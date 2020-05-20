Log in
Spring Bank Announces Poster Presentation at the 2020 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Virtual Annual Meeting

05/20/2020 | 07:01am EDT

HOPKINTON, Mass., May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBPH), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of certain cancers and inflammatory diseases, today announced that a trial in progress poster will be presented for the Phase 1a/1b trial of the company’s intravenously-administered STING agonist candidate, SB 11285, at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, which will be conducted virtually from May 29-June 2, 2020.

Poster Session 
  
Title:A Phase 1a/1b Dose-escalation Study of Intravenously Administered SB 11285 Alone and in Combination with Nivolumab in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors
  
Presenter:Filip Janku, MD, Ph.D., The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
  
Abstract:TPS3162
  
Poster #:226
  
Track:Developmental Therapeutics Immunotherapy
  
Subtrack:Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors
  
Date: Friday, May 29, 2020

All posters, including poster discussions, will be available on the meeting website beginning Friday, May 29 at 8:00 am ET. A copy of the poster will also be made available on the Publications page of Spring Bank’s website.

About Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals
Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of a novel class of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleotide platform. The company designs its compounds to selectively target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The company is developing its STING product portfolio with its lead clinical product candidate, SB 11285, an intravenously-administered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers, its STING antagonist compounds for the treatment of a broad range of inflammatory diseases and its STING agonist ADC program for potential oncology applications. For more information, please visit www.springbankpharm.com.

Investors:

LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Ashley R. Robinson
(617) 535-7742
Ashley@lifesciadvisors.com

Media:
McNeil, Gray & Rice
Kristin Nugent
Senior Account Supervisor
(617) 367-0100

Source: Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
