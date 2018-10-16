Sprint : Boost Mobile welcomes its first Coolpad device, available now online

Log in
10/16/2018 | 03:38pm CEST

Boost Mobile is officially a carrier for Coolpad Technologies Inc., welcoming the Coolpad Illumina to www.boostmobile.com today. Priced at $79.99 (plus tax), the smartphone is affordable yet packed with all of the essentials - a long-lasting battery to keep you powered and reachable throughout the day, a touch screen for quick navigation, and cameras perfect for capturing every moment. For a limited time, however, Boost Mobile customers can score this new smartphone for only $39.99 (plus tax)1 on www.boostmobile.com.

BUY NOW

Even better than knowing the device fits into your budget is knowing it's stylish, too. It rocks a 5-inch display for rich viewing of your photos, videos, games and more. Other features include:

  • 5-megapixel rear- and 2-megapixel front-facing cameras that capture your special moments (and selfies) clearly!
  • Lightweight Android Go OS for more memory to store photos, videos and apps.
  • Ample power with the device's fast quad-core processor and 2150mAh battery, so you can keep active and connected to family and friends throughout the day.

If you're looking to save ahead of the holidays, then give the Coolpad Illumina a try! Upon delivery, you will receive a battery, SIM card and charger (with USB cable) for the device as well as a quick-start guide so you can get to browsing immediately!

Switch to Boost Mobile and get four lines for $25 per line per month

Looking to make the switch? Head into a Boost Mobile store and Boost Mobile's Unlimited Gigs plan, which offers four lines of unlimited data, talk and text for only $25 per line per month2 through Thursday, Nov. 15. Each line includes:

  • Unlimited talk, text and optimized streaming videos, games and music
  • 4G LTE high-speed data for most everything else
  • Includes 50 minutes of nationwide domestic voice roaming (select phones)
  • Unlimited streaming music without data charges for select partners

Review full details of the promotion.

# # #

1 $40 off Coolpad Illumina is available for a limited time. Visit www.boostmobile.com for more details.

2 Mobile Hotspot Not Included. Mobile optimized: video streams at up to 480p+ resolution, music at up to 500kbps, streaming cloud gaming at up to 2mbps. Data deprioritization during congestion. Limited Time Offer. Valid until Nov.15, 2018 4 lines for $100/month: Available for new customers only; requires at least one port; excl. Sprint-related carriers. Only in select markets (excl. boostmobile.com or national retailers). Not combinable with other family plans. If one or more secondary lines leave, plan cost remains $100. 5th line avail. for an additional. $30/month. Ineligible lines will be moved to the $50 single-line plan. If primary line leaves, secondary lines automatically move to new plan at next payment date. Primary responsible for monthly payment for all lines and its add-ons. Secondary lines pay their one-time/add-on purchases. Unlimited Gigs: Includes 50 domestic voice roaming minutes (sel. devices). International services extra. Data Terms: Unlimited services are on-network only. 4G LTE data where available. Quality of Service Practices (QoS): Unlimited customers who use more than 35GB of data during a billing cycle will be de-prioritized during times and places where the Sprint network is constrained. See sprint.com/network management for details. Other terms: Total plan price includes services, taxes and fees. Payment due on monthly payment date or acct. will be suspended. Sufficient funds must be added within 120 days of suspension or acct. will expire and account balance will be forfeited. No annual service contracts. Offers/coverage not available everywhere or for all phones/networks. Boost reserves the right to change or cancel offer at any time. Sprint 4G LTE network reaches more than 300 million people. Prohibited network use rules and other restrictions apply. See boostmobile.com or in-store materials for details.

© 2018 Boost Worldwide, Inc. All rights reserved. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Disclaimer

Sprint Corporation published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 13:37:10 UTC
