SPRING BANK PHARMACEUTICALS INC

SPRING BANK PHARMACEUTICALS INC

(SBPH)
My previous session
  News  
Spring Bank to Host a Conference Call to Discuss Inarigivir Data Presented at the International Liver Congress™ (EASL 2019)

0
04/10/2019 | 04:02pm EDT

HOPKINTON, Mass., April 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBPH), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases and certain cancers, today announced it will host a conference call to discuss the late-breaker oral presentation describing the results from all inarigivir ACHIEVE trial cohorts for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (HBV) patients, inclusive of top-line results from the 200mg dosing cohort, being presented during the General Session II Award Ceremony I at the International Liver Congress, the Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) in Vienna, Austria on Friday, April 12, 2019.

The Company will also discuss new data for inarigivir including immune-activation findings from a clinical study involving the administration of inarigivir 400mg to healthy volunteers. Spring Bank will further discuss the antiviral activity of inarigivir in HBV clinical isolates consisting of capsid inhibitor and nucleoside analog resistant variants, as presented via poster presentation at the EASL 2019 International Liver Congress.

Conference Call Details

Date:Friday, April 12
Time:8:00am EDT
US:877-407-0789
International:201-689-8562
Conference ID:13689400
Webcast:http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=133885
  

A replay of the call may be accessed by visiting Spring Bank’s website.

About Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals
Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of a novel class of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleotide platform. The company designs its compounds to selectively target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The company’s lead product candidate, IRIG, is being developed for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV). IRIG is designed to activate within hepatic cells retinoic acid-inducible gene 1 (RIG-I), which has been shown to inhibit HBV viral replication and induce the intracellular interferon signaling pathways for antiviral defense. The company is also developing its lead STING agonist product candidate, SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers. For more information, please visit www.springbankpharm.com.

CONTACTS
Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Jonathan Freve
Chief Financial Officer
(508) 473-5993
jfreve@springbankpharm.com

LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Ashley R. Robinson
(617) 535-7742
arr@lifesciadvisors.com

Source: Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals

Spring Bank logo.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
