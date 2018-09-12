Sprint : Ingram Micro and myDevices Launch FREE IoT Trials

Sprint, Ingram Micro, and myDevices announced today a collaboration to
provide turnkey IoT solutions for a broad range of organizations. Ingram
Micro’s North American resellers will now be able to offer their
healthcare, hospitality, food service, retail, education and government
customers a 30-day free trial of remote monitoring solutions for
temperature/humidity monitoring and facility management.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180912005905/en/
IoT offerings can provide attractive recurring revenue streams for
resellers. The LoRa-based solutions provided as a part of this
collaboration are highly versatile, enabling resellers to install,
configure and adapt solutions to unique, customer-specific requirements
within minutes.
“We hear from our value-added resellers, system integrators and managed
service providers about their desire and excitement to take advantage of
IoT solutions. However, they are not sure where to begin in this new and
rapidly growing market,” said Mike Zilis, executive vice president at
Ingram Micro. “The free trial initiative we are offering underscores
Ingram Micro’s commitment to partnering with industry leaders to
accelerate our customers’ success, while also filling a gap that is
prevalent within our industry. Through the collaboration with Sprint and
myDevices, we can now provide our 200,000 resellers with pre-configured,
commercially-ready solutions that are customizable and expandable to
solve many problems faced by organizations across the globe.”
The commercial refrigeration solution provides hospitals, pharmacies,
food processors, food distributors, meat packers and restaurant chains
with the ability to automate temperature and humidity monitoring of
their refrigeration systems to help them protect vaccines, food and
other perishable items. Most of these industries are highly regulated by
the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and government
health departments, or accreditation organizations such as The Joint
Commission, and are required by law to log the temperature readings of
their refrigeration. By automating the temperature monitoring process
associated with manual logging organizations can save on labor expense
and make regulatory compliance easier to maintain.
“We recognize that resellers around the world have existing
relationships with SMB, enterprise, and other companies that can benefit
from IoT solutions,” said Ivo Rook, senior vice president IoT for
Sprint. “Through this collaboration, we are providing an
industry-leading offering, along with all the sales collateral and tools
necessary to meet customer needs and help them save money, reduce risk,
and maintain regulatory compliance.”
Ingram Micro’s reseller program is designed to optimize success for
resellers. Once a reseller identifies a lead and registers the
opportunity in the Ingram Micro portal, Ingram Micro assigns a dedicated
IoT specialist to that reseller and opportunity. After the IoT
specialist qualifies the lead, the end customer is offered a free 30-day
trial to evaluate the solution in its facility. The reseller and its
assigned specialist work hand-in-hand to show the end customer the ROI
and cost savings, prepare the quote and close the deal. A simple
referral can earn the reseller recurring revenue for the life of that
end customer.
“Removing friction at the product level, during the sales cycle and
post-installation is the ultimate goal,” said Kevin Bromber, CEO of
myDevices. “We know that end customers need automated solutions. We also
know that end customers trust their existing relationships with
resellers who already provide them with other IT products and services.
We are confident these turnkey IoT solutions will provide an essential
product family for resellers to profitably grow their businesses.”
Free trials include one gateway and five sensors to be installed at the
end customer’s facility for 30 business days. Free trials are only
available to resellers who have registered for the program and have an
existing, direct relationship with an end customer such as a hospital,
food service, hospitality, retail or other commercial entity. To qualify
for the free trial, the end customer must be located in the United
States and the opportunity size must be greater than 25 sensors and one
gateway. The free trial program is available while supplies last and
subject to additional terms and conditions.
As of today, the free IoT trial program is live. Resellers can start
earning recurring revenue by signing up at: www.iotinabox.com/ingram.
About Sprint
Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more
and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about
most. Sprint served 54.6 million connections as of March 31, 2018 and is
widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative
technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national
carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including
Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant
national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier
1 Internet backbone. Today, Sprint’s legacy of innovation and service
continues with an increased investment to dramatically improve coverage,
reliability, and speed across its nationwide network and commitment to
launching the first 5G mobile network in the U.S. You can learn more and
visit Sprint at www.sprint.com
or www.facebook.com/sprint
and www.twitter.com/sprint.
About Ingram Micro
Ingram Micro helps businesses realize the promise of technology. It
delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services
to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions,
mobility, cloud, and supply chain solutions enables its business
partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they
serve. Unrivaled agility, deep market insights and the trust and
dependability that come from decades of proven relationships set Ingram
Micro apart and ahead. Discover how Ingram Micro can help you realize
the promise of technology. More at www.ingrammicro.com.
About myDevices
myDevices, the IoT solutions company, empowers engineers and enterprises
to quickly design, prototype, and commercialize IoT solutions. myDevices
is the creator of Cayenne – the industry’s de facto IoT Solution
Builder; IoT Ready Program™– trusted catalog of drag and drop IoT
devices; and IoT in a Box™– finished IoT solutions for a variety of
vertical markets. The company’s mission is to simplify the connected
world by providing development tools that enable the creation of device
and connectivity agnostic IoT Solutions for smart buildings, smart
agriculture, asset tracking and other IoT verticals. myDevices is
headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. For more information, please visit www.myDevices.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180912005905/en/