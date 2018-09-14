Log in
Hurricane Florence: Wireless Companies Waive Data Limits for Customers in Path

09/14/2018 | 06:11pm CEST
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AT&T -0.34% 33.5 Delayed Quote.-13.37%
SPRINT CORP -0.24% 6.3 Delayed Quote.7.98%
T-MOBILE US -0.41% 67.98 Delayed Quote.7.83%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS -1.10% 54.23 Delayed Quote.3.80%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 32 850 M
EBIT 2019 2 577 M
Net income 2019 -101 M
Debt 2019 34 668 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 275,55
EV / Sales 2019 1,84x
EV / Sales 2020 1,79x
Capitalization 25 672 M
Technical analysis trends SPRINT CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 5,75 $
Spread / Average Target -9,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michel Combes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Raul Marcelo Claure Executive Chairman
Néstor Cano Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Mark Davies Chief Financial Officer
John C. B. Saw Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPRINT CORP7.98%25 672
AT&T-13.37%244 584
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-4.10%198 408
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP19.20%108 128
NTT DOCOMO INC9.69%100 128
KDDI CORP7.78%69 259
