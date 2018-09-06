Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Sprague Resources LP    SRLP

SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP (SRLP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Sprague Resources LP : October NYMEX Natural Gas Futures Contracts Closed at $ 2.795 on Wednesday, September 5th

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 03:37pm CEST

September 6, 2018

Wednesday, September 5th saw the front-month NYMEX Natural Gas Futures open at $2.836, a penny above Tuesday's closing price of $2.823. Despite pre-market trading that lifted the contract above $2.84, prices descended gradually through the day as steady production has traders overlooking historically low inventory levels. Crossing midday near the $2.82 level, October fell to the intraday low of $2.786 at 1:20PM and closed lower on Wednesday at $2.795.

The EIA Natural Gas Storage Report is due out at 10:30AM today. The report is expected to show a 64 BCF injection to storage for the week ended August 31st. This compares to a 65 BCF injection at this time last year and a five-year average injection amount of 65 BCF.

This morning in Globex, WTI Crude was up 19 cents; Natural Gas was unchanged; Heating Oil was up one cent; and, Gasoline was up one cent.

Natural Gas Glossary
For access to Sprague's full Natural Gas Market Watch Report including commentary not posted here, please send your request to natgas@spragueenergy.com or call 1-855-466-2842.

This market update is provided for information purposes only and is not intended as advice on any transaction nor is it a solicitation to buy or sell commodities. Sprague makes no representations or warranties with respect to the contents of such news, including, without limitation, its accuracy and completeness, and Sprague shall not be responsible for the consequence of reliance upon any opinions, statements, projections and analyses presented herein or for any omission or error in fact. This document may not be reproduced or redistributed, in whole or in part, without the prior written permission of Sprague.

Disclaimer

Sprague Resources LP published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 13:36:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP
03:37pSPRAGUE RESOURCES LP : October NYMEX Natural Gas Futures Contracts Closed at $ 2..
PU
02:57pSPRAGUE RESOURCES LP : Oil prices slipped on Wednesday after Tropical Storm Gord..
PU
09/05SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP : October NYMEX Natural Gas Futures Contracts Closed at $2...
PU
09/05SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP : Tropical Storm Gordon could potential lead to supply disr..
PU
09/04SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP : Oil prices retreated from their highest level in 7-weeks
PU
09/04SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP : October NYMEX Natural Gas Futures Contracts Closed at $2...
PU
08/31SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP : October NYMEX Natural Gas Futures Contracts Closed at $2...
PU
08/31SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP : Oil prices hit their highest level in over a month
PU
08/30SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP : September NYMEX Natural Gas Futures Contracts Closed at $..
PU
08/30SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP : Oil prices rose to their highest level in a month
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/27Brokers Tag 90 Champions, Contenders & Challengers As Wall St. Dividend Stars.. 
08/12Midstream Rally Secured 
08/09Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) CEO David Glendon on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings C.. 
08/08Sprague Resources misses by $0.15, beats on revenue 
07/3034 DIVIDEND INCREASES : July 23-27, 2018 (Part 2: Non-Financials) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 896 M
EBIT 2018 103 M
Net income 2018 49,8 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 10,5%
P/E ratio 2018 7,23
P/E ratio 2019 11,97
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,15x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,14x
Capitalization 586 M
Chart SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP
Duration : Period :
Sprague Resources LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 27,7 $
Spread / Average Target 7,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David C. Glendon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael D. Milligan Chairman
Gary A. Rinaldi Chief Operating Officer, CFO, Director & Senior VP
Ben J. Hennelly Director
Robert B. Evans Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP6.61%580
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-4.01%339 933
BP4.52%142 159
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP9.30%121 280
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES33.25%109 773
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.14.26%65 060
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.