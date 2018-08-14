Sprague Resources LP : September NYMEX Natural Gas Futures Contracts Closed at $2.930 on Monday, August 13th

August 14, 2018
Monday, August 13th
saw the front-month NYMEX Natural Gas Futures Contracts open at $2.920, two cents below Friday's closing price of $2.944. Seeking direction throughout the morning hours, the contract tallied the intraday low of $2.919 early on and rose to the intraday high of $2.946 forty minutes later. Stabilizing near $2.940 ahead of 11:00AM, markets are deciding how to handle the possibility of cooler than anticipated temperatures and steady production as a below average injection is expected for the week ended August 10. Trending lower into the afternoon, September closed as $2.930 on Monday.
This morning in Globex, WTI Crude was up 91 cents; Natural Gas was up three cents; Heating Oil was up three cents; and, Gasoline was up four cents.
