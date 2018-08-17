Sprint : Back to School Has Never Been More Fun! Get to the Head of the Class with the Chance to Win Must-Have Tech Tools and the Ultimate Study Break Trip

Preparing for back-to-school season has certainly changed since the years I was in school. Kids still get excited about a new pair of shoes and school-supply shopping, but technology now plays a huge role on the list of new school year 'must-haves.' Whether you are ready to get the kids back into a routine or sad to see the summer come to an end, Sprint is here to help.

Sprint just launched a new Sprint Spirit sweepstakes for current and new Sprint customers. Forget the stress of back to school and have some fun with us. The grand prize is a 'virtual trophy case' packed with Samsung tech tools and paired with the ultimate study break vacation. I can think of a million places I would love to go to get away from study halls and pop quizzes.

The Varsity Gear Pack includes:

Ultimate Field Trip for four to anywhere in the U.S. (value up to $10,000)

Samsung tech tools for school including a Samsung Galaxy Note9, Galaxy Tab S4 and Notebook 9 laptop

$5,000 in Amazon.com gift cards for all the school gear you would ever need

Everyone loves extra credit so we built this contest with loads of ways to win extra prizes. These are the 'easy A' instant-win opportunities. Come back daily to play our Scratch & Match game - you could instantly win one of more than 5000 prizes including:

$5 Starbucks egift card (2500)

$5 Amazon.com gift card (2500)

Amazon Prime free for one year (50)

It's easy to play and earn more chances to win! Here is how it works:

Enter today (and once more each day until Sept. 13) at sprint.com/schoolspirit.

until Sept. 13) at sprint.com/schoolspirit. You can play the Scratch & Match instant win game daily, and get one extra entry per day.

per day. If you upgrade, add a new line of service or switch to Sprint on sprint.com from today through Sept. 13, you will earn 20 extra entries .

. We love rewarding our long-time customers. Existing Sprint customers will get one extra entry for every year they have been with Sprint (max of 10).

for every year they have been with Sprint (max of 10). After you register, take a moment and upload a 'yearbook' photo and you will get one extra entry .

. Share the sweepstakes with your Twitter followers and get one extra entry .

. Tweet us @Sprint with #SprintSpiritSweepstakes showing us how you are getting ready for back to school and get one extra entry per day.

Check out the sweepstakes today at www.sprint.com/schoolspirit and get ready for a great school year. And check out sprint.com/backtoschool for information on Back to School Smartphone Safety with Sprint's Safe & Found app.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Promotion starts at 12:00 a.m. ET Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, and ends at 11:59 p.m. ET Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. Open only to legal residents of the 50 United States, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands who are at least 18 years of age at the time of entry. See Official Rules for instructions on how to enter, prize details, restrictions, odds of winning, etc. Message and data rates may apply. Void where prohibited by law. Sponsor: Sprint Corporation, L.P., 6200 Sprint Pkwy., Overland Park, KS 66251.

Starbucks Gift Card: The Starbucks wordmark and the Starbucks logo are registered trademarks of Starbucks Corporation. Starbucks is also the owner of the copyrights in the Starbucks logo and the Starbucks Card designs. All rights reserved. Starbucks is not a participating partner or sponsor in this offer.

Amazon.com Gift Card: Restrictions apply, see amazon.com/gc-legal. Amazon Prime: You must redeem your Amazon Prime Membership Code and agree to the Amazon Prime Terms and Conditions to qualify for Amazon Prime membership. Your Amazon Prime membership automatically renews for the membership fee in effect at the time of renewal plus applicable taxes. You may cancel at any time by visiting Your Account and adjusting your membership settings. Valid credit card required at time of registration if Amazon does not have one on file. Amazon Prime Membership Codes cannot be transferred or resold. For more information about Amazon Prime, visit amazon.com/prime. Amazon.com is not a sponsor of this promotion. All Amazon ®, ™ & © are IP of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.