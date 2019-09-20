Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Sprint Corp    S

SPRINT CORP

(S)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sprint : Announces Support for Customers In Texas Impacted by Flooding Caused From Tropical Storm Imelda

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2019 | 05:52pm EDT

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - SEPTEMBER 20, 2019 - To assist customers affected by flooding caused by Tropical Storm Imelda, Sprint will provide unlimited talk, text and data access to all customers in impacted areas of Texas at no extra cost from September 20-24, 2019.

Some stores in the impacted region may close temporarily for employee safety. To help ensure your own safety, please check the Sprint store locator tool before visiting a store to confirm that the location nearest you is currently open.

For Sprint updates, please visit the Sprint Newsroom and follow @SprintNews.

About Sprint:

Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 54.3 million connections as of June 30, 2019 and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Today, Sprint's legacy of innovation and service continues with an increased investment to dramatically improve coverage, reliability, and speed across its nationwide network and commitment to launching a 5G mobile network in the U.S. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.

###

Disclaimer

Sprint Corporation published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 21:51:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SPRINT CORP
05:52pSPRINT : Announces Support for Customers In Texas Impacted by Flooding Caused Fr..
PU
10:07aSPRINT : iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max -- and All New Dual-Camera iPhone 1..
PU
09/19SPRINT : It's a TIDAL Takeover at Sprint
PU
09/19SPRINT : The Benefits of Augmented Reality
PU
09/19MAKE THE MOST OF MONSTER MONDAY : Boost Mobile Customers Get Monster Energy Drin..
PU
09/19SPRINT : The 1Million Project Foundation Partners with Teach For America on Nati..
PR
09/19AT&T Examines Split With Its DirecTV Unit -- WSJ
DJ
09/18Sprint, Duke Energy in Wind Energy Agreement
DJ
09/17SPRINT : CBSG Consortium is Reshaping Mobile Payments with Cross-Carrier Blockch..
PU
09/13SPRINT : #SprintToSwitch!
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 32 928 M
EBIT 2020 2 274 M
Net income 2020 -546 M
Debt 2020 36 505 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -46,1x
P/E ratio 2021 -80,6x
EV / Sales2020 1,93x
EV / Sales2021 1,97x
Capitalization 26 931 M
Chart SPRINT CORP
Duration : Period :
Sprint Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPRINT CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 7,09  $
Last Close Price 6,58  $
Spread / Highest target 77,8%
Spread / Average Target 7,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michel Combes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Raul Marcelo Claure Executive Chairman
Néstor Cano Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Mark Davies Chief Financial Officer
John C. B. Saw Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPRINT CORP15.81%27 586
AT&T30.17%271 455
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-13.23%169 405
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP-33.99%88 478
NTT DOCOMO INC15.34%85 604
T-MOBILE US27.34%69 211
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group