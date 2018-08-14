Log in
Sprague Resources LP : September NYMEX Natural Gas Futures Contracts Closed at $2.930 on Monday, August 13th

08/14/2018 | 03:16pm CEST

August 14, 2018

Monday, August 13th saw the front-month NYMEX Natural Gas Futures Contracts open at $2.920, two cents below Friday's closing price of $2.944. Seeking direction throughout the morning hours, the contract tallied the intraday low of $2.919 early on and rose to the intraday high of $2.946 forty minutes later. Stabilizing near $2.940 ahead of 11:00AM, markets are deciding how to handle the possibility of cooler than anticipated temperatures and steady production as a below average injection is expected for the week ended August 10. Trending lower into the afternoon, September closed as $2.930 on Monday.

This morning in Globex, WTI Crude was up 91 cents; Natural Gas was up three cents; Heating Oil was up three cents; and, Gasoline was up four cents.

Natural Gas Glossary
For access to Sprague's full Natural Gas Market Watch Report including commentary not posted here, please send your request to natgas@spragueenergy.com or call 1-855-466-2842.

This market update is provided for information purposes only and is not intended as advice on any transaction nor is it a solicitation to buy or sell commodities. Sprague makes no representations or warranties with respect to the contents of such news, including, without limitation, its accuracy and completeness, and Sprague shall not be responsible for the consequence of reliance upon any opinions, statements, projections and analyses presented herein or for any omission or error in fact. This document may not be reproduced or redistributed, in whole or in part, without the prior written permission of Sprague.

Disclaimer

Sprague Resources LP published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 13:15:09 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 992 M
EBIT 2018 111 M
Net income 2018 66,6 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 11,0%
P/E ratio 2018 6,89
P/E ratio 2019 11,52
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,14x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,14x
Capitalization 564 M
Managers
NameTitle
David C. Glendon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael D. Milligan Chairman
Gary A. Rinaldi Chief Operating Officer, CFO, Director & Senior VP
Ben J. Hennelly Director
Robert B. Evans Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP2.48%564
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-5.05%336 249
BP6.81%141 829
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP7.67%115 167
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES29.28%109 072
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.15.19%66 148
