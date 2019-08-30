Sprint : Announces Support for Customers in Florida and Prepares for Hurricane Dorian's Landfall in Southeast U.S.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- We continue to monitor Hurricane Dorian's path as it moves toward Florida and the Southeastern U.S.

To assist customers in Florida in the areas expected to be hit hardest by the storm, we will waive call, text and data overages for Sprint customers from September 2-8, 2019. Customers on Unlimited plans will continue to enjoy their unlimited data, call and text benefits.

Additionally, as our teams did in Puerto Rico earlier this week, we're prepared to help keep our customers connected during and after the storm makes U.S. landfall.

Some of the actions that are currently underway include:

Activating of our Incident Management, Network and Emergency Response Teams (ERT) to prepare for this potential event.

Finalizing our Incident Action Plans and conducting protective action measures for our employees, network facilities, operations centers, retail stores, and other facilities where necessary.

Conducting operational readiness checks for all power generation assets, including staging and fuel-topping both our fixed and portable equipment at cell sites, switching centers and network POPs which provide network services to our customers and other critical facilities.

Preparing COWS, COLTS, SatCOLTS and other mobile cellular infrastructure for potential deployment to areas where coverage may be needed.

Staging a number of satellite assets that can provide temporary cellular as well as internet (last mile) connectivity.

Preparing charging stations for deployment as necessary.

The Sprint ERT's 25/14 Customer Disaster Support Program remains active, providing 25 handsets and/or hotspots to any state or local government agency impacted by Hurricane Dorian or providing mutual assistance in the preparation or response to this event.

For Sprint updates on Hurricane Dorian, please visit our dedicated storm page and follow @SprintNews.

