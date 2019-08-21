Sprint : Filing of certain prospectuses and communications in connection with business combination transactions 0 08/21/2019 | 05:43pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Filed by Sprint Corporation Pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and deemed filed pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended Subject Company: Sprint Corporation Commission File No.: 001-04721 The following is an excerpted transcript from Sprint's Town Hall 1Q19 Video Replay: >>Michel Combes: Yes! Good. Some of you, yesterday, were able to join our chairman Marcelo in 62C. I hope most of you were probably there. I hope you enjoyed it. Did you enjoy it, yeah? Good, good, good! It's always great to hear his perspective, even if it was a little bit short. Because it was a little crowded in the room. I guess some of you were not completely listening at the back of the room. But that's fine. It's always great to hear his perspective on the merger. Since as you know, and what he told you yesterday, he has been so dedicated to this merge. He was explaining to the ones that were there, that he probably did eight weeks, six or eight trips from Japan to D.C., to Japan to D.C., to Japan to D.C., and I was doing the same but from Kansas, so it was a little bit easier than from Japan. So that was a bit painful, but I guess in the end it was really worth and it did an amazing job in order to make this decision with DOJ. This process, unfortunately as you know, is taking longer than any of us could have imagined, but I can assure you that it was worth the wait. So, despite it takes a little more time, it was worth the wait. So, we have to continue the course. The clearance from the DOJ was obviously very important milestone to merge with T-Mo, combined with the approval from CFIUS that we got already a few months ago, I guess back in January, December. So many months ago. And also, the anticipated approval from the FCC. I really believe that we are in a clear path moving forward. The DOJ approval has given us - all of us, and I guess for Sprint, but also T-Mo, a new energy, and I hope everyone has been able to celebrate a little bit this milestone last week. So, it's important to take first a moment to consider the amazing future that is ahead of all of us with this merge. As Marcelo said last week in the email that was sent to all the employees, this merger is critical. It will give us the resources, whether it's Spectrum or finance, the scale we need to launch an amazing national-wide 5G network with the best prices and services. We're doing already did quite a great job with our 5G network and we'll come back to that with John, but when we put the two companies together, that will be just unbelievable. So to everyone from Sprint that will be part of the new T-Mobile, meaning most all of you, you will have an opportunity to work for Global leader in wireless, for one time to really fight neck to neck with the AT&T and Verizons of this world. And everyone from PrePaid who will be part of Dish, there is also an incredible future for all of you. You will be part of a new disruptive company that will force the rest of the industry to compete, because obviously the intent is to have Dish plus Boost to leverage the same network and to compete against Metro PCS and the others, to make sure these markets remain extremely competitive. So, there will be many benefits to combining with Dish, and I guess its great news to bring this opportunity. And already during this interim period you're running as an independent company. I mean, not Sprint. Boost is running as an independent company and I will not be able to boss you around anymore, which is probably your favorite part of it, I know that. Very unfortunate for the others, because I will boss even more around, let's say in the next coming months. So that will be a new type of balance. But, of course, despite all of that, we are not yet there, as we know. And so, let's try to talk a little bit about what is next in the next coming weeks and months. Three members of the FCC have publicly stated support for the merger. So, we expect a full vote of approval from the agency, from the FCC, soon. Meaning probably in the next coming days or two weeks, we will get this clearance from the FCC. But we could have imagined that after DOJ and FCC we would be done. But I discovered - which was a little bit - which was surprising for someone coming from the outside of the U.S., that even once the federal agencies give you the clearance, you have other guests around the table. So, it's not as if you were just with the DOJ and FCC, but some others are showing up. As you know, we have PUCs and we have state AGs. As far as the PUCs are concerned, 18 out of 19 have already cleared the deal. So, we're pretty there, also with the PUCs. The only one remaining is California. We're working on it. And let's say... I guess that we are quite confident that we will get it as well. 1 >>Michel Combes: So, let's speak, the last one, the Texas AG on Thursday made it 14 states and the District of Columbia in opposition to the merger. Do you think it's going to stop? >>Jorge: The short answer is we don't know. The state coalition that filed the lawsuit to block the transaction is trying to build support. They're lobbying other Attorneys General, essentially arguing that if you join us, you're in a better position than if you don't. On the flip side, our outreach is focused on getting State Attorneys General to support the merger. So, it remains to be seen. >>Michel Combes: Okay. Yep... a question... good! >>Audience Member: So what is their main problem? I mean... [Laughter] [Applause] >>Michel Combes: I tend to agree with you. [Applause] >> Audience Member: I don't understand. I mean, it's... everything that I have heard is so beneficial for each state and consumers, and I don't understand where they're coming from on this. >> Michel Combes: So we tend to share the same point of view as you. But we have not yet been able to be completely heard or listened about it. No, I guess that the processes that we went through with the FCC and DOJ, were very good and