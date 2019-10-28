Springland International : TRADING HALT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Springland International Holdings Limited

華 地 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1700)

TRADING HALT

At the request of Springland International Holdings Limited (the "Company"), trading in the shares of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited has been halted with effect from 9:00 a.m. on Monday, 28 October 2019 pending the release of an announcement pursuant to the Code on Takeovers and Mergers which constitutes inside information of the Company.

On behalf of the Board

Springland International Holdings Limited

Chen Jianqiang

Chairman

Hong Kong, 28 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises one executive director, namely Mr. Chen Jianqiang; two non-executive directors, namely Mr. Tao Qingrong and Mr. Fung Hiu Chuen, John; and three independent non-executive directors, namely Dr. Lin Zhijun, Dr. Zhang Weijiong and Mr. Cheung Yat Ming.