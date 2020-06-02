Log in
SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc.

SPRINGWORKS THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(SWTX)
SpringWorks Therapeutics to Present at the Goldman Sachs 41st Annual Global Healthcare Conference

06/02/2020

STAMFORD, Conn., June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer, today announced that Saqib Islam, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Goldman Sachs 41st Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 8:50 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

A video webcast will be available live on the “Events & Presentations” page within the Investors & Media section of the company’s website at https://ir.springworkstx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on SpringWorks’ website for approximately 30 days following the conference.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics
SpringWorks is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to acquiring, developing and commercializing life-changing medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from devastating rare diseases and cancer. SpringWorks has a differentiated portfolio of small molecule targeted oncology product candidates and is advancing two potentially registrational clinical trials in rare tumor types, as well as several other programs addressing highly prevalent, genetically defined cancers. SpringWorks’ strategic approach and operational excellence in clinical development have enabled it to rapidly advance its two lead product candidates into late-stage clinical trials while simultaneously entering into multiple shared-value partnerships with industry leaders to expand its portfolio. For more information, please visit www.springworkstx.com. Follow SpringWorks Therapeutics on social media: @SpringWorksTx and LinkedIn.

Contact:
Kim Diamond
Phone: 203-561-1646
Email: kdiamond@springworkstx.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
