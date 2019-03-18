Log in
SPRINT CORP

(S)
Sprint : Customers May Text-to-Donate in Support of Those Impacted by Midwest Floods

03/18/2019 | 03:20pm EDT

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - March 18, 2019 - Sprint customers who want to help those impacted by recent flooding in Nebraska, Wisconsin and Iowa can text-to-donate a $10 one-time gift to the American Red Cross. Text REDCROSS to 90999. The donation will appear on customers' wireless bills or will be added to their prepaid balance. Standard message rates may apply.

About Sprint:

Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 54.5 million connections as of Dec. 31, 2018 and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Today, Sprint's legacy of innovation and service continues with an increased investment to dramatically improve coverage, reliability, and speed across its nationwide network and commitment to launching the first 5G mobile network in the U.S. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.

###

Disclaimer

Sprint Corporation published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 19:19:03 UTC
