Sprint : Fuel Your Summer Fun with the Sprint $2,500 Gas & Go Summer Sweepstakes

07/08/2019 | 10:38am EDT

Summertime is here. That means more outdoor concerts, trips to the beach, and grilling in the backyard. This summer, we're offering a 'hot' sweepstakes for our valued customers: a chance to win free gas for a year!

Between 100-degree days and hours' worth of traffic jams, though, Southern California summers aren't always as glamourous as they're made out to be. Trust me, you don't want to be anywhere near the 405 during rush hour.

Gas prices are even worse - almost $4 per gallon in parts of the state. While we can't do much about the heat or the traffic, we want to make your summer driving a little better by giving you the chance to win free gas for a year.

Open the My Sprint Rewards app and enter the Sprint $2,500 Gas & Go Summer Sweepstakes1 to win a $2,500 gas gift card to get you through your commutes, road trips and more all year long.

If you don't have the My Sprint Rewards app, download it for FREE today:

  1. Download the My Sprint Rewards app on the Apple or Google Play stores.
  2. Enter the phone number associated with your Sprint account.
  3. You will receive a one-time text message with a four-digit PIN. Enter that PIN and your brief registration information, including your name, email address and ZIP code.
  4. Find the Gas & Go Sweepstakes under 'Sprint Rewards' and follow the instructions to enter the sweepstakes.

We're always announcing new discounts and deals for our My Sprint Rewards customers, so turn on your app notifications to be the first to hear about new rewards! You can also stay up-to-date on the latest deals by signing up to receive emails or following us on Facebook and Twitter.

Learn More

1No purchase necessary in order to win. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States and the District of Columbia who are at least 18 years of age at the time of entry, have a smartphone and who are Sprint wireless customers as of June 1, 2019. The sweepstakes began at 12:01 a.m. ET on July 1, 2019, and ends at 5 p.m. ET on July 31, 2019. For complete official rules, including all methods of entry, entry instructions and prize details, see the terms and conditions in the My Sprint Rewards app.

Disclaimer

Sprint Corporation published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 14:37:06 UTC
