Springs Global Participacoes : 4Q18 and 2018 Earnings Release

Debt reduction and term extension, in the first quarter of 2019 (1Q19), due to US$ 90 million in cash proceeds for the combination of the North American operations and renegotiation of maturity terms.

Investment properties valued at R$ 347.8 million, with new assets and a revaluation of the commercial complex; and

Growth of 8.4% in sell-out revenue(b) and of 150% in e-commerce sales from the South America - Retail business unit;

Tax recovery of R$ 194.3 million, recorded in the fourth quarter of 2018 (4Q18), with estimated cash effect for the upcoming quarters, through the compensation of PIS and COFINS.

Agreement, concluded in March 2019, to combine its North American operations, valued at US$ 126 million and reported as discontinued operations; and

target customers of different socioeconomic profiles. Springs Global operates vertically integrated plants, with high degree of automation and flexibility, located in Brazil, United States and Argentina.

Springs Global is the America's largest company in bedding, tabletop and bath products, with traditional and leading brands in the segments in which it operates, strategically positioned to

São Paulo, April 5th, 2019 - Springs Global Participações S.A. (Springs Global), the Americas' largest company in bedding, tabletop and bath products, reported in 2018, as continuing operations, net revenue of R$ 1,370.8 million, with gross margin of 31.0%. E-commerce revenue presented growth of 150% year-over-year.

Combination of North American Operations

Springs Global entered into an agreement, in December 2018, with Keeco, an American home fashion company, to combine its North American operations, valued at US$ 126 million, subject to the fulfilment of certain precedent conditions, which are usual to this type of business.

At closing, on March 15, 2019, Springs Global received US$ 90 million in cash and US$ 36 million in common shares of the combined company, Keeco Holdings, LLC, representing 17.5% of its equity ownership.

The combined company has a product portfolio and leading brands in the curtain, utility bedding, and decorative bedding markets, as well as a diversified customer portfolio, including the major companies in the North American traditional retail and e-commerce retail market.

This business combination will strengthen Springs Global's participation in the North American market, through a significant equity ownership in a company with an extensive product portfolio, improved competitiveness, growth potential, and better profitability due to synergies. At the same time, it will enable Springs Global's management to focus on its South American business, with a more robust financial structure.

According to CPC 31, Springs Global began presenting the assets and liabilities related to the operations sold to Keeco as "Discontinued operations" in 4Q18 and they are presented in the balance sheet as "Assets held for sale" and "Liabilities related to assets held for sale", and the value of net assets from discontinued operations was R$ 68.2 million as of December 31, 2018.

The expected book value gain from this transaction, to be recognized in 1Q19, is US$ 69.3 million, before taxes. There will be absorption of deferred income tax of US$ 16.6 million, and, hence, with no cash effect.

We present, in the following table, the main financial indicators for Springs Global´s pro forma results, including the data from discontinued operations, for the purpose of comparison with the Company´s historical data.

in R$ million 4Q18 1 4Q17 (A)/(B) 2018 1 2017 (C)/(D) (A) (B) % (C) (D) % Net revenue 601.4 573.3 4.9% 2,276.4 2,198.7 3.5% Gross profit 124.6 151.5 (17.7%) 546.7 577.6 (5.3%) Gross Margin % 20.7% 26.4% (5.7 p.p.) 24.0% 26.3% (2.3 p.p.) Tax recovery (194.3) - n.a. (208.9) - n.a. Income from operations 210.3 51.3 309.8% 325.3 180.9 79.8% EBITDA 230.2 69.8 230.0% 404.7 254.6 59.0% EBITDA Margin % 38.3% 12.2% 26.1 p.p. 17.8% 11.6% 6.2 p.p.

1Pro forma result, including discontinued operations, for comparison purpose

Table 2 - Key Pro forma financial indicators, including discontinued operations

Digital channel

We remain engaged and optimistic about our sales from our digital channels.

We launched, in the beginning of 2018, the digital franchise model, with great success. The success is measured not only by the strong e-commerce sales growth yoy, but, mainly, by the alignment of the interests of our franchisees, who also have gains from the digital channel sales growth. Our consumers also enjoy a better shopping experience, as they can choose where they purchase, receive, and pick up their desired products, with the same quality of service and with better delivery times.

The digital model is robust and its technology, which was developed in-house, is functional and, at the same time, adaptable, enabling us to take the next step, implemented in the second half of 2018: the launch of the Santista's virtual store. The direct sales of Santista products, through its virtual store, will enable us to become even closer to our final consumers, contributing to a better understanding of their needs and desires, and, consequently, enhancing our brand loyalty and increasing our sales.

