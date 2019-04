Sprint : Filing of certain prospectuses and communications in connection with business combination transactions

Filed by Sprint Corporation Pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and deemed filed pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended Subject Company: Sprint Corporation Commission File No.: 001-04721 The following communication was emailed to employees of Sprint: Dear partners, I appreciate your patience with the regulatory review process of our proposed merger with T-Mobile, and I remain committed to keeping you informed along the way. Today I sent this letterto commissioner Geoffrey Starks at the Federal Communications Commission to thank him for meeting with me recently in Washington, D.C. Talking with FCC, Department of Justice, and other government leaders is part of the ongoing regulatory process for Marcelo, me and our team. I enjoy using these opportunities in D.C. to discuss the bright future the merger would secure for Sprint, our employees and the communities where we live and work. Commissioner Starks and I had a good conversation, and I shared with him the many benefits that would result from combining Sprint with T-Mobile - and the significant challenges we face should the merger not be approved. Because the letter is publicly filed, don't be surprised if you see some related media coverage. I wanted to personally reach out to you first because I think it's important that we continue to keep an open dialogue. As I said in my note to the commissioner, I consider it my responsibility to position you and our company for long-term success. The information in my letter is consistent with what we have been saying all along: •Sprint lacks the spectrum assets, scale and financial resources needed to aggressively compete against wireless companies like AT&T and Verizon. •As a stand-alone company, Sprint's options likely are limited. We would be forced to cut operating expenses yet again, which may impact jobs. •As a combined company, the new T-Mobile would build the first truly deep, nationwide 5G network, create 11,000 new jobs by 2024, and secure better pricing for existing and new customers. Despite what some - including the Communications Workers of America, whose members work for our competitors - are claiming, jobs are not at stake if we merge. In fact, it's the opposite: The merger would add thousands of new jobs. It's by not combining forces with T-Mobile that would pose the biggest threat to jobs. Regardless of the outcome though, we will be ready with a plan and options. Those options as a stand-alone would be limited, and we would have to make some difficult choices about what direction to go and how to operate most effectively and efficiently.

But in the meantime, don't be distracted by the regulatory process as we remain optimistic that in the next couple of months we will receive the necessary approvals and celebrate as a supercharged, new T-Mobile! I encourage all of you to talk with your managers about what's on your mind, and you are also welcome to email me directly. Let's stay focused on our day-to-day work, supportive of each other, and optimistic about a brighter future for all of us. Michel Combes CEO O:913-315-5780michel.combes@sprint.com

