SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP
Sprague Resources LP : November NYMEX Natural Gas Futures Contracts Closed at $3.222 on Thursday, October 11th

10/12/2018 | 03:38pm CEST

October 12, 2018

Thursday, October 11th saw the front-month NYMEX Natural Gas Futures Contracts open at $3.205, eight cents below Wednesday's closing price of $3.284. Arcing lower soon after markets opened, prices stabilized near $3.190 by 9:30AM in anticipation of the weekly storage publication. Plunging below $3.170 as the report was released, the contract shot up to the $3.22 mark at 10:50AM only to withdraw to the intraday low of $3.153 an hour later. Posting and aggressive ascent through the afternoon as traders took advantage of the recently diminished contract, November rose to the intraday high of $3.238 at 1:40PM and proceeded to close lower on Thursday at $3.222.

The EIA Natural Gas Storage Report published on Thursday showed a 90 BCF injection to storage for the week ended October 5th - just below the market estimate of 92 BCF. Total working gas in storage was reported as 2,956 BCF; 17.5% below this time last year and 17.0% below the five-year average.

This morning in Globex, WTI Crude was up 91 cents; Natural Gas was unchanged; Heating Oil was up one cent; and, Gasoline was up two cents.

For access to Sprague's full Natural Gas Market Watch Report including commentary not posted here, please send your request to natgas@spragueenergy.com or call 1-855-466-2842.

This market update is provided for information purposes only and is not intended as advice on any transaction nor is it a solicitation to buy or sell commodities. Sprague makes no representations or warranties with respect to the contents of such news, including, without limitation, its accuracy and completeness, and Sprague shall not be responsible for the consequence of reliance upon any opinions, statements, projections and analyses presented herein or for any omission or error in fact. This document may not be reproduced or redistributed, in whole or in part, without the prior written permission of Sprague.

Sprague Resources LP published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 13:37:14 UTC
