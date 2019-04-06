Springs Global Participacoes : 2018 Financial Statements

(Convenience Translation into English from the Original Previously Issued in Portuguese) Springs Global Participações S.A. Individual and Consolidated Financial Statements for the Year Ended December 31, 2018 and Independent Auditor's Report on the Financial Statements Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Auditores Independentes

(Convenience Translation into English from the Original Previously Issued in Portuguese) INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Convenience Translation into English from the Original Previously Issued in Portuguese) SPRINGS GLOBAL PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. BALANCE SHEETS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018 and 2017 (In thousands of Brazilian Reais) ASSETS Company Consolidated Note 2018 2017 2018 2017 CURRENT: Cash and cash equivalents 3 49 103 139,474 155,442 Marketable securities 4 - - 16,995 35,163 Derivative financial instruments - - 4,798 - Accounts receivable 5 - - 503,798 497,647 Inventories 6.a - - 405,352 538,175 Advances to suppliers 6.b - - 56,614 37,159 Recoverable taxes 18.c 148 148 17,736 28,662 Other receivables 1,168 1,044 33,783 52,307 Assets held for sale 29 - - 308,244 - -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- Total current assets 1,365 1,295 1,486,794 1,344,555 -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- NONCURRENT: Long-term assets: Marketable securities 4 - - 75,729 63,819 Receivable - clients 7 - - 39,934 37,388 Receivable - sale of property 8 - - - 54,587 Related parties 22 - - 18,946 39,711 Advances to suppliers 6.b - - 53,914 - Recoverable taxes 18.c - - 228,231 14,895 Deferred taxes 18.b 1,905 1,905 150,033 89,357 Property, plant and equipment held for sale 11.b - - 37,444 33,731 Escrow deposits 19 - - 12,541 13,678 Others - - 41,601 34,568 -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- 1,905 1,905 658,373 381,734 Investments in subsidiaries 9.a 1,383,186 1,193,335 - - Investment properties 10 - - 347,823 211,176 Property, plant and equipment 11.a - - 649,181 669,165 Intangible assets 12 27,303 27,303 81,873 114,788 -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- Total noncurrent assets 1,412,394 1,222,543 1,737,250 1,376,863 -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- Total assets 1,413,759 1,223,838 3,224,044 2,721,418 ======== ======== ======== ======== The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

(Convenience Translation into English from the Original Previously Issued in Portuguese) SPRINGS GLOBAL PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. BALANCE SHEETS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018 and 2017 (In thousands of Brazilian Reais) LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Company Consolidated Note 2018 2017 2018 2017 LIABILITIES CURRENT: Loans and financing 13 4,759 21,866 527,241 444,861 Debentures 14 - - 74,653 11,952 Suppliers 15 - 4 112,830 163,265 Taxes 189 120 19,451 13,553 Income and social contribution taxes payable - - 17,766 1,186 Payroll and related charges 79 109 62,983 59,691 Government concessions 16 - - 21,361 19,473 Noneconomic leases 17 - - 8,765 7,202 Other payables - - 59,928 41,698 Liabilities related to assets held for sale 29 - - 240,086 - ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- Total current liabilities 5,027 22,099 1,145,064 762,881 ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- NONCURRENT: Loans and financing 13 - - 417,818 582,180 Debentures 14 - - 73,669 36,643 Noneconomic leases 17 - - 14,456 13,816 Related parties 22 83,690 50,176 58 - Government concessions 16 - - 44,087 42,784 Miscellaneous accruals 19 - - 12,933 18,610 Employee benefit plans 20 - - 103,968 95,536 Deferred taxes 18.b - - 64,394 4,287 Other obligations - 2,056 22,555 15,174 ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- Total noncurrent liabilities 83,690 52,232 753,938 809,030 ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- EQUITY: 21 Capital 1,860,265 1,860,265 1,860,265 1,860,265 Capital reserves 79,381 79,381 79,381 79,381 Assets and liabilities valuation adjustments 114,036 82,435 114,036 82,435 Cumulative translation adjustments (241,807) (274,173) (241,807) (274,173) Earnings reserves - 25,170 - 25,170 Accumulated deficit (486,833) (623,571) (486,833) (623,571) ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- Total equity 1,325,042 1,149,507 1,325,042 1,149,507 ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- Total liabilities and equity 1,413,759 1,223,838 3,224,044 2,721,418 ======== ======== ======== ======== The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

(Convenience Translation into English from the Original Previously Issued in Portuguese) SPRINGS GLOBAL PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018 AND 2017 (In thousands of Brazilian Reais) Company Consolidated Note 2018 2017 2018 2017 NET REVENUES 27 - - 1,370,837 1,414,168 COST OF GOODS SOLD 26 - - (945,686) (962,907) ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- GROSS PROFIT - - 425,151 451,261 OPERATING INCOME (EXPENSES): Selling expenses 26 - - (261,667) (250,568) General and administrative expenses 26 (3,314) (3,290) (105,075) (102,209) Management fees 26 (1,029) (973) (12,116) (10,538) Equity in subsidiaries 9.a 72,210 (28,436) - - Tax recovery 23 - - 208,924 - Others, net - - 6,178 23,306 ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS 67,867 (32,699) 261,395 111,252 ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- Financial expenses - interests (8,493) (8,253) (124,696) (137,914) Financial expenses - bank charges and others (1,481) (989) (49,333) (59,601) Financial income 1 117 24,916 26,959 Exchange rate variations, net - - (46,925) (9,663) ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES 57,894 (41,824) 65,357 (68,967) Income and social contribution taxes: Current 18.a - - (19,562) 266 Deferred 18.a - - 12,099 27,458 ------------ ------------ ------------ ------------ NET INCOME (LOSS) FOR THE YEAR - CONTINUING OPERATIONS 57,894 (41,824) 57,894 (41,243) ------------ ------------ ------------ ------------ Equity in subsidiary - discontinued operations 29 53,674 62,867 - - Net income from subsidiary - discontinued operations 29 - - 53,674 62,867 ------------ ------------ ------------ ------------ NET INCOME FOR THE YEAR 111,568 21,043 111,568 21,624 ======= ======= ======= ======= ATTRIBUTED TO: Owners of the Company Continuing operations 57,894 (41,824) Discontinued operations 29 53,674 62,867 Non-controlling interests - 581 ------------ ------------ 111,568 21,624 ======= ======= BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE - R$ 28 Continuing operations 1.1579 (0.8364) Discontinued operations 1.0735 1.2573 ------------ ------------ Total 2.2314 0.4209 ====== ====== The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

