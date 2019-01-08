Sprint : Curiosity™ IoT With 5G Comes to Life in Peachtree Corners, Ga. Smart City Transportation Lab to Serve as Test Bed for Self-Driving Cars and Other Emerging Vehicle Technology

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprint (NYSE: S) announced a ground-breaking project in Peachtree Corners, Ga. where the city is building an intelligent vehicle test track featuring Sprint's 5G technology combined with Curiosity IoT and micropositioning. "Curiosity™ Lab at Peachtree Corners", a real-world laboratory, will consist of a 1.5-mile test track constructed within a 500-acre technology park supported by innovative Sprint technology. Local nodes will reduce latency and will be deployed as a network for software, so customers and application providers will be able to offer their services right from the edge.

"This state-of-the-art lab will serve as a testing facility for the most advanced automotive technology," said Ivo Rook, senior vice present of IoT and product development for Sprint. "This is much more than self-driving cars, Sprint is bringing together Curiosity IoT, micropositioning and HD mapping, all enabled by our upcoming mobile 5G network, to develop and test the most advanced technologies in the industry. We are honored to work with Peachtree Corners to drive AI, robotics and autonomous."

Sprint and Peachtree Corners will create a state-of-the-art living transportation laboratory that will allow new intelligent mobility technologies to be tested and evaluated in actual driving conditions. Sprint Curiosity IoT with super-fast, high-capacity mobile 5G will allow for the testing of vehicle-to-vehicle communication, vehicle-to-infrastructure communication and over-the-horizon warnings. It will be possible, for example, to test how connected cars can communicate to make lane changing and highway exiting safer and more efficient, how above-road warning messages might instead be sent to and displayed on car dashboards and how drivers might receive in-car alerts about approaching connected emergency vehicles.

The Curiosity IoT with 5G telecommunications infrastructure will provide an immediate benefit to companies exploring next generation technologies in mobility and IoT applications and will be an asset to the innovation community. Peachtree Corners' Prototype Prime, a 501(c)3 non-profit incubator focused on early stage software and hardware technology startups, is actively recruiting startups who want to be among the first to deploy 5G.

"Being at the forefront of research and development into smart city and transportation technologies helps the city increase efficiency and will transform how we live, work, learn, and play," said Brian Johnson, city manager for Peachtree Corners. "Only Sprint has an incredible platform that combines both IoT and 5G which allows us to realize new goals in this digital age."

Curiosity™ IoT with 5G: Driving the Connected Device Revolution

Sprint 5G and Curiosity are creating the new standard in IoT which features device data intelligence, over-the-air device management and chip-to-cloud security. When coupled with Sprint's blazing-fast, high-capacity mobile 5G service, Curiosity IoT's dedicated, distributed and virtualized IoT core network will be capable of supporting artificial intelligence, robotics, edge computing, autonomous vehicles and other IoT systems requiring extreme low-latency and high-bandwidth.

For more information on Sprint Curiosity™ IoT or to schedule a briefing with Sprint executives, contact Sprint@GoDRIVEN360.com.

About Sprint:

Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 54.5 million connections as of Sept. 30, 2018 and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Today, Sprint's legacy of innovation and service continues with an increased investment to dramatically improve coverage, reliability, and speed across its nationwide network and commitment to launching the first 5G mobile network in the U.S. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.

About Peachtree Corners:

Conveniently located 30 minutes north of the Atlanta International Airport, Peachtree Corners is home to Technology Park Atlanta, considered the cornerstone for technology in the Atlanta metro area. The 500-acre innovation hub plays host to numerous nationally and internationally known technology companies, two startup technology incubators and a technology accelerator. Founded on July 1, 2012, the City is home to over 42,000 residents and over 2.500 businesses. For more information, visit www.peachtreecornersga.gov or www.facebook.com/peachtreecornersga and www.twitter.com/PtreeCorners.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sprint-curiosity-iot-with-5g-comes-to-life-in-peachtree-corners-ga-smart-city-transportation-lab-to-serve-as-test-bed-for-self-driving-cars-and-other-emerging-vehicle-technology-300774730.html

SOURCE Sprint