Sprint Corp

SPRINT CORP

(S)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint could sell Boost for up to $3 billion, potential bidders say

0
05/28/2019 | 08:49pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The storefront of a Boost mobile phone store is seen in the Brooklyn borough of New York

(Reuters) - A group of potential buyers are preparing bids for prepaid wireless brand Boost Mobile in an upcoming sale valuing the offshoot of U.S. wireless carriers T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp at up to $3 billion, interested buyers told Reuters.

The $26 billion deal between T-Mobile and Sprint won approval from the U.S. Federal Communications Commission last week after the two carriers offered concessions. It included the sale of Boost to reduce the combined company's market share in the prepaid wireless business, where customers pay for phone service at the beginning of the month and are not required to pass a credit check.

While the deal awaits a ruling from the U.S. Department of Justice, interested parties are already preparing bids. The sale process is expected to begin after the Justice Department's review.

Q Link Wireless, a prepaid brand and the third-largest provider of federally assisted wireless plans, is putting together a package to bid for Boost with private equity backing and could pay between $1.8 billion to $3 billion, founder and Chief Executive Issa Asad told Reuters.

The price will depend on the quality of Boost's customers, such as their level of churn, or the rate of customer cancellations, the devices they are using, and what type of phone plan they are on, none of which the companies have disclosed, he said.

This month, analysts at Cowen estimated Boost has 7 million to 8 million customers and a transaction could be valued at $4.5 billion if the deal included wireless spectrum, or the airwaves that carry data, and facilities. Sprint has not disclosed the number of Boost customers.

Stephen Stokols, chief executive officer of prepaid wireless company FreedomPop, said an undisclosed private equity group he is speaking with have placed Boost's future value at about $4 billion, such as in an initial public offering.

While FreedomPop is not a bidder, Stokols said he is advising a private equity group preparing a bid. If that bid succeeds, he believes the group would combine their acquisition with FreedomPop and have him lead a combined company with the Boost assets.

Peter Adderton, founder of Boost Mobile who sold the U.S. business to Nextel in 2004, which was then acquired by Sprint, has also said he is interested in buying back Boost. He declined to comment on his valuation for the business.

Adderton said he and his lawyers have urged regulators to require T-Mobile and Sprint to also divest wireless spectrum to ensure Boost will be a viable competitor in the market.

Adderton added that regulators must also ensure the new T-Mobile does not employ anticompetitive practices to harm Boost, and the contract between the companies should be non-exclusive, which would allow Boost to buy network access from other carriers.

The current sale agreement is devoid of details, but with the right terms, "we can create a dynamic player that will compete in the market," Adderton said of Boost.

T-Mobile and Sprint did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Sheila Dang; Editing by Kenneth Li and Lisa Shumaker)

By Sheila Dang
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SPRINT CORP -3.49% 6.91 Delayed Quote.18.73%
T-MOBILE US -1.76% 75.91 Delayed Quote.19.34%
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 33 040 M
EBIT 2020 2 428 M
Net income 2020 -342 M
Debt 2020 34 780 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021
EV / Sales 2020 1,94x
EV / Sales 2021 1,94x
Capitalization 29 208 M
Chart SPRINT CORP
Duration : Period :
Sprint Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPRINT CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 6,22 $
Spread / Average Target -13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michel Combes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Raul Marcelo Claure Executive Chairman
Néstor Cano Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Mark Davies Chief Financial Officer
John C. B. Saw Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPRINT CORP18.73%29 208
AT&T13.07%235 506
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-5.10%186 621
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP50.25%105 129
NTT DOCOMO INC5.02%77 578
T-MOBILE US21.47%66 012
