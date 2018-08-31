Log in
Flash Sale Update Aug. 31: #FlashbackFriday … Sprint Brings Back iPhone 8 for $8/month

08/31/2018 | 09:12pm CEST

Act now as this online deal will be over in a flash!

iPhone 8 for $8/month is BACK! New and existing Sprint customers who add a new line of service can get iPhone 8 for $8/month with Sprint Flex lease1 - but you have to act fast because this offer will be gone in a … flash. This incredible online promotion is only available Aug. 31 to Sept. 13 at www.sprint.com or by calling 1-800-SPRINT-1.

Looking for something bigger? Customers can also get iPhone 8 Plus for $12.17/month with Sprint Flex lease.1

We know there are many choices when it comes to wireless service, but I encourage you to give Sprint a try. We've made significant improvements to our network. Sprint has the most improved network according to Ookla as shown in Speedtest Intelligence data2, and PCMag's 2018 Fastest Mobile Networks report.

In both, the company's year-over-year increase in national average download speeds outpaced the competitors3 - including an 87 percent lift as reported in PCMag's annual tests. Customers across the country are experiencing better coverage, reliability and speed than ever before.

On top of the momentum with the updates we've made to the Sprint Next-Gen Network, we have amazing unlimited plans that provide choices to customers so they can pick the plan that is right for their lifestyle and wireless needs.

  • Unlimited Premium: Offers an incredible package of services, including Amazon Prime, Lookout Premium Plus and 50GB LTE mobile hotspot to keep all your devices connected. The plan also includes unlimited data in Mexico and Canada, combined with a limited-time Uber credit of up to $20/month.4
  • Unlimited Plus: A plan that includes unlimited talk, text and data, plus the added features you want - 15GB LTE mobile hotspot data, TIDAL Premium music streaming, the largest streaming library with a Hulu Limited Commercials subscription, HD streaming and additional global roaming options - all at the industry's best price for unlimited data with HD streaming.5
  • Unlimited Basic: Perfect for customers who may not need additional features but still want unlimited talk, text and data and Hulu, at a great price.6
  • Unlimited Military: Designed especially for veterans, active duty and reserves of the U.S. armed forces and their families.7
  • Unlimited 55+: A distinct Unlimited plan designed for people 55 and older that provides exceptional value.8

# # #

1 Offer ends 9/13/18. iPhone 8 64GB $8/month or iPhone 8 Plus $12.17/month after $21.17/month credit, applied within two bills. Requires 18-month lease and new line with approved credit. If you cancel early remaining balance due. Excludes tax. Not available in store.

2 See http://speedtest.net/reports/united-states/ for more information.

3 Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data for average download speeds from June 2017 to June 2018 for all mobile results. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

4 Limited time offer. Requires eBill. Includes unlimited domestic calling, texting, mobile hotspot VPN, P2P and data as indicated above. Third-party content/downloads are additional charge. Plan not available for tablets or MBB devices. Select international services are included for phone lines. See sprint.com/globalroaming. Subsidized devices incur an additional $25/month charge. Must remain on Premium plan for a minimum of 30 days.

5 Limited time offer. With AutoPay $70/month for line 1, $50/month for line 2, $30/month for line 3, and $10/month/line for lines 4-5. After 1/31/20, pay additional $20/month/line for lines 4-5. 1 Hulu Limited Commercials plan per eligible Sprint account. HD content varies by device and connection. MHS reduced to 3G speeds after 15GB/month. HD video streams up to 1080p, music up to 1.5Mbps, gaming up to 8Mbps. Data deprioritization during congestion. Excludes taxes, fees and roaming. Restrictions apply. Best price compared to national carrier HD unlimited plans, Verizon Beyond Unlimited, AT&T &More Premium, and T-Mobile ONE Plus; features differ.

6 Limited time offer. $60/month for line 1, $40/month for line 2, $20/month for line 3, and $0/month for lines 4-5 with AutoPay. After 1/31/20, pay additional $20/month/line for lines 4-5. 1 Hulu Limited Commercials plan per eligible Sprint account. MHS reduced to 3G speeds after 500MB/month. SD video streams up to 480p, music up to 500Kbps, gaming up to 2Mbps. Data deprioritization during congestion. Excludes taxes, fees and roaming. Restrictions apply.

7 Limited time offer. $60/month for line 1, $20/month for line 2 and $10/month/line for lines 3-6 with AutoPay and savings on Unlimited Basic. Discounts applied within two bills. 1 Hulu Limited Commercials plan per eligible Sprint account. MHS reduced to 3G speeds after 500MB/month. SD video streams up to 480p, music up to 500Kbps, gaming up to 2Mbps. Data deprioritization during congestion. Excludes taxes, fees and roaming. Restrictions apply.

8 $50/month for line 1, $20/month for line 2 with AutoPay. Requires new lines of service. MHS at 3G speeds. Video streams up to 480p, music up to 500Kbps, gaming up to 2Mbps Mbps. Data deprioritization during congestion. Excludes taxes, fees and roaming. Restrictions apply.

Disclaimer

Sprint Corporation published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 19:11:01 UTC
