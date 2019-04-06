Springs Global Participacoes : 2018 Financial Statements

Springs Global Participações S.A.
Individual and Consolidated Financial Statements for the Year Ended December 31, 2018 and Independent Auditor's Report on the Financial Statements
Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Auditores Independentes

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

SPRINGS GLOBAL PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
BALANCE SHEETS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018 and 2017
(In thousands of Brazilian Reais)
ASSETS
Company
Consolidated
Note
2018
2017
2018
2017
CURRENT:
Cash and cash equivalents
3
49
103
139,474
155,442
Marketable securities
4
-
-
16,995
35,163
Derivative financial instruments
-
-
4,798
-
Accounts receivable
5
-
-
503,798
497,647
Inventories
6.a
-
-
405,352
538,175
Advances to suppliers
6.b
-
-
56,614
37,159
Recoverable taxes
18.c
148
148
17,736
28,662
Other receivables
1,168
1,044
33,783
52,307
Assets held for sale
29
-
-
308,244
-
--------------
--------------
--------------
--------------
Total current assets
1,365
1,295
1,486,794
1,344,555
--------------
--------------
--------------
--------------
NONCURRENT:
Long-term assets:
Marketable securities
4
-
-
75,729
63,819
Receivable - clients
7
-
-
39,934
37,388
Receivable - sale of
property
8
-
-
-
54,587
Related parties
22
-
-
18,946
39,711
Advances to suppliers
6.b
-
-
53,914
-
Recoverable taxes
18.c
-
-
228,231
14,895
Deferred taxes
18.b
1,905
1,905
150,033
89,357
Property, plant and equipment
held for sale
11.b
-
-
37,444
33,731
Escrow deposits
19
-
-
12,541
13,678
Others
-
-
41,601
34,568
--------------
--------------
--------------
--------------
1,905
1,905
658,373
381,734
Investments in subsidiaries
9.a
1,383,186
1,193,335
-
-
Investment properties
10
-
-
347,823
211,176
Property, plant and equipment
11.a
-
-
649,181
669,165
Intangible assets
12
27,303
27,303
81,873
114,788
--------------
--------------
--------------
--------------
Total noncurrent assets
1,412,394
1,222,543
1,737,250
1,376,863
--------------
--------------
--------------
--------------
Total assets
1,413,759
1,223,838
3,224,044
2,721,418
========
========
========
========
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

SPRINGS GLOBAL PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
BALANCE SHEETS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018 and 2017
(In thousands of Brazilian Reais)
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Company
Consolidated
Note
2018
2017
2018
2017
LIABILITIES
CURRENT:
Loans and financing
13
4,759
21,866
527,241
444,861
Debentures
14
-
-
74,653
11,952
Suppliers
15
-
4
112,830
163,265
Taxes
189
120
19,451
13,553
Income and social contribution
taxes payable
-
-
17,766
1,186
Payroll and related charges
79
109
62,983
59,691
Government concessions
16
-
-
21,361
19,473
Noneconomic leases
17
-
-
8,765
7,202
Other payables
-
-
59,928
41,698
Liabilities related to assets held
for sale
29
-
-
240,086
-
-------------
-------------
-------------
-------------
Total current liabilities
5,027
22,099
1,145,064
762,881
-------------
-------------
-------------
-------------
NONCURRENT:
Loans and financing
13
-
-
417,818
582,180
Debentures
14
-
-
73,669
36,643
Noneconomic leases
17
-
-
14,456
13,816
Related parties
22
83,690
50,176
58
-
Government concessions
16
-
-
44,087
42,784
Miscellaneous accruals
19
-
-
12,933
18,610
Employee benefit plans
20
-
-
103,968
95,536
Deferred taxes
18.b
-
-
64,394
4,287
Other obligations
-
2,056
22,555
15,174
-------------
-------------
-------------
-------------
Total noncurrent liabilities
83,690
52,232
753,938
809,030
-------------
-------------
-------------
-------------
EQUITY:
21
Capital
1,860,265
1,860,265
1,860,265
1,860,265
Capital reserves
79,381
79,381
79,381
79,381
Assets and liabilities valuation
adjustments
114,036
82,435
114,036
82,435
Cumulative translation
adjustments
(241,807)
(274,173)
(241,807)
(274,173)
Earnings reserves
-
25,170
-
25,170
Accumulated deficit
(486,833)
(623,571)
(486,833)
(623,571)
-------------
-------------
-------------
-------------
Total equity
1,325,042
1,149,507
1,325,042
1,149,507
-------------
-------------
-------------
-------------
Total liabilities and equity
1,413,759
1,223,838
3,224,044
2,721,418
========
========
========
========
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

SPRINGS GLOBAL PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018 AND 2017
(In thousands of Brazilian Reais)
Company
Consolidated
Note
2018
2017
2018
2017
NET REVENUES
27
-
-
1,370,837
1,414,168
COST OF GOODS SOLD
26
-
-
(945,686)
(962,907)
-------------
-------------
-------------
-------------
GROSS PROFIT
-
-
425,151
451,261
OPERATING INCOME (EXPENSES):
Selling expenses
26
-
-
(261,667)
(250,568)
General and administrative expenses
26
(3,314)
(3,290)
(105,075)
(102,209)
Management fees
26
(1,029)
(973)
(12,116)
(10,538)
Equity in subsidiaries
9.a
72,210
(28,436)
-
-
Tax recovery
23
-
-
208,924
-
Others, net
-
-
6,178
23,306
-------------
-------------
-------------
-------------
INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS
67,867
(32,699)
261,395
111,252
-------------
-------------
-------------
-------------
Financial expenses - interests
(8,493)
(8,253)
(124,696)
(137,914)
Financial expenses - bank charges and others
(1,481)
(989)
(49,333)
(59,601)
Financial income
1
117
24,916
26,959
Exchange rate variations, net
-
-
(46,925)
(9,663)
-------------
-------------
-------------
-------------
INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS BEFORE
TAXES
57,894
(41,824)
65,357
(68,967)
Income and social contribution taxes:
Current
18.a
-
-
(19,562)
266
Deferred
18.a
-
-
12,099
27,458
------------
------------
------------
------------
NET INCOME (LOSS) FOR THE YEAR -
CONTINUING OPERATIONS
57,894
(41,824)
57,894
(41,243)
------------
------------
------------
------------
Equity in subsidiary - discontinued operations
29
53,674
62,867
-
-
Net income from subsidiary - discontinued
operations
29
-
-
53,674
62,867
------------
------------
------------
------------
NET INCOME FOR THE YEAR
111,568
21,043
111,568
21,624
=======
=======
=======
=======
ATTRIBUTED TO:
Owners of the Company
Continuing operations
57,894
(41,824)
Discontinued operations
29
53,674
62,867
Non-controlling interests
-
581
------------
------------
111,568
21,624
=======
=======
BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER
SHARE - R$
28
Continuing operations
1.1579
(0.8364)
Discontinued operations
1.0735
1.2573
------------
------------
Total
2.2314
0.4209
======
======
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
