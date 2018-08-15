Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Sprague Resources LP    SRLP

SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP (SRLP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Sprague Resources LP : Prices fell as the dollar strengthened and as the financial crisis in Turkey heightened economic concerns

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 02:41pm CEST

Recap: Oil prices tried to claw their way back from yesterday's down day, but was held down by a strengthening dollar. Gains in equity markets spilled over into crude oil, pushing September WTI above $68.00 a barrel, and October Brent to just below $74.00 a barrel. Prices fell as the dollar strengthened and as the financial crisis in Turkey heightened economic concerns. After rising as much as 1.8%, prices retreated to below unchanged, with September WTI settling at $67.04 a barrel, down 16 cents, or 0.21%, and October Brent losing 15 cents, or 0.21%, to settle at $72.46 a barrel.

September RBOB rose 1.94 cents, or 1%, to close at $2.0341 a gallon, while September heating oil lost 0.4% to close at $2.1287 a gallon.

Fundamental News: Bloomberg reported that crude oil stocks held in Cushing, Oklahoma increased by 500,000 barrels in the week ending August 10th.

Some eight ships, all carrying 37,000 metric tons of gasoline are set to head from Northwest Europe to North America. According to Platts cFlow, trade flow software, gasoline cargoes heading from Northwest Europe to Canada and the US in August so far amounted to about 962,000 metric tons as of Monday. Expected arrivals of gasoline for the third week of August were 370,000 metric tons. It also reported that the volume of distillates scheduled to arrive in the Mediterranean and Northwest Europe from the US Gulf Coast in August was about 1.02 million tons as of Monday, with 600,000 metric tons bound for the latter region and 420,000 metric tons for the former.

Libya's oil production has increased to more than 1 million bpd. Production from the country's largest oil field, Sharara, is back to normal levels of 300,000 bpd and the force majeure at Zawiya port has been lifted. Sharara output had declined to 130,000 bpd after workers were evacuated following the kidnapping of staff by an armed group last month.

China's National Statistical Bureau said the country's domestic crude oil output fell by 2.6% on the year to 15.85 million tons or 3.73 million bpd. Crude production over the first seven months of the year fell by 2.1% to 109.95 million tons. China's natural gas production in July increased by 10.5% on the year to 13 billion cubic meters.

Unite said workers at three of Total's North Sea platforms will meet the company on Thursday for further negotiations over working conditions and are considering strike action on six different dates in August, September and October. Industrial action is scheduled to take place on August 20th, September 3rd, September 17th, October 1st, October 5th and October 29th. The Alwyn, Elgin and Dunbar fields' production contributes about 45,000 to 50,000 bpd to the Forties and Brent Blend crude streams.

In addition to pipeline bottlenecks, Canadian heavy oil producers are facing a new barrier to marketing their crude. New rules limiting the amount of sulfur allowed in shipping fuel are expected to cut demand for both high-sulfur fuel oil and the sour crude that yields it.

Early Market Call - as of 8:30 AM EDT

WTI - Sep $66.34, down 69 cents

RBOB - Sep $2.0364, up 23 points

HO - Sep $2.1137, down 1.5 cents


View the Sprague Refined Products Market Watch Report in a downloadable pdf format by clicking below.

Click to view more online:
View market updates
View our refined products glossary
Go to SpraguePORT online

This market update is provided for information purposes only and is not intended as advice on any transaction nor is it a solicitation to buy or sell commodities. Sprague makes no representations or warranties with respect to the contents of such news, including, without limitation, its accuracy and completeness, and Sprague shall not be responsible for the consequence of reliance upon any opinions, statements, projections and analyses presented herein or for any omission or error in fact. This document may not be reproduced or redistributed, in whole or in part, without the prior written permission of Sprague.

Disclaimer

Sprague Resources LP published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 12:40:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP
02:41pSPRAGUE RESOURCES LP : Prices fell as the dollar strengthened and as the financi..
PU
08/14SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP : September NYMEX Natural Gas Futures Contracts Closed at $..
PU
08/14SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP : Oil prices fell sharply in early trading on Monday
PU
08/13SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP : September NYMEX Natural Gas Futures Contracts Closed at $..
PU
08/13SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP : There are concerns that trade wars between China and the ..
PU
08/13SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
AQ
08/10SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP : September NYMEX Natural Gas Futures Contracts Closed at $..
PU
08/10SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP : Trade tensions between China and the U.S. caused oil pric..
PU
08/09SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP : September NYMEX Natural Gas Futures Contracts Closed at $..
PU
08/09SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP : Oil prices slipped to their lowest level in four weeks
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/12Midstream Rally Secured 
08/09Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) CEO David Glendon on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings C.. 
08/08Sprague Resources misses by $0.15, beats on revenue 
07/3034 DIVIDEND INCREASES : July 23-27, 2018 (Part 2: Non-Financials) 
07/26Sprague Resources declares $0.6675 dividend 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 061 M
EBIT 2018 110 M
Net income 2018 61,6 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 11,1%
P/E ratio 2018 6,83
P/E ratio 2019 11,43
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,14x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,13x
Capitalization 559 M
Chart SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP
Duration : Period :
Sprague Resources LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 28,0 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David C. Glendon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael D. Milligan Chairman
Gary A. Rinaldi Chief Operating Officer, CFO, Director & Senior VP
Ben J. Hennelly Director
Robert B. Evans Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP0.83%559
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-6.37%332 608
BP6.24%142 404
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP8.16%115 464
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES31.71%106 809
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.16.66%65 765
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.