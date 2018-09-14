Log in
United States
United Kingdom
France
Deutschland
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
>
Equities
>
Nyse
>
Sprint Corp
S
SPRINT CORP (S)
Report
Real-time Cboe BZX -
09/14 06:41:48 pm
6.305
USD
-0.86%
06:11p
HURRICANE FLORE
: Wireless Companies Waive Data Limits for Customers..
DJ
05:58p
SPRINT
: iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, Apple Watch Series 4 Arrive at Sp..
PU
05:40p
SPRINT
: iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, Apple Watch Series 4 Arrive at Sp..
PR
Hurricane Florence: Wireless Companies Waive Data Limits for Customers in Path
0
09/14/2018 | 06:11pm CEST
Latest news on SPRINT CORP
06:11p
HURRICANE FLORENCE
: Wireless Companies Waive Data Limits for Customers in Path
DJ
05:58p
SPRINT
: iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, Apple Watch Series 4 Arrive at Sprint on Sept..
PU
05:40p
SPRINT
: iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, Apple Watch Series 4 Arrive at Sprint on Sept..
PR
05:29p
T-Mobile Launches World's Largest Virtual Packet Core with Cisco in Preparati..
AQ
04:08p
SPRINT
: Serves Up Super Savings on Samsung Smartphones
PU
03:01p
SPRINT
: Complete Provides Worry-Free Wireless Protection with Enhanced Service ..
PR
09/13
SPRINT
: Updates Related to Hurricane Florence
PU
09/13
SPRINT
: Assisting Customers Impacted by Hurricane Florence
PR
09/13
SPRINT
: Walgreens and Sprint Announce Plans to Open Additional Sprint Express L..
PU
09/13
SPRINT
: iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, iPhone XR and Apple Watch Series 4 Coming to ..
PU
News from SeekingAlpha
09/12
Sprint unveils latest iteration of Magic Box
09/12
Interactive Brokers - Media Sector Credit Improves With Traditional Moviegoin..
09/12
Apple Expected To Go Big (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast)
09/12
WALL STREET BREAKFAST
: Big Display At Apple Product Event
09/11
RBC goes Underweight on new S&P Communications group
Financials ($)
Sales 2019
32 850 M
EBIT 2019
2 577 M
Net income 2019
-101 M
Debt 2019
34 668 M
Yield 2019
-
P/E ratio 2019
-
P/E ratio 2020
275,55
EV / Sales 2019
1,84x
EV / Sales 2020
1,79x
Capitalization
25 672 M
More Financials
Chart SPRINT CORP
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPRINT CORP
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Neutral
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
23
Average target price
5,75 $
Spread / Average Target
-9,0%
Consensus details
EPS Revisions
More Estimates Revisions
Managers
Name
Title
Michel Combes
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Raul Marcelo Claure
Executive Chairman
Néstor Cano
Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Mark Davies
Chief Financial Officer
John C. B. Saw
Chief Technology Officer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
SPRINT CORP
7.98%
25 672
AT&T
-13.37%
244 584
CHINA MOBILE LTD.
-4.10%
198 408
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP
19.20%
108 128
NTT DOCOMO INC
9.69%
100 128
KDDI CORP
7.78%
69 259
More Results
