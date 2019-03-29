Springs Global Participacoes : announces a new release date for its 4Q18 and 2018 results

Springs Global announces a new release date for its 4Q18 and
2018 results
São Paulo, March 29th, 2019 - Springs Global Participações S.A. (Springs Global, B3: SGPS3) informs that it will release its fourth quarter of 2018 (4Q18) and full year 2018 results on April 5, 2019, after market closes.
Springs Global will host a conference call and webcast on April 9, 2019, at 11 am São Paulo time, 10 am New York time and 2 pm London time, in Portuguese with simultaneous translation to English.
Earnings release - 4Q18 and 2018
Date: 04/05/2019
Time: after market closes
Earnings conference call - 4Q18 and 2018
Date: 04/07/2019
Time: 11 pm São Paulo time / 10 am New York time / 2 pm London time
In Portuguese: +55 11 3193-1001/ +55 11 2820-4001
In English: +1 800 492-3904 (Toll free) / +1 646 828-8246
Passcode: Springs Global
To access the webcast (live and replay) in English click hereor access the website http://www.springs.com/ri.
For further information, contact: +55 11 2145-4476 ri@springs.com
Alessandra Gadelha - IR Officer alessandra.gadelha@springs.com
Disclaimer
Springs Global Participações SA published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 22:01:04 UTC