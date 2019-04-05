Springs Global Participacoes : 4Q18 and 2018 Earnings Release
0
04/05/2019 | 11:43pm EDT
Springs Global: focus on South America, with a more robust financial
structure
São Paulo, April 5th, 2019 - Springs Global Participações S.A. (Springs Global), the Americas' largest company in bedding, tabletop and bath products, reported in 2018, as continuing operations, net revenue of R$ 1,370.8 million, with gross margin of 31.0%. E-commerce revenue presented growth of 150% year-over-year.
About Springs Global
Springs Global is the America's largest company in bedding, tabletop and bath products, with traditional and leading brands in the segments in which it operates, strategically positioned to
target customers of different socioeconomic profiles. Springs Global operates vertically integrated plants, with high degree of automation and flexibility, located in Brazil, United States and Argentina.
B3: SGPS3
As of 12/31/2018:
Closing share price: R$ 6.90
Market cap: R$ 345.0 million
Conference call
Date: 04/09/2019
Time: 11 am São Paulo time / 10 am New York time / 2 pm London time
Events affecting Springs Global's equity by 35% and cash, over the next quarters, by R$ 543 million:
Agreement, concluded in March 2019, to combine its North American operations, valued at US$ 126 million and reported as discontinued operations; and
Tax recovery of R$ 194.3 million, recorded in the fourth quarter of 2018 (4Q18), with estimated cash effect for the upcoming quarters, through the compensation of PIS and COFINS.
The highlights of Springs Global's performance in 2018 were:
Net revenue of R$ 1,370.8 million;
Gross profit of R$ 425.2 million, with gross margin of 31.0%;
EBITDA(a) of R$ 404.7 million;
Increase of 7.7% in average price, year-over-year (yoy), in the South America - Wholesale business unit;
Growth of 8.4% in sell-out revenue(b) and of 150% in e-commerce sales from the South America - Retail business unit;
Launch of digital franchise model, Santista's virtual store, and PIX front sales system;
Investment properties valued at R$ 347.8 million, with new assets and a revaluation of the commercial complex; and
Debt reduction and term extension, in the first quarter of 2019 (1Q19), due to US$ 90 million in cash proceeds for the combination of the North American operations and renegotiation of maturity terms.
in R$ million
4Q18
4Q17 1
(A)/(B)
2018
2017 1
(C)/(D)
(A)
(B)
%
(C)
(D)
%
Net revenue
353.7
366.8
(3.6%)
1,370.8
1,414.2
(3.1%)
Gross profit
92.0
121.9
(24.5%)
425.2
451.3
(5.8%)
Gross Margin %
26.0%
33.2%
(7.2 p.p.)
31.0%
31.9%
(0.9 p.p.)
Tax recovery
(194.3)
-
n.a.
(208.9)
-
n.a.
Income from operations
192.7
35.4
444.5%
261.4
111.3
135.0%
EBITDA
231.5
69.8
231.8%
404.7
254.6
59.0%
EBITDA Margin %
65.4%
19.0%
46.4 p.p.
29.5%
18.0%
11.5 p.p.
1Reclassified, excluding discontinued operations, for comparison purpose
Table 1 - Key financial indicators
The financial and operational information presented in this release, except when otherwise indicated, is in accordance with accounting policies adopted in Brazil, which are in accordance with international accounting standards (International Financial Reporting Standards - IFRS).
2
Combination of North American Operations
Springs Global entered into an agreement, in December 2018, with Keeco, an American home fashion company, to combine its North American operations, valued at US$ 126 million, subject to the fulfilment of certain precedent conditions, which are usual to this type of business.
At closing, on March 15, 2019, Springs Global received US$ 90 million in cash and US$ 36 million in common shares of the combined company, Keeco Holdings, LLC, representing 17.5% of its equity ownership.
The combined company has a product portfolio and leading brands in the curtain, utility bedding, and decorative bedding markets, as well as a diversified customer portfolio, including the major companies in the North American traditional retail and e-commerce retail market.
This business combination will strengthen Springs Global's participation in the North American market, through a significant equity ownership in a company with an extensive product portfolio, improved competitiveness, growth potential, and better profitability due to synergies. At the same time, it will enable Springs Global's management to focus on its South American business, with a more robust financial structure.
According to CPC 31, Springs Global began presenting the assets and liabilities related to the operations sold to Keeco as "Discontinued operations" in 4Q18 and they are presented in the balance sheet as "Assets held for sale" and "Liabilities related to assets held for sale", and the value of net assets from discontinued operations was R$ 68.2 million as of December 31, 2018.
The expected book value gain from this transaction, to be recognized in 1Q19, is US$ 69.3 million, before taxes. There will be absorption of deferred income tax of US$ 16.6 million, and, hence, with no cash effect.
We present, in the following table, the main financial indicators for Springs Global´s pro forma results, including the data from discontinued operations, for the purpose of comparison with the Company´s historical data.
in R$ million
4Q18 1
4Q17
(A)/(B)
2018 1
2017
(C)/(D)
(A)
(B)
%
(C)
(D)
%
Net revenue
601.4
573.3
4.9%
2,276.4
2,198.7
3.5%
Gross profit
124.6
151.5
(17.7%)
546.7
577.6
(5.3%)
Gross Margin %
20.7%
26.4%
(5.7 p.p.)
24.0%
26.3%
(2.3 p.p.)
Tax recovery
(194.3)
-
n.a.
(208.9)
-
n.a.