strong processes. FCC was clear, what was important for FCC was the real build of a 5G network, and so since beginning Chairman Pai has been very transparent. He was looking for making sure that the commitments that we were taking to reinvest the synergies of the deal in the network were real, and that at the end of the day we would have, in the U.S., the best 5G network, and that would strengthen 5G leadership from the U.S. compared to the rest of the world. So that's, I mean it's natural from (indecipherable), it was very clear from day one, and so that's why we have worked with him, sharing all the information, and in the end, in order to give even more comfort, as you know, we have taken some strict commitments, in terms of network roll-outs. So, this is done, so now the U.S. can be proud because there will be 5G network rolled out by new T-Mobile, which will be amazing and force AT&T and Verizon to do the same, which means the country will be better. DOJ was looking at that with different lenses. They just wanted to be sure that competition would remain and would prevail. And you know there is always this debate about four players to three players. Even if we said on different occasion, it's not the right way to look at it, because there is no real four competitors today in the U.S. There are two big guys and two small guys, which are struggling in order to really fight against the others and you have seen once again results of Verizon or AT&T, how the amount of cash or EBITDA that they are generating on a quarterly basis. But nevertheless, despite that, DOJ wanted to make sure that competition would remain and that this deal would be pro-competition, and all the discussions that we have had, at the end, the new remedy which has been imposed to us, which is to dispose of all pre-paid assets, to combine that with Dish, which has already some wireless assets, which had announced its intent to go there, which has proven to be a successful disrupter before, not in telecommunications but in media, when you look at what they have done with the satellites, they have been very, very strong disrupter of the industry, and so once again, I get it. I understand. 2 >>Jorge: I think you said it well. To your point about, what is their problem, I would point you to the complaint. It's publicly available. This is the complaint the State Attorney General filed in federal court in New York to block the transaction. And it's essentially along the lines of what Michel suggested, the old arguments which we vehemently disagree, that the industry is going from four to three rather than two to three. The argument about jobs, which we have disproved and made commitments about, job growth going forward. And, you know, the lessening of competition, which we have shown through a kind of metric modeling is actually not going to happen. >>Speaker: So I have a question for you. What happens to the TA restricted stock awards once the merger is completed? Yeah, yeah, I know... it's an easy question for you. I want you to look good in front of Jorge. >>Michel Combes: So, you have been a little bit tough with Jorge, so I have a question for you. What happens to the TA restricted stock awards once the merger is created? Yeah, it's an easy question for you! I want you to look good in front of Jorge. He did his answer so well! [Laughter] >>Speaker: If we merge on closings, Sprint stock will go away and it will be T-Mobile stock, so what will happen immediately - and it happens without you taking any action on your part, is that, you know, all of the outstanding equity awards will be converted using the exchange ratio into T-Mobile awards. And other than that, all the terms stay the same. So, the vesting schedule and all of that. There is a provision for changes of control, which this would be, that if you have a term - if you're terminated after that, within 18 months of closing, that the equity would accelerate. The vesting would accelerate. Does that answer your question, Jorge? >>Speaker: A model of clarity, yes. Thank you. [Laughter] >>Michel Combes: When can we expect more leaders to be announced for the new company? But then just to prepare yourself, Deeanne, first to correct me after my answer, and then the two additional questions, which is: what more can you tell us about jobs and H2Q status in Overland Park, and the second was: with requirements of selling assets to Dish, what other employee groups at Sprint will be made part of the transaction that has not been spoken about publicly? Okay. So just on the first one, on the announcement of the management... and yesterday, Marcelo did a bit of teasing, and I guess he was maybe a little bit of timing, but I will try to tell you what is the intent. I think the intent is to be able to disclose as quickly as we can what will be the new lead team moving forward, meaning at the EVP levels. Because we believe that it's important for all of us to know what will be the new management team of this company, which will help you to figure out what will happen moving forward, and to start to have people whom with you can, let's say discuss, question, understand what is going to happen. So of course, we have to be two in order to make this announcement, so we are still working with Mike Sebert on the other side just to figure out when we can do that. What I can tell you, is that it's nearly done, so meaning that we have a pretty good view of the lead team moving forward first. Second, I can tell you, I always told you it will be well balanced lead team in between Sprint and T-Mobile, 3 which is extremely important because let's say that starts from the lead team in order to make sure we have the right momentum in both companies. And, third, that I expect we'll be able to disclose it in the next coming weeks. Of course, it's always, let's say, kind of a trade, because the more the merge is postponed, the less it's easy to announce too early the lead team, but I think we're there. Now that it's done, I wish it to be shared with you as quickly as possible. So that's for the top, that's for the EVPs. Then coming forward, I guess probably - not two months later, because as I told you, we still have quite a bit of important time ahead of us. We'll try to do the same