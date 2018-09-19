Sprint : Going to the Grand Rapids ArtPrize 10? Come Visit the Sprint Mobile Store, and Meet and Collaborate with ArtPrize Artist, Daniel Cascardo!

If you're an art lover, you won't want to miss Grand Rapids ArtPrize 10 which runs from Sept. 19, 2018 - Oct. 7, 2018. This 19-day art competition takes place every other fall in Grand Rapids, Michigan and where art is exhibited throughout downtown Grand Rapids-museums, bars, public parks, restaurants, theaters, hotels, bridges, laundromats, auto body shops, vacant storefronts and office spaces.

This year, more than 1,400 artists from 41+ states and 40 countries will be exhibited in 165+ venues. Even more exciting news, Sprint will be on-site with a mobile store with free charging stations, AND visitors will have an opportunity to meet and collaborate with one of the ArtPrize 10 artists!

Next to the Sprint mobile store, ArtPrize 10 artist Daniel Cascardo, will be painting a beautiful mosaic and wants your help! Daniel welcomes any and all visitors to 'Live Unlimited' with Sprint by spontaneously designing and coloring the art piece. This art piece is designed to show off the diverse and inclusive community, and will be a highly collaborative piece.

Sprint got to sit down with Daniel to chat with him about his passion!

Sprint: Tell us about yourself and how art came into your life.

Daniel: Creating art has been a life-long vocation. One of my earliest memories is when I created the Flintstone's house (from the popular cartoon series) out of Play-Doh in kindergarten. My innocent attempt in creative expression imprinted a sense of accomplishment that stuck with me all these years. Art has always been a part of my life. I took my creative abilities very seriously and I continually search for ways to develop my skills, express my ideas and grow in my practice of being an artist.

Sprint: It seems like giving back to the community is a passion of yours, tell us more about that.

Daniel: I have witnessed the impact, inspiration and healing that my art has given to individuals, businesses and people of all ages, sizes and abilities. Especially when working with autistic children and adults with special needs. I am able to communicate and bring awareness to their message while engaging them in my art-making process. I found that by giving back to the community it adds depth and relevance to my work.

Sprint: Who or what is your current inspiration for art?

Daniel: My current inspiration comes from the unlimited possibilities of my work and being able to touch the lives of many people, inspiring, communicating and bringing joy and beauty to our world.

Sprint: What advice do you have for young artists?

Daniel: Believe in yourself, be inspired by nature, make a lot of mistakes and learn from them, seek out the wisdom and knowledge of others, never give up hope, use gratitude to shut down negativity and despair. Do something toward your creative pursuits every day (draw, paint, dance, doodle, sing, make music, write, etc.) and most of all have fun with it!