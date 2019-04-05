Log in
Sprint : Flash Sale! One Week Only - Get the New iPad Air or iPad Mini at More Than 50% Off

04/05/2019 | 02:49pm EDT

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Only Sprint (NYSE:S) has both the new 10.5-inch iPad Air and the new 7.9-inch iPad mini for just $10 per month for 24 months.1 They deliver dramatic power and capability, the A12 Bionic chip with Apple's Neural Engine, Retina displays with True Tone technology, enhanced cameras and all-day battery life.

Sprint Corp. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sprint Corp.)

With this offer, new and existing customers who add a line of service get more than 50% off. Start your Dads and Grads shopping early as this incredible online promotion is only available April 5 to 11 at www.Sprint.com or by calling 1-800-SPRINT-1.

Ready for even more amazing news? Get unlimited data for your tablet for just $25/month.2 Stream unlimited videos and music plus get 10GB hotspot. Also starting today, Sprint customers can now use Apple Pay to conveniently pay their wireless bill and more right from the MySprint app on their iPhone or iPad. 

"This is by far the best Flash Sale we've had this year," said Dow Draper, Sprint chief commercial officer. "Sprint is the only place to get the powerful and capable new iPad Air and iPad mini for more than 50 percent off! Whether you are looking to give Sprint a try or already a customer wanting to add a line now is the time to act as this deal will only be available until April 11."

The all-new iPad Air features an ultra-thin 10.5-inch design, offering the latest innovations and high-end performance at a breakthrough price. With the A12 Bionic chip with Apple's Neural Engine, the new iPad Air delivers a 70 percent boost in performance and twice the graphics capability, and the advanced Retina display with True Tone technology is nearly 20 percent larger with over half a million more pixels.3

The new 7.9-inch iPad mini is a major upgrade for iPad mini fans who love a compact, ultra-portable design packed with the latest technology. With the A12 Bionic chip, the new iPad mini is powerful multi-tasking machine, delivering three times the performance and nine times faster graphics.4 

If incredible prices on the latest iPad models weren't enough, iOS fans have something more to celebrate this week – Sprint customers can now use Apple Pay to pay their wireless bill, upgrade to a new phone or purchase accessories right from the MySprint app on their iPhone or iPad. Apple Pay is transforming mobile payments with an easy and private way to pay that's fast and convenient. 

Security and privacy are at the core of Apple Pay. When you use a credit or debit card with Apple Pay, the actual card numbers are not stored on the device, nor on Apple servers. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned, encrypted and securely stored in the Secure Element on your device. Each transaction is authorized with Face ID or Touch ID and a one-time unique dynamic security code.

Apple Pay is one more way Sprint makes it easy to enjoy Apple products on the Sprint network. For more information on Sprint Apple Pay, visit: https://www.apple.com/apple-pay/.

About Sprint
Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 54.5 million connections as of Dec. 31, 2018, and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Today, Sprint's legacy of innovation and service continues with an increased investment to dramatically improve coverage, reliability and speed across its nationwide network and commitment to launching the first 5G mobile network in the U.S. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.

1 iPad Air 3 (64GB) $10/month after $16.25/monthly credit or iPad Mini 5 (64GB) $10/month after $12.09/monthly credit. With 24-month installment billing. Credit applied within two (2) bills. Requires new line on qualifying plan. If you cancel early, remaining balance due. Taxes due at sale.
2 With AutoPay. Requires active handset on account. Video streams up to 480p+ resolution, music up to 500kbps, gaming up to 2Mbps. Data deprioritization during congestion. Excludes taxes, surcharges and roaming.
3 When compared to the 9.7-inch iPad.
When compared to the previous generation iPad mini.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sprint-flash-sale-one-week-only--get-the-new-ipad-air-or-ipad-mini-at-more-than-50-off-300825564.html

SOURCE Sprint


© PRNewswire 2019