Income from operations
210.3
51.3
309.8%
325.3
180.9
79.8%
EBITDA
230.2
69.8
230.0%
404.7
254.6
59.0%
EBITDA Margin %
38.3%
12.2%
26.1 p.p.
17.8%
11.6%
6.2 p.p.
1Pro forma result, including discontinued operations, for comparison purpose
Table 2 - Key Pro forma financial indicators, including discontinued operations
Digital channel
We remain engaged and optimistic about our sales from our digital channels.
We launched, in the beginning of 2018, the digital franchise model, with great success. The success is measured not only by the strong e-commerce sales growth yoy, but, mainly, by the alignment of the interests of our franchisees, who also have gains from the digital channel sales growth. Our consumers also enjoy a better shopping experience, as they can choose where they purchase, receive, and pick up their desired products, with the same quality of service and with better delivery times.
The digital model is robust and its technology, which was developed in-house, is functional and, at the same time, adaptable, enabling us to take the next step, implemented in the second half of 2018: the launch of the Santista's virtual store. The direct sales of Santista products, through its virtual store, will enable us to become even closer to our final consumers, contributing to a better understanding of their needs and desires, and, consequently, enhancing our brand loyalty and increasing our sales.
3
We have also launched the store front-end system PIX, which was developed in-house and brings the multichannel concept to our physical stores, providing a personalized service and product recommendations, based on information from previous purchases or from the consumer profile. The PIX system transforms the way that our collections are designed, built, displayed and communicated, providing a better shopping experience for our consumer and, accordingly, adding more value to our brands.
Finally, the incorporation of sensors in our sleep products is already in the test stage, providing data to the consumer such as tips to improve their quality of sleeping, with a positive impact on the productivity of their day, after a good night's sleep.
Revenue
The consolidated net revenue reached R$ 1,370.8 million in 2018, 3.1% lower yoy1, with negative effect from lower sales volume partially offset by the positive effect of price and sale mix.
The Bedding, Tabletop and Bath line(c) was responsible for 62% of 2018 revenue, and intermediate products(d) for 19%. The Retail revenue, representing 19% of total revenue in 2018, presented growth of 2.3%, positively impacted by higher e-commerce revenue.
Revenues from the Bedding, Tabletop and Bath line amounted to R$ 851.7 million in 2018, 2.3% lower yoy. Revenues from intermediate products were R$ 260.5 million, 10.1% lower yoy. Average price increased yoy for all product categories.
2018
2017 - Reclassified
Retail
Retail
19%
18%
Intermedi
ate
Bedding,
products
Intermedia
Bedding,
19%
tabletop
tabletop
te
and bath
and bath
products
62%
62%
21%
Chart 1 - Revenue per product line
Costs and Expenses
Cost of goods sold (COGS) was R$ 945.7 million in 2018, with a yoy decrease of 1.8%, representing 69.0% of net revenue.
The main raw materials are cotton and polyester that, together with chemicals, packaging and trims, are included in materials costs, which amounted to R$ 467.5 million in 2018, stable yoy1, since the lower sales volume offset the 21.5% increase in the average cotton price, in Brazilian Reais, in the same period, as illustrated in the following chart.
1Reclassified, excluding discontinued operations, for comparison purpose.
4
Cotton price - CEPEA / ESALQ
in Brazilian Reais cents per pound
400
380
360
340
320
300
280
260
240
220
02/01/2017
26/01/2017
21/02/2017
21/03/2017
17/04/2017
15/05/2017
08/06/2017
05/07/2017
31/07/2017
24/08/2017
20/09/2017
17/10/2017
13/11/2017
08/12/2017
08/01/2018
01/02/2018
01/03/2018
27/03/2018
23/04/2018
18/05/2018
14/06/2018
10/07/2018
03/08/2018
29/08/2018
25/09/2018
22/10/2018
19/11/2018
13/12/2018
Chart 2 - Cotton price, source CEPEA
The conversion of raw materials into finished goods requires, mainly, labor, electricity and other utilities, designated as conversion costs and others, which reached R$ 407.4 million in 2018, with a 4.3% decrease yoy1.
Depreciation costs of production and distribution assets totaled R$ 70.9 million in 2018, with a 6.5% increase yoy1. Following the IAS29 for Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies, we adjusted the balance sheet data from our Argentinean subsidiary, including Property, plant and equipment, which increased from R$ 17.8 million to R$ 44.6 million as of January 1st, 2018, with a negative effect in results due to the higher accounting depreciation of its assets.
2018
2017 - Reclassified
Depreciation
Depreciation
7%
7%
Materials
49%
Conversion
Conversion
Materials
49%
costs and
costs and
Others
Others
43%
44%
Chart 3 - COGS breakdown
Regarding operational expenses, selling expenses reached R$ 261.7 million, representing 19.1% of net revenue, versus 17.7% in 20171. General and administrative expenses (G&A) amounted to R$ 117.2 million, equivalent to 8.5% of net revenue, versus 8.0% in the same period of the previous year1.
Other Revenue and Investment Properties
The rental income from the lease project located at São Gonçalo do Amarante, RN, classified as "Other Income, net", totaled R$ 2.8 million in 2018, 62.9% higher yoy. The commercial complex is 247.3 thousand m2, in which 60.4 thousand m2 have already been leased. In 2018, we made progress on the leasing occupancy of the first stage of this commercial complex, named as Power Center, and, in 2019, we will start the marketing of the next stage of the commercial complex, Outlet.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Springs Global Participações SA published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2019 03:42:04 UTC