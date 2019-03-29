Springs Global Participacoes : announces a new release date for its 4Q18 and 2018 results

Springs Global announces a new release date for its 4Q18 and

2018 results

São Paulo, March 29th, 2019 - Springs Global Participações S.A. (Springs Global, B3: SGPS3) informs that it will release its fourth quarter of 2018 (4Q18) and full year 2018 results on April 5, 2019, after market closes.

Springs Global will host a conference call and webcast on April 9, 2019, at 11 am São Paulo time, 10 am New York time and 2 pm London time, in Portuguese with simultaneous translation to English.

Earnings release - 4Q18 and 2018

Date: 04/05/2019

Time: after market closes

Earnings conference call - 4Q18 and 2018

Date: 04/07/2019

Time: 11 pm São Paulo time / 10 am New York time / 2 pm London time

In Portuguese: +55 11 3193-1001/ +55 11 2820-4001

In English: +1 800 492-3904 (Toll free) / +1 646 828-8246

Passcode: Springs Global

To access the webcast (live and replay) in English click hereor access the website http://www.springs.com/ri.

For further information, contact: +55 11 2145-4476 ri@springs.com

Alessandra Gadelha - IR Officer alessandra.gadelha@springs.com