Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Springs Global Participacoes SA    SGPS3   BRSGPSACNOR4

SPRINGS GLOBAL PARTICIPACOES SA

(SGPS3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Springs Global Participacoes : 2018 Financial Statements

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/06/2019 | 01:43am EDT

(Convenience Translation into English from the Original Previously Issued in Portuguese)

Springs Global Participações S.A.

Individual and Consolidated Financial Statements for the Year Ended December 31, 2018 and Independent Auditor's Report on the Financial Statements

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Auditores Independentes

(Convenience Translation into English from the Original Previously Issued in Portuguese)

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Convenience Translation into English from the Original Previously Issued in Portuguese)

SPRINGS GLOBAL PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

BALANCE SHEETS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018 and 2017

(In thousands of Brazilian Reais)

ASSETS

Company

Consolidated

Note

2018

2017

2018

2017

CURRENT:

Cash and cash equivalents

3

49

103

139,474

155,442

Marketable securities

4

-

-

16,995

35,163

Derivative financial instruments

-

-

4,798

-

Accounts receivable

5

-

-

503,798

497,647

Inventories

6.a

-

-

405,352

538,175

Advances to suppliers

6.b

-

-

56,614

37,159

Recoverable taxes

18.c

148

148

17,736

28,662

Other receivables

1,168

1,044

33,783

52,307

Assets held for sale

29

-

-

308,244

-

--------------

--------------

--------------

--------------

Total current assets

1,365

1,295

1,486,794

1,344,555

--------------

--------------

--------------

--------------

NONCURRENT:

Long-term assets:

Marketable securities

4

-

-

75,729

63,819

Receivable - clients

7

-

-

39,934

37,388

Receivable - sale of

property

8

-

-

-

54,587

Related parties

22

-

-

18,946

39,711

Advances to suppliers

6.b

-

-

53,914

-

Recoverable taxes

18.c

-

-

228,231

14,895

Deferred taxes

18.b

1,905

1,905

150,033

89,357

Property, plant and equipment

held for sale

11.b

-

-

37,444

33,731

Escrow deposits

19

-

-

12,541

13,678

Others

-

-

41,601

34,568

--------------

--------------

--------------

--------------

1,905

1,905

658,373

381,734

Investments in subsidiaries

9.a

1,383,186

1,193,335

-

-

Investment properties

10

-

-

347,823

211,176

Property, plant and equipment

11.a

-

-

649,181

669,165

Intangible assets

12

27,303

27,303

81,873

114,788

--------------

--------------

--------------

--------------

Total noncurrent assets

1,412,394

1,222,543

1,737,250

1,376,863

--------------

--------------

--------------

--------------

Total assets

1,413,759

1,223,838

3,224,044

2,721,418

========

========

========

========

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

(Convenience Translation into English from the Original Previously Issued in Portuguese)

SPRINGS GLOBAL PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

BALANCE SHEETS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018 and 2017

(In thousands of Brazilian Reais)

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Company

Consolidated

Note

2018

2017

2018

2017

LIABILITIES

CURRENT:

Loans and financing

13

4,759

21,866

527,241

444,861

Debentures

14

-

-

74,653

11,952

Suppliers

15

-

4

112,830

163,265

Taxes

189

120

19,451

13,553

Income and social contribution

taxes payable

-

-

17,766

1,186

Payroll and related charges

79

109

62,983

59,691

Government concessions

16

-

-

21,361

19,473

Noneconomic leases

17

-

-

8,765

7,202

Other payables

-

-

59,928

41,698

Liabilities related to assets held

for sale

29

-

-

240,086

-

-------------

-------------

-------------

-------------

Total current liabilities

5,027

22,099

1,145,064

762,881

-------------

-------------

-------------

-------------

NONCURRENT:

Loans and financing

13

-

-

417,818

582,180

Debentures

14

-

-

73,669

36,643

Noneconomic leases

17

-

-

14,456

13,816

Related parties

22

83,690

50,176

58

-

Government concessions

16

-

-

44,087

42,784

Miscellaneous accruals

19

-

-

12,933

18,610

Employee benefit plans

20

-

-

103,968

95,536

Deferred taxes

18.b

-

-

64,394

4,287

Other obligations

-

2,056

22,555

15,174

-------------

-------------

-------------

-------------

Total noncurrent liabilities

83,690

52,232

753,938

809,030

-------------

-------------

-------------

-------------

EQUITY:

21

Capital

1,860,265

1,860,265

1,860,265

1,860,265

Capital reserves

79,381

79,381

79,381

79,381

Assets and liabilities valuation

adjustments

114,036

82,435

114,036

82,435

Cumulative translation

adjustments

(241,807)

(274,173)

(241,807)

(274,173)

Earnings reserves

-

25,170

-

25,170

Accumulated deficit

(486,833)

(623,571)

