Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Sprint Corp    S

SPRINT CORP

(S)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sprint : Corporation Schedules Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Results Announcement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2019 | 12:51pm EDT

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S) will release its fiscal 2019 first quarter financial results on Friday, August 2, 2019. The results, including a message from management, will be posted at www.sprint.com/investors at approximately 8:00 a.m. ET. Sprint management will not host a conference call.

Sprint Corp. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sprint Corp.)

About Sprint:
Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 54.5 million connections as of March 31, 2019 and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Today, Sprint's legacy of innovation and service continues with an increased investment to dramatically improve coverage, reliability, and speed across its nationwide network and commitment to launching a 5G mobile network in the U.S. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sprint-corporation-schedules-fiscal-2019-first-quarter-results-announcement-300892420.html

SOURCE Sprint


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SPRINT CORP
12:51pSPRINT : Corporation Schedules Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Results Announcement
PR
10:05aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Sprint, T-Mobile, Refinitiv, Pfizer
09:08aT-Mobile and Sprint Receive Clearance from Department of Justice for Merger t..
AQ
03:54aApproval with Conditions from the US Department of Justice on Merger of Sprin..
AQ
07/27U.S. regulator conditionally approves merger of Sprint, T-Mobile
AQ
07/27Wireless Merger Advances -- WSJ
DJ
07/26A TV Maverick Is Going All-In on a New Wireless -2-
DJ
07/26A TV Maverick Is Going All-In on a New Wireless Bet
DJ
07/26Dish Network has tough road to become competitive mobile carrier
RE
07/26SPRINT : Amended Annual Report
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group