Sprague Resources LP : February NYMEX Natural Gas Futures Contracts Closed at $3.546 on Thursday, December 27th

December 28, 2018

Thursday, December 27saw the front-month NYMEX Natural Gas Futures Contracts open at $3.587, roughly four cents above Wednesday's closing price of $3.543. Slipping lower to mark the intraday low of $3.441 by 9:50AM, the contract rallied over the balance of the day to reach an intraday high of $3.666 at 2:10PM, settling higher at $3.642. The more heavily traded February contract posted similar activity to tally an intraday high of $3.554 at 2:20PM, closing higher on Thursday at $3.546.

The EIA Natural Gas Storage Report is due out at 10:30AM today. The report is expected to show a 50 BCF withdrawal from storage for the week ended December 21st. This compares to a 112 BCF withdrawal at this time last year and a five-year average withdrawal amount of 121 BCF.

This morning in Globex, WTI Crude was up 70 cents; Natural Gas was down 19 cents; Heating Oil was up one cent; and Gasoline was up one cent.

Natural Gas Glossary

Natural Gas Supplier

For access to Sprague's full Natural Gas Market Watch Report including commentary not posted here, please send your request to natgas@spragueenergy.com or call 1-855-466-2842.