(486,833)

(623,571)

-------------

-------------

-------------

-------------

Total equity

1,325,042

1,149,507

1,325,042

1,149,507

-------------

-------------

-------------

-------------

Total liabilities and equity

1,413,759

1,223,838

3,224,044

2,721,418

========

========

========

========

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

(Convenience Translation into English from the Original Previously Issued in Portuguese)

SPRINGS GLOBAL PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018 AND 2017

(In thousands of Brazilian Reais)

Company

Consolidated

Note

2018

2017

2018

2017

NET REVENUES

27

-

-

1,370,837

1,414,168

COST OF GOODS SOLD

26

-

-

(945,686)

(962,907)

-------------

-------------

-------------

-------------

GROSS PROFIT

-

-

425,151

451,261

OPERATING INCOME (EXPENSES):

Selling expenses

26

-

-

(261,667)

(250,568)

General and administrative expenses

26

(3,314)

(3,290)

(105,075)

(102,209)

Management fees

26

(1,029)

(973)

(12,116)

(10,538)

Equity in subsidiaries

9.a

72,210

(28,436)

-

-

Tax recovery

23

-

-

208,924

-

Others, net

-

-

6,178

23,306

-------------

-------------

-------------

-------------

INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS

67,867

(32,699)

261,395

111,252

-------------

-------------

-------------

-------------

Financial expenses - interests

(8,493)

(8,253)

(124,696)

(137,914)

Financial expenses - bank charges and others

(1,481)

(989)

(49,333)

(59,601)

Financial income

1

117

24,916

26,959

Exchange rate variations, net

-

-

(46,925)

(9,663)

-------------

-------------

-------------

-------------

INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS BEFORE

TAXES

57,894

(41,824)

65,357

(68,967)

Income and social contribution taxes:

Current

18.a

-

-

(19,562)

266

Deferred

18.a

-

-

12,099

27,458

------------

------------

------------

------------

NET INCOME (LOSS) FOR THE YEAR -

CONTINUING OPERATIONS

57,894

(41,824)

57,894

(41,243)

------------

------------

------------

------------

Equity in subsidiary - discontinued operations

29

53,674

62,867

-

-

Net income from subsidiary - discontinued

operations

29

-

-

53,674

62,867

------------

------------

------------

------------

NET INCOME FOR THE YEAR

111,568

21,043

111,568

21,624

=======

=======

=======

=======

ATTRIBUTED TO:

Owners of the Company

Continuing operations

57,894

(41,824)

Discontinued operations

29

53,674

62,867

Non-controlling interests

-

581

------------

------------

111,568

21,624

=======

=======

BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER

SHARE - R$

28

Continuing operations

1.1579

(0.8364)

Discontinued operations

1.0735

1.2573

------------

------------

Total

2.2314

0.4209

======

======

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Springs Global Participações SA published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2019 05:42:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SPRINGS GLOBAL PARTICIPACO
01:43aSPRINGS GLOBAL PARTICIPACOES : 2018 Financial Statements
PU
04/05SPRINGS GLOBAL PARTICIPACOES : 4Q18 and 2018 Earnings Release
PU
03/29SPRINGS GLOBAL PARTICIPACOES : announces a new release date for its 4Q18 and 201..
PU
03/26SPRINGS GLOBAL PARTICIPACOES SA : annual earnings release
03/15SPRINGS GLOBAL PARTICIPACOES : concludes the transaction concerning its North Am..
PU
02/27SPRINGS GLOBAL PARTICIPACOES : announces the release date for its 4Q18 and 2018 ..
PU
2018SPRINGS GLOBAL PARTICIPACOES : revised its 2018 guidance
PU
2018SPRINGS GLOBAL PARTICIPACOES : 3Q18 Financial Statements
PU
2018SPRINGS GLOBAL PARTICIPACOES : announces the release date for its 3Q18 results
PU
2018SPRINGS GLOBAL PARTICIPACOES : announces the release date for its 2Q18 results
PU
More news
Chart SPRINGS GLOBAL PARTICIPACOES SA
Duration : Period :
Springs Global Participacoes SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPRINGS GLOBAL PARTICIPACO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Josué Christiano Gomes da Silva Chief Executive Officer & Director
João Gustavo Rebello de Paula Chairman
Pedro Garcia Bastos Neto CFO & Director-Corporate Affairs
Daniel Platt Tredwell Director
Marcelo Pereira Lopes de Medeiros Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPRINGS GLOBAL PARTICIPACOES SA26.81%119
NANJI E-COMMERCE CO LTD--.--%4 306
TEIJIN LTD12.22%3 338
XINFENGMING GROUP CO LTD15.96%2 631
COATS GROUP PLC-1.47%1 491
SHENZHEN FUANNA BEDDG AND FURNSHG CO LTD--.--%1 269
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About