for the SVPs, which will give you really the total architecture of the group moving forward. So in order to be known, in order to be shared, in order to represent what we intend to do, and then, of course, as we have always said, for the rest of the company, meaning the VP directors and below, I mean it will take more time in order to be done because we need to really start the integration, so it will be more for day zero announcements. So that is basically the way it will be done. Have in mind you might think it's not very comfortable for me to manage a company if we already know what will be the management of the future. I guess its importance that you get it as quickly as possible, for you to understand where and how you work going forward. That's why I am advocating that we should do that in the next coming weeks, and I guess that I will be able to share that, let's say, going forward. That's it for these announcements. Deeanne you have other questions, if you want to add anything on what I just said on these points. >>Deeanne King: No, I think there's still work to be done as far as timing. We've talked a lot about timing, and as long as the timing keeps dragging out, obviously, we'll need more time to figure it out. I want to address - we saw a lot of pre-submitted questions and I want to address head-on a lot of questions about jobs a lot of questions and concerns about layoffs and then a lot of questions about HQ2. Here is what I would tell you... our position has not changed. You just heard Jorge talk about the fact that some of the reasons that the AGs are questioning the deal is about jobs. We've proven over and over and over this is a growth story. You heard leaders talk about the fact this is a growth story. We've been investing in all of you and things like Days of Learning, Career Charge Up, preparing our partners for the future, with the expectation that we want to make sure you all are very well-positioned for jobs in the future. So, I hope you all feel that, because it's a commitment that we have made and it's an investment we're making in you, and the plan is absolutely to grow and create more jobs and more opportunities for all of our people. Now, your job may look different. It may feel a little different. The tools you use every day may be a little different, but, hey, that's okay. You know, so expect some change. There will be change, but we're going to make sure you guys are prepared for it. Fair, Michel? >>Michel Combes: Yep. Fair! >>Deeanne King: HQ2, so again, no plans of change. This is still committed to headquarters 2 for the new company should the merge go through >>Michel Combes: What happens between day zero and day one? So, I have told you about the timing, when day zero might occur, meaning either before December, if we were to settle, and most likely after, let's say, first quarter next year if we were not to settle. So, the question is Nestor, what happens then? >>Nestor Cano: The first thing we want to know is when is day zero and... 4 >>Michel Combes: Oh, I tried to give you an indication! He's always demanding. I told you between October and March. That's quite... [Laughter] >>Nestor Cano: Exactly. The plan of record says that there are 30 days between day zero and day one, but it depends when that day zero lands. If it lands at the end of a quarter, we're not going to be closing at the end of a quarter, we're going to be closing at the beginning of the next one, there also commitments. There are IT commitments we have with Dish that we need to fulfill in order that we can create the new customers in the new T-Mo network. Then there are a few conditions, that means between zero and one, it may be 60, 90, 120 days. And of course, that's an eternity, and we can do more things in between. We're going to do is, we're going to keep running the integration. Of course, we have more time. That means we are going to try to do a few more things for the business as usual, but keep running the integration. We're going to try to solve some of the problems that we had before. Before you probably remember the zero to 0.5, 1, it was cramped and there were a lot of shortcuts to take. We were going to try to clean this thing in order that the process between zero and one is smoother. Given we'll have more time, let's take advantage of the time and do it correctly. And we will manage capacity that we can also give some of the business as usual more urgent things that we have to do. That's how we're going to be working. I don't know if it explains the thing, but that's the message they wanted to give.? >>Michel Combes: Thank you, Nestor, I guess that yesterday, in fact Marcelo gave us a great challenge, meaning that we were debating about this time delay, and we were a bit frustrated with this delay, as all of you and all of us. And he told us, you know what... stay positive. You have a little bit more time. So, try to use this time in order to prepare the merge in the best way. And what he was saying, I would like to have the T-Mobile/Sprint merge as an iconic merge case for the future, if we can leverage, as Nestor was saying, the additional weeks that we're going to have, to make sure that when we hit day zero, we are already ready. So that's really about day one, so if we can hit Day one in the best configuration that will be better, because then everyone will see and figure out that we are going to be as competitive as we can immediately. So that's what we're going to do. Of course, meanwhile we'll continue to manage business as usual, and share that with you. But I guess that the challenge given yesterday by Marcelo was very clear and very refreshing. Let's make sure that we hit the ground in the best possible position. >>Nestor Cano: There is... if I can go to the anecdote, he mentioned that there is a case about the worst merge in history. >>Nestor Cano: I don't know if it's true or not. They use it as a case, as a debate, I'm not saying it's true, but that's how they title it, between Nextel and Sprint, and he said we are going to buy this - we are going to write the second chapter of the best one in history between T-Mobile and Sprint, and that's what we hope for. Thank you. [Applause] 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

