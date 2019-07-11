Sprint : Lights Up True Mobile 5G in Chicago

CHICAGO, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprint's (NYSE: S) on-the-go customers can now experience the power and performance of True Mobile 5G across the heart of Chicago. The next generation of wireless service is here, delivering coverage and mobility with blazing-fast download speeds for approximately 700,000 people. True Mobile 5G from Sprint is set to power new experiences for wireless customers, from gaming and entertainment services, to IoT and business applications.

Chicago is one of nine markets where Sprint is launching True Mobile 5G. In addition to the Windy City, Sprint 5G is currently available in areas of Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and Kansas City and the company is expected to launch service in areas of Los Angeles, New York City, Phoenix and Washington, D.C. in the coming weeks. Sprint's True Mobile 5G network will cover approximately 2,100 square miles and 11 million people total across all 9 market areas, giving Sprint the largest initial 5G coverage footprint in the U.S.

"We're proud to give customers across the heart of Chicago their first truly mobile 5G experience," said Sprint CEO Michel Combes. "We're also excited about the tremendous opportunity for growth and innovation that Sprint 5G will bring across a wide range of industries including energy, healthcare, manufacturing, finance, insurance, transportation, hospitality and more."

True Mobile 5G from Sprint is available from the historic IL-64 in the north to Stevenson Expressway in the south, and as far as California Avenue in the west to the periphery of Lake Michigan in the east. Sprint 5G covers popular destinations such as Magnificent Mile, River North, Millennium Park, River Front, The Loop and Grant Park, as well as the neighborhoods of Gold Coast, Old Town, West Loop, Ukrainian Village, Medical Village, University of Illinois at Chicago, South Loop and more.

At the foundation of Sprint 5G is Massive MIMO, a breakthrough technology that dramatically improves network capacity. In Chicago, Sprint is using 64T64R (64 transmitters 64 receivers) 5G Massive MIMO radios from Samsung Networks. These radios support a feature called split-mode that enables Sprint to simultaneously deliver LTE Advanced and 5G New Radio (NR) service. Sprint's 5G Massive MIMO radios run on its 2.5 GHz mid-band spectrum, and they are deployed on Sprint's existing 4G cell sites, providing a nearly identical footprint for both 2.5 GHz LTE and 5G NR coverage.

"Today in Chicago, we are excited to be supporting Sprint as they deliver 5G service to the people of this city," said Paul Kyungwhoon Cheun, Executive Vice President and Head of Networks Business at Samsung Electronics. "Samsung's innovative 5G Massive MIMO solutions are a driving force behind the successful launch of Sprint's 5G mobile service, and the companies continue to join in pushing beyond the limits of legacy technologies to create new value across industries."

The Latest Iconic 5G Devices

Sprint is building one of the largest 5G device portfolios in the U.S. to give customers more choice in how they access 5G. Sprint has already launched three powerful devices enabling customers to experience 5G mobility and blazing-fast speeds: LG V50 ThinQTM 5G, HTC 5G Hub, and Samsung Galaxy S10 5G. These devices are powered by a Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Mobile Platform using the Snapdragon X50 5G modem with integrated transceiver and Qualcomm Technologies' RF Front-End solutions.

"We're thrilled to offer the first truly mobile 5G network experience in Chicago running on innovative devices from several of the world's leading manufacturers," said Dr. John Saw, Sprint CTO. "By using Massive MIMO technology and 2.5 GHz mid-band spectrum, Sprint customers will have a great experience that isn't limited to small pockets of millimeter wave 5G coverage."

Using a key 5G technology, dual-connectivity (EN-DC), Sprint can deliver 4G LTE and 5G simultaneously to customers' devices, enabling download faster speeds than before and a better overall experience on capable devices.

LG V50 ThinQ 5G offers striking clarity and vibrant colors with LG's OLED display and great audio quality via stereo speakers, DTS:X 3D Surround and Hi-Fi Quad DAC. With Sprint's limited time pricing, LG V50 ThinQ 5G is just $24 per month with $0 down with Sprint Flex lease – that's half off the lease price. 1

offers striking clarity and vibrant colors with LG's OLED display and great audio quality via stereo speakers, DTS:X 3D Surround and Hi-Fi Quad DAC. With Sprint's limited time pricing, LG V50 ThinQ 5G is just per month with down with Sprint Flex lease – that's half off the lease price. HTC 5G Hub , a Sprint-exclusive in the U.S., is a unique and powerful device enabling smooth 4K video streaming for an amazing TV viewing experience, lower latency, virtually buffer-free gaming, and 5G mobile hotspot connectivity for up to 20 users in a compact desktop box with a 5-inch display. For a limited time, HTC 5G Hub is just $12.50 per month – that's a savings of 50%. 2

, a Sprint-exclusive in the U.S., is a unique and powerful device enabling smooth video streaming for an amazing TV viewing experience, lower latency, virtually buffer-free gaming, and 5G mobile hotspot connectivity for up to 20 users in a compact desktop box with a 5-inch display. For a limited time, HTC 5G Hub is just per month – that's a savings of 50%. Samsung Galaxy S10 5G features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with an edge-to-edge screen, the Galaxy S series' most advanced, pro-grade camera system, and a powerful 4,500 mAh all day intelligent battery.3 For a limited time, customers save $250 when leasing the Galaxy S10 5G. Then customers pay just $40.28 per month with $0 down.4

Beginning tomorrow, Friday, July 12, LG V50 ThinQ 5G, HTC 5G Hub and Samsung Galaxy S10 5G will be available in select Sprint retail stores in Chicago. In addition to select retail stores, customers in all Sprint 5G markets can also order 5G-capable products by visiting www.sprint.com or calling 1-800-SPRINT1. Visit www.sprint.com/sprint5G for more information on Sprint 5G coverage. Sprint will expand LG V50 ThinQ 5G and Samsung Galaxy S10 5G availability nationwide to Sprint stores beginning on July 19.

Unleash the Power of 5G with Unlimited Premium

Unlimited Premium is the plan of choice for Sprint's 5G-enabled phones with nationwide Unlimited data, talk and text, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Twitch Prime, Tidal HiFi, full HD streaming and 100 GB LTE mobile hotspot. As Sprint's best Unlimited value, it costs just $80 per month with AutoPay for one line – a value of nearly $150 per month.5

#5GForAll

As Sprint launches True Mobile 5G in metro areas of nine U.S. markets, the company continues to advocate for a merger with T-Mobile to accelerate the deployment of a ubiquitous, nationwide 5G network that includes coverage in rural locations. The combined company will have the resources and technology to build a 5G network that fuels innovation across every industry, dramatically increasing competition, unleashing new economic growth, and creating thousands of jobs and billions of dollars in U.S. economic value. Together, the combined company will lead the world in next-generation technology services and applications, bringing 5G service to nearly all Americans.

To follow Sprint's True Mobile 5G and Next-Gen Network build, visit http://newsroom.sprint.com/network/.

About Sprint:

Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 54.5 million connections as of March 31, 2019 and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Today, Sprint's legacy of innovation and service continues with an increased investment to dramatically improve coverage, reliability, and speed across its nationwide network and commitment to launching a 5G mobile network in the U.S. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.

