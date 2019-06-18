Sprint : Boost Mobile Adds Coolpad Legacy to Device Lineup

IRVINE, Calif., June 18, 2019/PRNewswire/ -- Boost Mobile is expanding its device portfolio just in time for the start of summer, with the addition of the Coolpad Legacy.™ Priced at $99.99(plus tax), Coolpad Legacy is a feature-rich smartphone available for purchase today in Boost Mobile stores nationwide and online at BoostMobile.com. For a limited time, however, consumers looking to make the switch can head into a Boost Mobile store and get the smartphone for just $49.99(plus tax).1

Once you've picked out your new phone, you need a comprehensive, affordable new plan to go with it. For a limited time, customers can get four lines for only $100per month. Each line includes:

Unlimited data, talk and text.

Mobile hotspot per line.

Mobile-optimized streaming videos, gaming and music.

4G LTE for most everything else.

Built to impress, Coolpad Legacy offers power and performance to help Boost Mobile customers make the most of this season and beyond. The new device features an immersive 6.36-inch FHD+ display and the latest Android 9 Pie OS, packed into an impressive premium design. Stream videos and watch movies, take amazing photos to share with family and friends, and enjoy the long lasting 3,980mAh battery to make the most of your best moments and keep you connected wherever you are.

Customers can enjoy all of these features on Boost Mobile's affordable prepaid phone plans, which include unlimited data, talk, text, taxes and fees. Unlimited music streaming is also available with data charges.

For full details on the device and pricing, please visit BoostMobile.com.

About Boost Mobile

Established in 2002, Boost Mobile provides best-in-class value and connectivity to U.S. wireless consumers. An award-winning mobile carrier that operates on the highly reliable Sprint Nationwide 4G LTE Network, Boost Mobile offers customers the best unlimited plans with no annual service contracts. Learn more about Boost Mobile online on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

About Coolpad

Coolpad Americas is a top consumer electronics company that has built strategic partnerships with key wireless carriers and retailers. Headquartered in Frisco, Texasand operating in the U.S. market since 2012, Coolpad has embarked on a bold mission to become the number one provider of family technology. Coolpad develops world-class consumer electronics that are inspired by innovation, purpose, and family. To learn more about Coolpad, please visit www.coolpad.us.

1Offer valid June 17- July 8. Phone offer: While supplies last. Excludes tax. New customers only; requires eligible port and activation on eligible plans $50or higher and unlimited family plans. Excludes ports from Sprint-related carriers. Select markets/retailers only (excludes boostmobile.com or national retailers). Limit one (1) device/line. May not be combinable with other device offers. Other terms: Offers/coverage not available everywhere or for all phones/networks. Boost reserves the right to change or cancel offer at any time. Prohibited network use rules and other restrictions apply. See participating dealer for details. ©2019 Boost Worldwide Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Boost Mobile