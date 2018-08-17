Log in
SPRINT CORP (S)
Sprint : Flash Sale Update for August 17! Get a New Samsung Galaxy S8 for Just $5 per month

08/17/2018 | 09:10pm CEST

FLASH SALE UPDATE for August 17!

For a limited time, get the Samsung Galaxy S8 for just $5 per month with a Sprint Flex lease.1

The Galaxy S8 boasts an infinity screen for creating super high quality images. And, paired with Sprint Unlimited, it is the perfect device to share photos and videos via social media, and send to friends and family. And, you'll get this awesome device on a Network Built for Unlimited.

This offer won't last for long. You can get it now by visiting your nearest Sprint store, going online www.sprint.comor by calling 1-800-SPRINT1.

1 Offer ends 8/23. Galaxy S8 $5/mo. after $23/mo. credit, applied within two bills. With approved credit, 18-month lease & new line of service. If you cancel early, remaining balance due.

Disclaimer

Sprint Corporation published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 19:10:00 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 32 792 M
EBIT 2019 2 559 M
Net income 2019 -116 M
Debt 2019 35 290 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 532,17
EV / Sales 2019 1,82x
EV / Sales 2020 1,87x
Capitalization 24 451 M
Chart SPRINT CORP
Duration : Period :
Sprint Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPRINT CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 5,73 $
Spread / Average Target -6,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michel Combes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Raul Marcelo Claure Executive Chairman
Néstor Cano Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Mark Davies Chief Financial Officer
John C. B. Saw Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPRINT CORP3.90%24 695
AT&T-14.89%234 127
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-8.52%185 943
NTT DOCOMO INC9.83%101 985
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP8.30%100 945
KDDI CORP10.25%71 994
