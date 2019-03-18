Sprint : Customers May Text-to-Donate in Support of Those Impacted by Midwest Floods

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - March 18, 2019 - Sprint customers who want to help those impacted by recent flooding in Nebraska, Wisconsin and Iowa can text-to-donate a $10 one-time gift to the American Red Cross. Text REDCROSS to 90999. The donation will appear on customers' wireless bills or will be added to their prepaid balance. Standard message rates may apply.

About Sprint:

