SPRINGS GLOBAL PARTICIPACOES SA

(SGPS3)
Springs Global Participacoes : announces a new release date for its 4Q18 and 2018 results

03/29/2019 | 06:02pm EDT

Springs Global announces a new release date for its 4Q18 and

2018 results

São Paulo, March 29th, 2019 - Springs Global Participações S.A. (Springs Global, B3: SGPS3) informs that it will release its fourth quarter of 2018 (4Q18) and full year 2018 results on April 5, 2019, after market closes.

Springs Global will host a conference call and webcast on April 9, 2019, at 11 am São Paulo time, 10 am New York time and 2 pm London time, in Portuguese with simultaneous translation to English.

Earnings release - 4Q18 and 2018

Date: 04/05/2019

Time: after market closes

Earnings conference call - 4Q18 and 2018

Date: 04/07/2019

Time: 11 pm São Paulo time / 10 am New York time / 2 pm London time

In Portuguese: +55 11 3193-1001/ +55 11 2820-4001

In English: +1 800 492-3904 (Toll free) / +1 646 828-8246

Passcode: Springs Global

To access the webcast (live and replay) in English click hereor access the website http://www.springs.com/ri.

For further information, contact: +55 11 2145-4476 ri@springs.com

Alessandra Gadelha - IR Officer alessandra.gadelha@springs.com

Disclaimer

Springs Global Participações SA published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 22:01:04 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Josué Christiano Gomes da Silva Chief Executive Officer & Director
João Gustavo Rebello de Paula Chairman
Pedro Garcia Bastos Neto CFO & Director-Corporate Affairs
Daniel Platt Tredwell Director
Marcelo Pereira Lopes de Medeiros Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPRINGS GLOBAL PARTICIPACOES SA26.67%115
NANJI E-COMMERCE CO LTD--.--%4 061
TEIJIN LTD6.29%3 273
XINFENGMING GROUP CO LTD5.73%2 509
COATS GROUP PLC-2.70%1 477
KOLON INDUSTRIES INC--.--%1 246
