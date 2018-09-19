Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Sprint Corp    S

SPRINT CORP (S)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Sprint : Going to the Grand Rapids ArtPrize 10? Come Visit the Sprint Mobile Store, and Meet and Collaborate with ArtPrize Artist, Daniel Cascardo!

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2018 | 02:13pm CEST

If you're an art lover, you won't want to miss Grand Rapids ArtPrize 10 which runs from Sept. 19, 2018 - Oct. 7, 2018. This 19-day art competition takes place every other fall in Grand Rapids, Michigan and where art is exhibited throughout downtown Grand Rapids-museums, bars, public parks, restaurants, theaters, hotels, bridges, laundromats, auto body shops, vacant storefronts and office spaces.

This year, more than 1,400 artists from 41+ states and 40 countries will be exhibited in 165+ venues. Even more exciting news, Sprint will be on-site with a mobile store with free charging stations, AND visitors will have an opportunity to meet and collaborate with one of the ArtPrize 10 artists!

Next to the Sprint mobile store, ArtPrize 10 artist Daniel Cascardo, will be painting a beautiful mosaic and wants your help! Daniel welcomes any and all visitors to 'Live Unlimited' with Sprint by spontaneously designing and coloring the art piece. This art piece is designed to show off the diverse and inclusive community, and will be a highly collaborative piece.

Sprint got to sit down with Daniel to chat with him about his passion!

Sprint: Tell us about yourself and how art came into your life.

Daniel: Creating art has been a life-long vocation. One of my earliest memories is when I created the Flintstone's house (from the popular cartoon series) out of Play-Doh in kindergarten. My innocent attempt in creative expression imprinted a sense of accomplishment that stuck with me all these years. Art has always been a part of my life. I took my creative abilities very seriously and I continually search for ways to develop my skills, express my ideas and grow in my practice of being an artist.

Sprint: It seems like giving back to the community is a passion of yours, tell us more about that.

Daniel: I have witnessed the impact, inspiration and healing that my art has given to individuals, businesses and people of all ages, sizes and abilities. Especially when working with autistic children and adults with special needs. I am able to communicate and bring awareness to their message while engaging them in my art-making process. I found that by giving back to the community it adds depth and relevance to my work.

Sprint: Who or what is your current inspiration for art?

Daniel: My current inspiration comes from the unlimited possibilities of my work and being able to touch the lives of many people, inspiring, communicating and bringing joy and beauty to our world.

Sprint: What advice do you have for young artists?

Daniel: Believe in yourself, be inspired by nature, make a lot of mistakes and learn from them, seek out the wisdom and knowledge of others, never give up hope, use gratitude to shut down negativity and despair. Do something toward your creative pursuits every day (draw, paint, dance, doodle, sing, make music, write, etc.) and most of all have fun with it!

Disclaimer

Sprint Corporation published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 12:12:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SPRINT CORP
02:13pSPRINT : Going to the Grand Rapids ArtPrize 10? Come Visit the Sprint Mobile Sto..
PU
09/17SPRINT : Filing of certain prospectuses and communications in connection with bu..
PU
09/17SPRINT : Provides Relief to Customers Impacted by Recent Fires in Massachusetts
PR
09/17SPRINT : Provides Relief to Customers Impacted by Recent Fires in Massachusetts
PU
09/17SPRINT : iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, Apple Watch Series 4 Arrive at Sprint on Sept..
AQ
09/17Walgreens and Sprint Announce Plans to Open Additional Sprint Express Locatio..
AQ
09/16SPRINT : Updates Related to Hurricane Florence
PU
09/14Euronet, Sprint team up to offer Ria remittances at Boost Mobile dealers
AQ
09/14T MOBILE US : U.S. union urges states to look into T-Mobile purchase of Sprint
RE
09/14HURRICANE FLORENCE : Wireless Companies Waive Data Limits for Customers in Path
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/17Merger Arbitrage Mondays - September 17, 2018 
09/14Portfolio Update For September 
09/12Sprint unveils latest iteration of Magic Box 
09/12Interactive Brokers - Media Sector Credit Improves With Traditional Moviegoin.. 
09/12Apple Expected To Go Big (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 32 850 M
EBIT 2019 2 577 M
Net income 2019 -101 M
Debt 2019 34 844 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 792,59
EV / Sales 2019 1,86x
EV / Sales 2020 1,79x
Capitalization 26 119 M
Chart SPRINT CORP
Duration : Period :
Sprint Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPRINT CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 5,78 $
Spread / Average Target -10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michel Combes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Raul Marcelo Claure Executive Chairman
Néstor Cano Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Mark Davies Chief Financial Officer
John C. B. Saw Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPRINT CORP7.47%25 753
AT&T-13.27%244 148
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-3.66%198 580
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP16.16%107 541
NTT DOCOMO INC12.07%99 926
KDDI CORP9.37%68 827
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.