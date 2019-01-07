Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Sprague Resources LP    SRLP

SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP (SRLP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/07 09:42:35 am
17.68 USD   +1.09%
2017SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP : annual earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sprague Resources LP : Oil prices posted their first weekly gain in four weeks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/07/2019 | 09:34am EST

Recap:Oil prices posted their first weekly gain in four weeks as proposed trade talks set for next week between the U.S. and Coil futures WTI rose to their highest level since mid-December, with WTI briefly recapturing the $48.00 level, while Brent touched above $58.00. It appears traders are willing to put risk on at this moment, looking for the aforementioned news and OPEC lead production cuts to prop up prices. Next week's meeting between China and the U.S. will determine further upside potential. February WTI trimmed gains coming into the settlement period, to settle at $47.96 a barrel, up 87 cents, or 1.85%. March Brent settled at $57.05 a barrel, up $1.11, or 1.98%. February RBOB pared some of its earlier gains to settle up 1.3 cents, or 0.9%, at $1.3736 a gallon, while February heating oil added 2.7 cents, or 1.5% to $1.7692 a gallon

Technical Analysis: February WTI continued to pull away from the bottom of the rounded formation we wrote about yesterday, working its way toward $54.76, the breakout point for this formation. We would look for continued advances toward this level but would not jump the gun until the breakout occurs. Resistance prior to this level is set at $50.00 and $52.15. Support is set at $44.35 and below that at $42.50.

Fundamental News: The EIA reported that US Gulf coast gasoline inventories increased to 89.2 million barrels in the week ending January 4th, the highest on record. US distillates stocks increased by 9.52 million barrels last week to 129.4 million barrels, the largest weekly increase since December 2016. US refinery utilization increased by 2.1% to 97.2% last week, the highest level on record for this time of year.

US energy companies cut the number of rigs searching for oil for the first time in three weeks as producers start to reduce their 2019 drilling plans. Baker Hughes reported that drillers cut eight oil rigs in the week ending January 4th, bringing the total count to 877.

Iraq's Oil Minister, Thamer Ghadhban said the country was committed to the OPEC and non-OPEC output cut agreement and would keep its oil production at 4.513 million bpd for the first half of 2019. OPEC and non-OPEC producers agreed in December to reduce its supply by 1.2 million bpd in 2019.

IIR Energy reported that US oil refiners are estimated to have shut in 167,000 bpd of capacity offline in the week ending January 4th, cutting available refining capacity by 53,000 bpd from the previous week. IIR expects offline capacity to increase to 265,000 bpd in the week ending January 11th.

The Iranian navy will send warships to deploy in the Atlantic starting in March, as the country seeks to increase the operating range of its naval forces to the backyard of the US. Iran sees the presence of US aircraft carriers in the Gulf as a security concern and its navy has sought to counter that by showing the flag near US waters. Iran's naval deputy commander said a flotilla will leave for the Atlantic early in the Iranian new year, starting from March.

According to shipping data compiled by Bloomberg and market intelligence company, Kpler, supertankers Almi Atlas and Manifa loaded about 2 million barrels each of US oil in December and are sailing towards China.

Early Market Call - as of 9:05 AM EDT

WTI - Feb $48.91, up 95 cents

RBOB - Feb $1.3781, up 3.02 cents

HO - Feb $1.8036, up 3.48 cents

View the Sprague Refined Products Market Watch Report in a downloadable pdf format by clicking below.

Click to view more online:
Heating Oil Supplier
Diesel Supplier
View market updates
View our refined products glossary
Go to SpraguePORT online

This market update is provided for information purposes only and is not intended as advice on any transaction nor is it a solicitation to buy or sell commodities. Sprague makes no representations or warranties with respect to the contents of such news, including, without limitation, its accuracy and completeness, and Sprague shall not be responsible for the consequence of reliance upon any opinions, statements, projections and analyses presented herein or for any omission or error in fact. This document may not be reproduced or redistributed, in whole or in part, without the prior written permission of Sprague.

Disclaimer

Sprague Resources LP published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 14:33:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP
09:34aSPRAGUE RESOURCES LP : February NYMEX Natural Gas Futures Contracts Closed at $3..
PU
09:34aSPRAGUE RESOURCES LP : Oil prices posted their first weekly gain in four weeks
PU
01/04SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP : February NYMEX Natural Gas Futures Contracts Closed at $2..
PU
01/04SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP : Oil prices were pressured by concerns of a weakening glob..
PU
01/03SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP : February NYMEX Natural Gas Futures Contracts Closed at $2..
PU
01/03SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP : Oil prices bounced sharply on Wednesday after trading low..
PU
01/02SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP : February NYMEX Natural Gas Futures Contracts Closed at $2..
PU
01/02SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP : Oil prices experienced their worst annual loss since 2015
PU
2018SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP : February NYMEX Natural Gas Futures Contracts Closed at $3..
PU
2018SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP : Oil prices were pressured by a volatile U.S. equities mar..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 820 M
EBIT 2018 99,7 M
Net income 2018 53,0 M
Finance 2018 125 M
Yield 2018 15,3%
P/E ratio 2018 6,89
P/E ratio 2019 9,09
EV / Sales 2018 0,07x
EV / Sales 2019 0,10x
Capitalization 398 M
Chart SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP
Duration : Period :
Sprague Resources LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 25,0 $
Spread / Average Target 43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David C. Glendon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael D. Milligan Chairman
Gary A. Rinaldi Chief Operating Officer, CFO, Director & Senior VP
Ben J. Hennelly Director
Robert B. Evans Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP20.70%398
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION4.34%301 235
BP5.01%133 314
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES-2.02%100 141
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP0.99%89 366
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.3.02%46 829
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.