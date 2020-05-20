Spring Bank Announces Poster Presentation at the 2020 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Virtual Annual Meeting

HOPKINTON, Mass., May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBPH), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of certain cancers and inflammatory diseases, today announced that a trial in progress poster will be presented for the Phase 1a/1b trial of the company’s intravenously-administered STING agonist candidate, SB 11285, at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, which will be conducted virtually from May 29-June 2, 2020.



Poster Session Title: A Phase 1a/1b Dose-escalation Study of Intravenously Administered SB 11285 Alone and in Combination with Nivolumab in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors Presenter: Filip Janku, MD, Ph.D., The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center Abstract: TPS3162 Poster #: 226 Track: Developmental Therapeutics Immunotherapy Subtrack: Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Date: Friday, May 29, 2020

All posters, including poster discussions, will be available on the meeting website beginning Friday, May 29 at 8:00 am ET. A copy of the poster will also be made available on the Publications page of Spring Bank’s website.



About Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of a novel class of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleotide platform. The company designs its compounds to selectively target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The company is developing its STING product portfolio with its lead clinical product candidate, SB 11285, an intravenously-administered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers, its STING antagonist compounds for the treatment of a broad range of inflammatory diseases and its STING agonist ADC program for potential oncology applications. For more information, please visit www.springbankpharm.com .

