Report is due out at 10:30AM today. The report is expected to show a 50 BCF withdrawal from storage for the week ended December 21st. This compares to a 112 BCF withdrawal at this time last year and a five-year average withdrawal amount of 121 BCF.

This morning in Globex, WTI Crude was up 70 cents; Natural Gas was down 19 cents; Heating Oil was up one cent; and Gasoline was up one cent.

Natural Gas Glossary
Natural Gas Supplier
For access to Sprague's full Natural Gas Market Watch Report including commentary not posted here, please send your request to natgas@spragueenergy.com or call 1-855-466-2842.

This market update is provided for information purposes only and is not intended as advice on any transaction nor is it a solicitation to buy or sell commodities. Sprague makes no representations or warranties with respect to the contents of such news, including, without limitation, its accuracy and completeness, and Sprague shall not be responsible for the consequence of reliance upon any opinions, statements, projections and analyses presented herein or for any omission or error in fact. This document may not be reproduced or redistributed, in whole or in part, without the prior written permission of Sprague.

Disclaimer

Sprague Resources LP published this content on 28 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2018 14:39:01 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 835 M
EBIT 2018 91,5 M
Net income 2018 44,4 M
Finance 2018 125 M
Yield 2018 18,5%
P/E ratio 2018 5,71
P/E ratio 2019 7,53
EV / Sales 2018 0,05x
EV / Sales 2019 0,09x
Capitalization 332 M
Chart SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP
Duration : Period :
Sprague Resources LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 26,0 $
Spread / Average Target 79%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David C. Glendon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael D. Milligan Chairman
Gary A. Rinaldi Chief Operating Officer, CFO, Director & Senior VP
Ben J. Hennelly Director
Robert B. Evans Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP-40.08%332
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-17.93%290 609
BP-7.05%127 921
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES21.75%99 556
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP-14.36%91 865
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.-18.59%42 216
