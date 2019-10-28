Log in
SPRINGLAND INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITE

SPRINGLAND INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITE

(1700)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 10/25
1.41 HKD   +3.68%
12:32aSPRINGLAND INTERNATIONAL : Trading halt
PU
10/27SPRINGLAND INTERNATIONAL : Exchange notice - trading halt
PU
09/13SPRINGLAND INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
Springland International : TRADING HALT

10/28/2019 | 12:32am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Springland International Holdings Limited

華 地 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1700)

TRADING HALT

At the request of Springland International Holdings Limited (the "Company"), trading in the shares of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited has been halted with effect from 9:00 a.m. on Monday, 28 October 2019 pending the release of an announcement pursuant to the Code on Takeovers and Mergers which constitutes inside information of the Company.

On behalf of the Board

Springland International Holdings Limited

Chen Jianqiang

Chairman

Hong Kong, 28 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises one executive director, namely Mr. Chen Jianqiang; two non-executive directors, namely Mr. Tao Qingrong and Mr. Fung Hiu Chuen, John; and three independent non-executive directors, namely Dr. Lin Zhijun, Dr. Zhang Weijiong and Mr. Cheung Yat Ming.

Disclaimer

Springland International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 04:31:03 UTC
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 4 681 M
EBIT 2019 807 M
Net income 2019 445 M
Debt 2019 1 943 M
Yield 2019 7,79%
P/E ratio 2019 5,78x
P/E ratio 2020 5,30x
EV / Sales2019 0,95x
EV / Sales2020 0,90x
Capitalization 2 504 M
Managers
NameTitle
Qing Rong Tao Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jian Qiang Chen Chairman
Hiu Chuen Fung Non-Executive Director
Zhi Jun Lin Independent Non-Executive Director
Wei Jiong Zhang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPRINGLAND INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-9.62%354
WALMART INC.27.79%338 754
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.15.09%33 666
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%24 178
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LTD18.31%16 553
CARREFOUR5.53%13 886

