Sprint : HAAS Alert Conducts Nation's First 5G Fleet Tests in Chicago Using Sprint True Mobile 5G

CHICAGO, IL - Sept. 12, 2019 - HAAS Alert, a Chicago-based startup whose mission is to make roads safer by alerting drivers of emergency vehicles, recently completed the first pilot of fleet cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) tests on Sprint's 5G network in Chicago. The tests by the fleet collision prevention company achieved a 40 percent faster transmission time for alerts due to increased speeds and lower latency, with a decrease in variance of 72 percent on Sprint's 5G network compared to LTE, demonstrating promising results for the network's potential to enhance public safety nationwide.1

Chicago is one of nine metropolitan areas where Sprint has launched True Mobile 5G, delivering coverage and mobility with blazing-fast download speeds. Experts predict that the deployment of 5G networks will enhance public safety applications by enabling the real-time rapid transmission of large amounts of data between first responders in the field. From vehicle-to-vehicle communication to situational awareness for critical public locations and buildings, a wide spectrum of advanced technologies stand to benefit from the nationwide rollout of the advanced cellular network.

HAAS Alert's tests compared the transmission and reception times on the 5G network to a standard LTE network to determine how new 5G technology can directly impact first responders and public safety. The company outfitted a vehicle with a device that included both cellular chipsets, then tested the time difference between when a device alerted the HAAS Alert's cloud-based public safety platform (Safety Cloud®) and when the Safety Cloud® received the alert and the reciprocal.

The 5G network demonstrated positive results, and a significant difference in faster delivery of alerts and critical additional moments for drivers to properly react and comply with Move Over laws. The first LTE control test took 0.796 seconds on average to transmit from the device with a standard deviation of 0.388; using 5G, the transmission took 0.549 seconds on average with a standard deviation of 0.107. These improvements are equivalent to a 30 percent reduction in time and a 72 percent reduction in variance. In a second set of tests, the LTE control took an average of 0.387 seconds with a standard deviation of 0.388, compared to 0.232 seconds with a deviation of 0.082 for 5G. These results demonstrated a 40 percent reduction of time as well as a 40 percent reduction in variance.

HAAS Alert provides collision prevention for first responders by alerting drivers when fleet vehicles are en-route and on-scene. Digital alerts are delivered via cellular networks to drivers through navigation apps and in-dash systems, providing advance warning so that they can safely identify and avoid first responders in time. The service is utilized by fire departments, police departments, municipal, maintenance and DOT fleets across the country.

Traffic collisions and struck-by incidents are the deadliest threats facing emergency responders and roadside workers. These collisions cause one law enforcement officer and 23 highway workers deaths every month, six fire fighters deaths every year, and one tow truck driver death every six days.2 In Illinois alone, 22 state troopers have been struck just this year, leading to three deaths.

While Move Over laws are designed to protect first responders from drivers coming too close, studies show that drivers have only 2.7 seconds on average to react to avoid collisions.3 Lower latency on 5G networks is expected to improve driver reaction times, which can contribute to preventing avoidable collisions with first responders using digital alerting like the HAAS Alert system.

Cory Hohs, CEO of HAAS Alert, said 'We're excited for the opportunity to work with Sprint to demonstrate how 5G technology can directly impact public safety. 2019 is one of the deadliest years on record for first responders and roadway workers, and we're committed to doing our part to solve this problem. Our recent tests with Sprint confirm that 5G networks will make communities and first responders safer, and we look forward to offering 5G compatibility to the departments and fleets we serve nationwide.'

'With the launch of Sprint 5G in Chicago, first responders and the public safety community, transportation, logistics and other industries now have the opportunity to tap into the potential of what 5G can bring,' said Lori Ames, Sprint Central Region Network Vice President.'5G isn't just significantly faster than current LTE networks, it will be capable of delivering more capacity, higher reliability, greater network flexibilities and lower latencies, all of which will empower new technologies and services like HAAS Alert.'

ABOUT HAAS ALERT

HAAS Alert delivers awareness of responding emergency vehicles and other municipal fleets to connected and autonomous cars aiding motorists and vehicles to make safer, smarter driving decisions. The company streams vital safety information in the form of real-time digital alerts to drivers and connected cars via in-vehicle systems and smartphone apps when emergency vehicles are approaching and on-scene. Visit www.haasalert.com or contact press@haasalert.com.

1 5G latency in the current NSA mode, may vary across markets & as additional traffic picks up

2http://www.dot.state.oh.us/moveover/Pages/default.aspx

3https://www.fhwa.dot.gov/publications/research/operations/tft/chap3.pdf