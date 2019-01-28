Sprint : Don't Get Snubbed! Watch your Favorite TV Shows, Movies, Sports and Even Dogs with Hulu + Live TV

Who likes awards shows? The Big Game? Or, my favorite…The Puppy Bowl?

It's that time of the year for surprises, snubs, questionable calls and cute dogs. With Sprint, you don't have to miss out. Sprint customers can sign up for Hulu + Live TV, receive a free 7-day trial and then have a monthly charge of $39.991 conveniently added to your Sprint bill.

And, boom, you can watch it all. At home, during a long road trip on your tablet, or on your phone during your kid's tenth basketball game of the weekend. You never have to miss any live TV!

With Hulu + Live TV no cable is required and you'll receive:

Ability to stream live sports, news, and entertainment from over 60 popular networks including ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX, ESPN, Fox Sports, Turner, CNN, CNBC, Fox News, Bravo, A&E, Telemundo and more.

Unlimited access to the largest on-demand premium streaming TV library, including current hit series the day after they air like This is Us, The Good Doctor and Black-ish; acclaimed Hulu original series including The Handmaid's Tale, Castle Rock and Future Man; every single season of popular TV favorites like ER, Seinfeld, Full House, Lost, South Park, Family Matters and Curious George; as well as more than 2,000 movies.

Watch on your smartphone, laptop, tablet or TV.

Option to watch on the go, where you go.

So, if you're eager to catch all the awards and Big Game excitement - check out your options from Sprint and sign up for Hulu + Live TV.

For a limited time, sign up for Unlimited Basic and get lines three, four and five for free. That means new Unlimited Basic customers will pay just $20 per month per line for five lines.2

That's called a win!