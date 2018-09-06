Sprague Resources LP : October NYMEX Natural Gas Futures Contracts Closed at $ 2.795 on Wednesday, September 5th

September 6, 2018

Wednesday, September 5saw the front-month NYMEX Natural Gas Futures open at $2.836, a penny above Tuesday's closing price of $2.823. Despite pre-market trading that lifted the contract above $2.84, prices descended gradually through the day as steady production has traders overlooking historically low inventory levels. Crossing midday near the $2.82 level, October fell to the intraday low of $2.786 at 1:20PM and closed lower on Wednesday at $2.795.

The EIA Natural Gas Storage Report is due out at 10:30AM today. The report is expected to show a 64 BCF injection to storage for the week ended August 31st. This compares to a 65 BCF injection at this time last year and a five-year average injection amount of 65 BCF.

This morning in Globex, WTI Crude was up 19 cents; Natural Gas was unchanged; Heating Oil was up one cent; and, Gasoline was up one cent.

