Sprint : Announces Support for Customers In Texas Impacted by Flooding Caused From Tropical Storm Imelda

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - SEPTEMBER 20, 2019 - To assist customers affected by flooding caused by Tropical Storm Imelda, Sprint will provide unlimited talk, text and data access to all customers in impacted areas of Texas at no extra cost from September 20-24, 2019.

Some stores in the impacted region may close temporarily for employee safety. To help ensure your own safety, please check the Sprint store locator tool before visiting a store to confirm that the location nearest you is currently open.

For Sprint updates, please visit the Sprint Newsroom and follow @SprintNews.

